USA Cycling Professional National Championship start list
Official TT starters as of May 25, Road race registrants as of May 24
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
|5
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|6
|Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
|7
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|9
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|10
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|11
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|12
|Megan Guarnier (Rabobank Liv/Giant)
|13
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|14
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY16)
|15
|Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
|16
|Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|17
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
|18
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|19
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|20
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|21
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|22
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|23
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|25
|Rebecca Clark (Healthy Living/Lakeland Endurance Company)
|26
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|27
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|28
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|29
|Melinda Spratt (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|30
|Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
|31
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|32
|Lauren Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|33
|Katie Ryan (Team Belladium)
|35
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|36
|Catherine Dewberry (Team Belladium)
|37
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|38
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|39
|Addyson Albershardt (Pasta Zara-Cogeas)
|40
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|41
|Kirsten Sass (Team Gran Fondo)
|42
|Amanda Ragle (Team Belladium)
|43
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|44
|Jennifer Schuble (I AM Racing)
|45
|Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
|46
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
|3
|Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|Nathaniel English (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|6
|James Stemper (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|7
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Robert Sweeting (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|9
|Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard)
|10
|David Williams (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|11
|Phillip Gaimon (Bissell Cycling)
|12
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|13
|Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|14
|Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling)
|16
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
|17
|Andrew Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|18
|Nathan Brown (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|19
|Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|20
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|21
|Jason McCartney (Bissell Cycling)
|22
|Benjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|24
|Mac Brennan (Bissell Cycling)
|25
|Robert Squire (Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest)
|27
|Christian Parrett (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|28
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|29
|Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau - Quebecor)
|30
|Julian Kyer (Bissell Cycling)
|31
|Taylor Shelden (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|32
|Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|33
|Gregg Brandt (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|34
|Philip Mooney (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
|35
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|Addyson Albershardt (Pasta Zara - Cogeas)
|Grace Alexander (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Erica Allar (C4 Cycling/CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY16)
|Allison Arensman (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing, Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|Christina Birch (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Racing, Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten/Vanderkitten-Focus)
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley /Specialized)
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA/Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten/Vanderkitten-Focus)
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|Catherine Dewberry (Team Belladium)
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|Kathryn Donovan (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|Robin Farina (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|Kaelly Farnham (FCS Cycling/FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr. Restore)
|Kimberly Flynn (I Am The Engine/I AM Racing)
|Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|Devon Gorry (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|Megan Guarnier (Rabobank-Liv/Giant)
|Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Terra James (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|Maura Kinsella (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|Lauren Komanski (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Racing, Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|Elizabeth McCalley (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
|Amy McGuire (FCS Cycling/FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|Caroline Moakley (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)
|Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|Heather Nielson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|Jessica Owings (SVMIC Cycling)
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
|Amber Pierce (Pasta Zara - Cogeas)
|Alison Powers (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling/CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
|Amanda Ragle (Team Belladium)
|Alexis Ryan (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
|Katie Ryan (Team Belladium)
|Anna Sanders (FCS Cycling/FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine/I AM Racing)
|Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
|Melinda Spratt (Louis Garneau Factory Team/Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|Lauren Stephens (FCS Cycling/FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr. Restore)
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|Pamela Tate (Amateur Cycling Club of Memphis/Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team)
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty16)
|Nichole Tower (I Am The Engine/I AM Racing)
|Kimberley Turner (Naked Women's Racing /Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBella)
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|E "Scotti" Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
|Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
|Mary Zider (Colavita Racing, Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking)
Elite Men Road Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Timmy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|6
|Robert Squire (USA) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Robert Bush (USA) La Pomme Marseille
|10
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Michael Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|30
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|46
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|51
|Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|52
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|53
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|54
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|55
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|56
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|57
|Jonathan McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|58
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|60
|Gregg Brandt (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|61
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|62
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|63
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|64
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|65
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|66
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|68
|David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|70
|Andrew Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|72
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|73
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|74
|Alder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|75
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|77
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|80
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|81
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|82
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|83
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|84
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|85
|Gabriel Varela (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|86
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|90
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|91
|Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|92
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|93
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|95
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|96
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|97
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|101
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|102
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|103
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|104
|Connor OLeary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|105
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|110
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|111
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|112
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|113
|Frank Travieso (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|114
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|115
|Curtis Winsor (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
