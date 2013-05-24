Trending

USA Cycling Professional National Championship start list

Official TT starters as of May 25, Road race registrants as of May 24

Women's Time Trial - Official starters
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
4Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
5Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
6Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
7Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
8Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
10Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
12Megan Guarnier (Rabobank Liv/Giant)
13Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
14Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY16)
15Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten)
16Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
17Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
18Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
19Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
21Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
22Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
23Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
25Rebecca Clark (Healthy Living/Lakeland Endurance Company)
26Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
27Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
28Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
29Melinda Spratt (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)
30Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
31Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
32Lauren Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
33Katie Ryan (Team Belladium)
35Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
36Catherine Dewberry (Team Belladium)
37Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
38Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
39Addyson Albershardt (Pasta Zara-Cogeas)
40Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
41Kirsten Sass (Team Gran Fondo)
42Amanda Ragle (Team Belladium)
43Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
44Jennifer Schuble (I AM Racing)
45Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
46Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)

Men's Time Trial - Official starters
2Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
3Thomas Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Nathaniel English (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
6James Stemper (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
7Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Robert Sweeting (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
9Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard)
10David Williams (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
11Phillip Gaimon (Bissell Cycling)
12Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly Cycling)
13Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
14Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling)
16Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
17Andrew Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
18Nathan Brown (Bontrager Cycling Team)
19Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Cycling Team)
20Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Jason McCartney (Bissell Cycling)
22Benjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly Cycling)
24Mac Brennan (Bissell Cycling)
25Robert Squire (Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest)
27Christian Parrett (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
28Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
29Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau - Quebecor)
30Julian Kyer (Bissell Cycling)
31Taylor Shelden (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
32Benjamin Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
33Gregg Brandt (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
34Philip Mooney (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
35Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)

Women's Road Race - Registered riders
Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
Addyson Albershardt (Pasta Zara - Cogeas)
Grace Alexander (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
Erica Allar (C4 Cycling/CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY16)
Allison Arensman (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing, Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking)
Christina Birch (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/MVP Health Care Cycling)
Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Racing, Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking)
Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
Amy Charity (Vanderkitten/Vanderkitten-Focus)
Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley /Specialized)
Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA/Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
Jessica Cutler (Vanderkitten/Vanderkitten-Focus)
Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
Catherine Dewberry (Team Belladium)
Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
Kathryn Donovan (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
Robin Farina (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
Kaelly Farnham (FCS Cycling/FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr. Restore)
Kimberly Flynn (I Am The Engine/I AM Racing)
Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
Devon Gorry (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
Megan Guarnier (Rabobank-Liv/Giant)
Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
Terra James (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
Maura Kinsella (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
Lauren Komanski (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Racing, Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking)
Elizabeth McCalley (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
Amy McGuire (FCS Cycling/FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
Caroline Moakley (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)
Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
Heather Nielson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
Irena Ossola (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
Jessica Owings (SVMIC Cycling)
Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
Amber Pierce (Pasta Zara - Cogeas)
Alison Powers (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling/CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
Amanda Ragle (Team Belladium)
Alexis Ryan (Now Cycling/NOW and Novartis for MS)
Katie Ryan (Team Belladium)
Anna Sanders (FCS Cycling/FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine/I AM Racing)
Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
Melinda Spratt (Louis Garneau Factory Team/Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)
Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
Lauren Stephens (FCS Cycling/FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr. Restore)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
Pamela Tate (Amateur Cycling Club of Memphis/Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team)
Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty16)
Nichole Tower (I Am The Engine/I AM Racing)
Kimberley Turner (Naked Women's Racing /Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBella)
Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
E "Scotti" Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)
Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
Mary Zider (Colavita Racing, Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking)

Elite Men Road Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Timmy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
4Ted King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Adam Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
6Robert Squire (USA) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
7Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Robert Bush (USA) La Pomme Marseille
10Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
12Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
13Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
20Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Kenneth Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Michael Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Thomas Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
41Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
43Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
44Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
46John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
47Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
48Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
50Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
51Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
52Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
53Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
54Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
55Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
56Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
57Jonathan McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
58Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
60Gregg Brandt (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
61Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
62Maxim Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
63Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
64Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
65Taylor Shelden (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
66James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
68David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
70Andrew Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
72Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
73Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
74Alder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
75Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
77Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
80James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
81Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
82Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
83Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
84Chase Pinkham (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
85Gabriel Varela (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
86Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
90Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
91Alexander Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
92Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
93Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
95Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
96Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
97Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
100Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
101Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
102Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
103Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
104Connor OLeary (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
105Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
110Thomas Brown (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
111Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
112Christopher Monteleone (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
113Frank Travieso (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
114Christopher Uberti (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
115Curtis Winsor (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis