Trending

UCI Road World Championships Junior Men Time Trial start list

Official starters as of October 10, 2016

Felix Gall (Austria) on the podium as the new junior world champion

Felix Gall (Austria) on the podium as the new junior world champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

1Abderahim Amari (Algeria)8:30:00
2Maccie Carter (Australia)8:31:00
3Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)8:32:00
4Florentin Lecamus (France)8:33:00
5Jason Oosthuizen (South Africa)8:34:00
6Abdullah Alrashdi (Saudi Arabia)8:35:00
7Simon Musie (Eritrea)8:36:00
8Tegshbayar Batsaikhan (Mongolia)8:37:00
9Chi Son Ieong (Macao, China)8:38:00
10Halil Ibrahim Dilek (Turkey)8:39:00
11Gassem Hassan (Qatar)8:40:00
12Mikayil Safarli (Azerbaijan)8:41:00
13Benneng Yu (People's Republic of China)8:42:00
14Ognjen Ilic (Serbia)8:43:00
15Xeno Young (Ireland)8:44:00
16Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukraine)9:10:00
17Daniel Viegas (Portugal)9:11:00
18Hamza Mansouri (Algeria)9:12:00
19Robert Stannard (New Zealand)9:13:00
20Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada)9:14:00
21Stanislav Koniaev (Russian Federation)9:15:00
22Alessandro Covi (Italy)9:16:00
23Raphael Kockelmann (Luxembourg)9:17:00
24Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)9:18:00
25Keitaro Sawada (Japan)9:19:00
26Alastair Christie-Johnston (Australia)9:20:00
27Jaka Primozic (Slovenia)9:21:00
28Richard Banusch (Germany)9:22:00
29Marco Friedrich (Austria)9:23:00
30Ruben Apers (Belgium)9:50:00
31Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)9:51:00
32Ilya Gorbushin (Kazakhstan)9:52:00
33Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands)9:53:00
34Andreas Leknessund (Norway)9:54:00
35Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)9:55:00
36Clement Davy (France)9:56:00
37Ian Garrison (United States Of America)9:57:00
38Tyler Cole (Trinidad and Tobago)9:58:00
39Damean Oosthuizen (South Africa)9:59:00
40Tomas Contte (Argentina)10:00:00
41Noofal Al Habsi (Oman)10:01:00
42Abdulaziz Alkhuwaytim (Saudi Arabia)10:02:00
43Saad Alsaadi (Bahrain)10:03:00
44Jair Kelly (Aruba)10:30:00
45Awet Habtom (Eritrea)10:31:00
46Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwanda)10:32:00
47Long San Lao (Macao, China)10:33:00
48Onur Turgut (Turkey)10:34:00
49Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)10:35:00
50Tamaz Tsereteli (Georgia)10:36:00
51Farhan Al Farizi (Qatar)10:37:00
52Karim Shiraliyev (Azerbaijan)10:38:00
53Sheng Sha (People's Republic of China)10:39:00
54Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)10:40:00
55Ebrahim Hajizadehasl (Islamic Republic of Iran)10:41:00
56Kristers Ansons (Latvia)10:42:00
57Ronan Tuomey (Ireland)10:43:00
58Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)11:10:00
59Inigo Elosegui Momene (Spain)11:11:00
60Filip Maciejuk (Poland)11:12:00
61Thai Phan Hoang (Vietnam)11:13:00
62Joao Almeida (Portugal)11:14:00
63Abdelraouf Bengayou (Algeria)11:15:00
64James Fouche (New Zealand)11:16:00
65Matthew Staples (Canada)11:17:00
66Nikita Shcherbun (Russian Federation)11:18:00
67Alexander Konychev (Italy)11:19:00
68Michel Ries (Luxembourg)11:20:00
69Richard Holec (Czech Republic)11:21:00
70Ayumu Watanabe (Japan)11:22:00
71Barnabas Peak (Hungary)11:23:00
72Adrian Bustamante (Colombia)11:50:00
73Luis Villalobos (Mexico)11:51:00
74Harry Sweeny (Australia)11:52:00
75Nik Cemazar (Slovenia)11:53:00
76Bastian Flicke (Germany)11:54:00
77Markus Wildauer (Austria)11:55:00
78Jasper Philipsen (Belgium)11:56:00
79Julius Johansen (Denmark)11:57:00
80Vadim Pronskiy (Kazakhstan)11:58:00
81Jarno Mobach (Netherlands)11:59:00
82Iver Knotten (Norway)12:00:00
83Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)12:01:00
84Alexys Brunel (France)12:02:00
85Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)12:03:00