UCI Road World Championships Junior Men Time Trial start list
Official starters as of October 10, 2016
|1
|Abderahim Amari (Algeria)
|8:30:00
|2
|Maccie Carter (Australia)
|8:31:00
|3
|Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)
|8:32:00
|4
|Florentin Lecamus (France)
|8:33:00
|5
|Jason Oosthuizen (South Africa)
|8:34:00
|6
|Abdullah Alrashdi (Saudi Arabia)
|8:35:00
|7
|Simon Musie (Eritrea)
|8:36:00
|8
|Tegshbayar Batsaikhan (Mongolia)
|8:37:00
|9
|Chi Son Ieong (Macao, China)
|8:38:00
|10
|Halil Ibrahim Dilek (Turkey)
|8:39:00
|11
|Gassem Hassan (Qatar)
|8:40:00
|12
|Mikayil Safarli (Azerbaijan)
|8:41:00
|13
|Benneng Yu (People's Republic of China)
|8:42:00
|14
|Ognjen Ilic (Serbia)
|8:43:00
|15
|Xeno Young (Ireland)
|8:44:00
|16
|Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukraine)
|9:10:00
|17
|Daniel Viegas (Portugal)
|9:11:00
|18
|Hamza Mansouri (Algeria)
|9:12:00
|19
|Robert Stannard (New Zealand)
|9:13:00
|20
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada)
|9:14:00
|21
|Stanislav Koniaev (Russian Federation)
|9:15:00
|22
|Alessandro Covi (Italy)
|9:16:00
|23
|Raphael Kockelmann (Luxembourg)
|9:17:00
|24
|Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
|9:18:00
|25
|Keitaro Sawada (Japan)
|9:19:00
|26
|Alastair Christie-Johnston (Australia)
|9:20:00
|27
|Jaka Primozic (Slovenia)
|9:21:00
|28
|Richard Banusch (Germany)
|9:22:00
|29
|Marco Friedrich (Austria)
|9:23:00
|30
|Ruben Apers (Belgium)
|9:50:00
|31
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
|9:51:00
|32
|Ilya Gorbushin (Kazakhstan)
|9:52:00
|33
|Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands)
|9:53:00
|34
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
|9:54:00
|35
|Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)
|9:55:00
|36
|Clement Davy (France)
|9:56:00
|37
|Ian Garrison (United States Of America)
|9:57:00
|38
|Tyler Cole (Trinidad and Tobago)
|9:58:00
|39
|Damean Oosthuizen (South Africa)
|9:59:00
|40
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|10:00:00
|41
|Noofal Al Habsi (Oman)
|10:01:00
|42
|Abdulaziz Alkhuwaytim (Saudi Arabia)
|10:02:00
|43
|Saad Alsaadi (Bahrain)
|10:03:00
|44
|Jair Kelly (Aruba)
|10:30:00
|45
|Awet Habtom (Eritrea)
|10:31:00
|46
|Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwanda)
|10:32:00
|47
|Long San Lao (Macao, China)
|10:33:00
|48
|Onur Turgut (Turkey)
|10:34:00
|49
|Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)
|10:35:00
|50
|Tamaz Tsereteli (Georgia)
|10:36:00
|51
|Farhan Al Farizi (Qatar)
|10:37:00
|52
|Karim Shiraliyev (Azerbaijan)
|10:38:00
|53
|Sheng Sha (People's Republic of China)
|10:39:00
|54
|Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)
|10:40:00
|55
|Ebrahim Hajizadehasl (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|10:41:00
|56
|Kristers Ansons (Latvia)
|10:42:00
|57
|Ronan Tuomey (Ireland)
|10:43:00
|58
|Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)
|11:10:00
|59
|Inigo Elosegui Momene (Spain)
|11:11:00
|60
|Filip Maciejuk (Poland)
|11:12:00
|61
|Thai Phan Hoang (Vietnam)
|11:13:00
|62
|Joao Almeida (Portugal)
|11:14:00
|63
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Algeria)
|11:15:00
|64
|James Fouche (New Zealand)
|11:16:00
|65
|Matthew Staples (Canada)
|11:17:00
|66
|Nikita Shcherbun (Russian Federation)
|11:18:00
|67
|Alexander Konychev (Italy)
|11:19:00
|68
|Michel Ries (Luxembourg)
|11:20:00
|69
|Richard Holec (Czech Republic)
|11:21:00
|70
|Ayumu Watanabe (Japan)
|11:22:00
|71
|Barnabas Peak (Hungary)
|11:23:00
|72
|Adrian Bustamante (Colombia)
|11:50:00
|73
|Luis Villalobos (Mexico)
|11:51:00
|74
|Harry Sweeny (Australia)
|11:52:00
|75
|Nik Cemazar (Slovenia)
|11:53:00
|76
|Bastian Flicke (Germany)
|11:54:00
|77
|Markus Wildauer (Austria)
|11:55:00
|78
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium)
|11:56:00
|79
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|11:57:00
|80
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kazakhstan)
|11:58:00
|81
|Jarno Mobach (Netherlands)
|11:59:00
|82
|Iver Knotten (Norway)
|12:00:00
|83
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|12:01:00
|84
|Alexys Brunel (France)
|12:02:00
|85
|Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)
|12:03:00
