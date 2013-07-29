Trending

Tour of Gippsland 2013 start list

Official starters as of July 29

 

Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Haig (Vic)
2Nathan Earle (Tas)
3Jai Crawford (Tas)
4Joseph Cooper (NZl)
5Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
6Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
7Tom Robinson (Tas)
8Patrick Shaw (Vic)

Budget Forklifts
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Jack Anderson (Qld)
12Samuel Horgan (NZl)
13Blair Windsor (NSW)
14Joshua Prete (Qld)
15Luke Ockerby (Tas)
16Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
17Alex Wohler (Qld)
18Shaun McCarthy (Vic)

Euride Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Harry Carpenter (SA)
22Tom Kaesler (SA)
23Russell Gill (SA)
24Robert McCarthy (SA)
25Fiachra O'Muire (Ire)
26Fraser Northey (SA)
27Miles Scotson (SA)
28Alex Edmondson (SA)

search2retain p/b health.com.au
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Eric Sheppard (Vic)
32Cal Britten (Vic)
33Stuart Smith (Vic)
34Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
35Angus Tobin (NSW)
36Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
37Thomas Donald (Qld)
38Tim Guy (NSW)

Satalyst Giant Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Alexander Smyth (Vic)
42Henry Morley (WA)
43Mathew Marshall (Qld)
44Peter English (Vic)
45Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
46Jackson Mawby (WA)
47Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
48Aaron Slavik (WA)

CharterMason Drapac Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Trevor Spencer (Vic)
52Shannon Johnson (Vic)
53Conor Murtagh (Vic)
54Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
55Sam Crome (Vic)
56Hardy Michel (Vic)
57Adam Versteege (Vic)

African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Rhys Gillett (Vic)
62Steven Waite (Vic)
63James Rendall (Vic)
64Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
65Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
66Daniel Nelson (Vic)
67Zac Quinn (Vic)
68Darcy Woolley (Vic)

Target Trek Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Nathan Elliott (Vic)
72James Butler (Vic)
73Dylan Hately (Vic)
74Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)
75Dominik Dudkiewicz (Vic)
76Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
77Vaughan Bowman (Vic)

St George Skoda HP Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Jeremy Scott (NSW)
82Jordan Davies (NSW)
83Samuel Nelson (NSW)
84Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
85Jay Dutton (NSW)
86Jack Mcculloch (NSW)
87Jared Triggs (NSW)
88Joshua Cornish (NSW)

GPM Data#3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Scott Law (NSW)
92Joshua Taylor (NSW)
93Daniel Bonello (NSW)
94Julian Hamill (NSW)
95Samuel Wood (Qld)
96Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
97Jesse Ewart (NSW)
98Jake Magee (NSW)

Kenya
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Suleiman Kangangi (Ken)
102Paul Agorir (Ken)
103Benjamin Kipchumba (Ken)
104Samwel Ekiru (Ken)
105Joseph Gichora (Ken)
106Samwel Mwangi (Ken)
107Ayub Kathurima (Ken)
108John Njoroge (Ken)

Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Mathew Ross (Vic)
112Luke Parker (Vic)
113Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
114Tom Russel (Vic)
115Alexander Morgan (Vic)
116Ryan Cavanagh (Qld)
117Kyle Thompson (Vic)
118Jordan Stannus (Vic)

Team Polygon Australia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Ben Grenda (Tas)
122Oliver Martin (Tas)
123Jason Rigg (Tas)
124Matthew Nicholson (Tas)
125Sam McCallum (Vic)
126Ben Price (Qld)

Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131William Livesay (Vic)
132Matthew Leonard (Vic)
133Michael Hale (Vic)
134Wade Edwards (Vic)
135Nick Aitken (Vic)
136Munro Boydell (Vic)
137Zane Hunter (Vic)
138Ronald Purtle (Vic)

Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
142David Bleakley (NSW)
143Lewis Anderson (NSW)
144Cameron Harrison (NSW)
145Ian Gardiner (NSW)
146Anthony Murray (NSW)
147James Swadling (NSW)

Suzuki Bontrager
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Sam Sautelle (ACT)
152Michael Rice (ACT)
153Stuart Shaw (ACT)
154Kris Johnston (ACT)
155Brendan Johnston (ACT)
156Josh Berry (NSW)

Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Adam Trewin (Vic)
162David Woolsey (Vic)
163James Love (Vic)
164Cameron Lester (Vic)

Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Fergus Sully (Vic)
172Alistair Crameri (Vic)
173Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
174Lachlan Holliday (Vic)
175Marc Wilson (Vic)

Lakes Oil
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Brett Franklin (Vic)
182Jack Hogan (SA)
183Matthew Holmes (SA)
184Jonathan Stephens (SA)
185Mitchell Dedman (Vic)
186Chris Harper (SA)
187Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW)
188Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW