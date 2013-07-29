Tour of Gippsland 2013 start list
Official starters as of July 29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|2
|Nathan Earle (Tas)
|3
|Jai Crawford (Tas)
|4
|Joseph Cooper (NZl)
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|6
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|7
|Tom Robinson (Tas)
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Jack Anderson (Qld)
|12
|Samuel Horgan (NZl)
|13
|Blair Windsor (NSW)
|14
|Joshua Prete (Qld)
|15
|Luke Ockerby (Tas)
|16
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|17
|Alex Wohler (Qld)
|18
|Shaun McCarthy (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|22
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|23
|Russell Gill (SA)
|24
|Robert McCarthy (SA)
|25
|Fiachra O'Muire (Ire)
|26
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|27
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|28
|Alex Edmondson (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Eric Sheppard (Vic)
|32
|Cal Britten (Vic)
|33
|Stuart Smith (Vic)
|34
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
|35
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|36
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
|37
|Thomas Donald (Qld)
|38
|Tim Guy (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Alexander Smyth (Vic)
|42
|Henry Morley (WA)
|43
|Mathew Marshall (Qld)
|44
|Peter English (Vic)
|45
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
|46
|Jackson Mawby (WA)
|47
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|48
|Aaron Slavik (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Trevor Spencer (Vic)
|52
|Shannon Johnson (Vic)
|53
|Conor Murtagh (Vic)
|54
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
|55
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|56
|Hardy Michel (Vic)
|57
|Adam Versteege (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Rhys Gillett (Vic)
|62
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|63
|James Rendall (Vic)
|64
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|65
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
|66
|Daniel Nelson (Vic)
|67
|Zac Quinn (Vic)
|68
|Darcy Woolley (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|72
|James Butler (Vic)
|73
|Dylan Hately (Vic)
|74
|Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)
|75
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Vic)
|76
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
|77
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Jeremy Scott (NSW)
|82
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|83
|Samuel Nelson (NSW)
|84
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
|85
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|86
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW)
|87
|Jared Triggs (NSW)
|88
|Joshua Cornish (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Scott Law (NSW)
|92
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)
|93
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|94
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|95
|Samuel Wood (Qld)
|96
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|97
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|98
|Jake Magee (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken)
|102
|Paul Agorir (Ken)
|103
|Benjamin Kipchumba (Ken)
|104
|Samwel Ekiru (Ken)
|105
|Joseph Gichora (Ken)
|106
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken)
|107
|Ayub Kathurima (Ken)
|108
|John Njoroge (Ken)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Mathew Ross (Vic)
|112
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|113
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
|114
|Tom Russel (Vic)
|115
|Alexander Morgan (Vic)
|116
|Ryan Cavanagh (Qld)
|117
|Kyle Thompson (Vic)
|118
|Jordan Stannus (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Ben Grenda (Tas)
|122
|Oliver Martin (Tas)
|123
|Jason Rigg (Tas)
|124
|Matthew Nicholson (Tas)
|125
|Sam McCallum (Vic)
|126
|Ben Price (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|William Livesay (Vic)
|132
|Matthew Leonard (Vic)
|133
|Michael Hale (Vic)
|134
|Wade Edwards (Vic)
|135
|Nick Aitken (Vic)
|136
|Munro Boydell (Vic)
|137
|Zane Hunter (Vic)
|138
|Ronald Purtle (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
|142
|David Bleakley (NSW)
|143
|Lewis Anderson (NSW)
|144
|Cameron Harrison (NSW)
|145
|Ian Gardiner (NSW)
|146
|Anthony Murray (NSW)
|147
|James Swadling (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Sam Sautelle (ACT)
|152
|Michael Rice (ACT)
|153
|Stuart Shaw (ACT)
|154
|Kris Johnston (ACT)
|155
|Brendan Johnston (ACT)
|156
|Josh Berry (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Adam Trewin (Vic)
|162
|David Woolsey (Vic)
|163
|James Love (Vic)
|164
|Cameron Lester (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Fergus Sully (Vic)
|172
|Alistair Crameri (Vic)
|173
|Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
|174
|Lachlan Holliday (Vic)
|175
|Marc Wilson (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Brett Franklin (Vic)
|182
|Jack Hogan (SA)
|183
|Matthew Holmes (SA)
|184
|Jonathan Stephens (SA)
|185
|Mitchell Dedman (Vic)
|186
|Chris Harper (SA)
|187
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW)
|188
|Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW
