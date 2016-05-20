Tour of California: A look back at the 2014 Folsom time trial - Gallery

Image 1 of 44 Sergey Tvetcov bursts out of the starting house at the 2014 Folsom Time Trial. Image 2 of 44 2014 Tour of California stage 3 podium: Dennis, Wiggins and Phinney (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Brianna Walle, Alison Powers and Tayler Wiles on the 2014 Tour of California women's time trial podium. Image 4 of 44 Jens Voigt gets aero during the 2014 Folsom Time Trial Image 5 of 44 A Garmin rider heads out onto the time trial course in Folsom. Image 6 of 44 Folsom fans cheer a BMC rider at the 2014 Tour of California. Image 7 of 44 Garmin's Phil Gaimon blasts out of the start house at the Folsom Time Trial. Image 8 of 44 crowds line the barricades in Folsom for the 2014 Tour of California stage 3 time trial. Image 9 of 44 Laurens ten Dam hit the deck after colliding with another rider just past the finish of the Folsom Time Trial. Image 10 of 44 The jersey wearers after the 2014 Tour of California stage 3 time trial. Image 11 of 44 Jesse Sergent gets ready to start the Folsom Time Trial. Image 12 of 44 Brianna Walle, Alison Powers and Tayler Wiles on the 2014 Tour of California women's time trial podium. Image 13 of 44 Peter Sagan was riding for Cannondale at the 2014 Tour of California. Image 14 of 44 Bontrager's Tao Geoghegan Hart will get another shot at the Folsom time trial this year with Axeon Hagens Berman Image 15 of 44 John Degenkolb in the green sprinters jersey during the 2014 Folsom Time Trial. Image 16 of 44 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) prepares to pass Dennis Van Winden (Belkin Pro Cycling Team) Image 17 of 44 Greg Van Avermaet will be back at California in 2016. Image 18 of 44 Lawson Craddock took over the jersey for the best young rider after the Folsom Time Trial stage. Image 19 of 44 Taylor Phinney saves a rose for the podium hostess after the stage 3 podium at the 2014 Tour of California. Image 20 of 44 Crowds watch the podium ceremony at stage 3 of the Tour of California Image 21 of 44 Tiago Machado finishes the time trial at the 2014 Tour of California. Image 22 of 44 Cavendish makes his way to the finish of the Folsom Time Trial. Image 23 of 44 Lawson Craddock finished 13th in the 2014 time trial in Folsom. Image 24 of 44 Lawson Craddock shows the pain after finishing the 2014 time trial in Folsom. Image 25 of 44 A UnitedHealthcare rider cruises along Folsom Lake in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 TV motos follow Bradley Wiggins on his way to victory in the 2014 Folsom Time Trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 Peter sagan rides toward the finish of the 2014 Folsom Time Trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Rohan Dennis finished second to Wiggins at the 2014 Folsom Time Trial while riding for Garmin. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Mark Cavendish turns toward the finish of the Folsom Time Trial course. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Bradley Wiggins won the 2014 Folsom Time Trial by 44 seconds over Rohan Dennis and 52 seconds over Taylor Phinney (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke gets underway at the 2014 Folsom Time Trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Tom Boonen in action in Folsom during the 2014 time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Bradley Wiggins digs deep on his way to winning the 2014 Folsom Time Trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 After taking the race lead in early sprints, Mark Cavendish wore yellow into the 2014 Folsom Time Trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 A Garmin rider makes his way through Folsom during the stage 3 time trial of the 2014 Tour of California. Image 36 of 44 Bradley Wiggins flies over the roads of Folsom during the stage 3 time trial of the 2014 Tour of California. Image 37 of 44 Taylor Phinney en route to the finish of the stage 3 time trial at the 2014 Tour of California. Image 38 of 44 Rohan Dennis en route to the finish of the stage 3 time trial at the 2014 Tour of California. Image 39 of 44 Taylor Phinney finished third during the stage 3 time trial in Folsom at the 2014 Tour of California. Image 40 of 44 Bradley Wiggins shows the form that earned the win in Folsom in 2014. Image 41 of 44 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium after winning the stage 3 time trial at the 2014 Tour of California Image 42 of 44 Alison Powers digs deep to win the 2014 Tour of California Women's Time Trial in Folsom. Image 43 of 44 Alison Powers on the podium after winning the 2014 Tour of California Women's Time Trial in Folsom. Image 44 of 44 Mark Cavendish leans into a corner during the 2014 Folsom Time Trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2016 Tour of California will return to Folsom on Friday for the stage 6 time trial, which takes place on the same course as the 2014 stage won by Bradley Wiggins ahead of Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney.

Wiggins' form for this year's tour is still a question mark as he has basically retired from road racing to focus on the track for the 2016 Rio Olympics, but both Dennis and Phinney have returned to set up a podium rematch of sorts. Wiggins won the 2014 race against the cock by 44 seconds over Dennis and by 52 seconds over Phinney. This year they'll also have to battle with Time Trial World Champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), US champion Andrew Talansky and a host of other WorldTour riders.

The 20.3km course in Folsom is mostly flat and not very technical, so the contest will be about power and speed as the riders make their way from downtown out toward the turn around near Folsom Lake. We've collected some photos from the 2014 contest ahead of Friday's stage. Check them out in the photo gallery above.