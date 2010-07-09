Contador set to stay with Astana in 2011

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador (Astana) heads out for sign-in on stage 5. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Defending champion Alberto Contador (Astana) knuckled down to limit his losses in the overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Will Contador be raising three fingers at the end of July? Stay tuned... (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador (Astana) gives his trademark salute. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Alberto Contador is on the verge of signing a two-to-three year contract with Team Astana, according to his brother and manager, Fran Contador.

"We've had a meeting with the sponsors. We still need to agree on some aspects but I don't think there will be any major problems. The contract duration is not definite, although it will be a minimum of two years, that is something we have to discuss but it will be two or three years," he told the Spanish site Biciciclismo.com.

"We have had contact with other teams but we did not sit down with them to negotiate. Alberto had several important possibilities, but there is one that we are working on a lot and it will probably be final. And it is to continue in Astana. Today that is the most likely option."

There is no exact date set for the contract to be signed. “During the Tour or after the Tour, but as soon as possible,” Fran said.

“Above all, the sponsors are very interested in continuing with this project and building the best team around Alberto. It is their desire.” This year, despite everything, “they have a good team and want to make it better. "