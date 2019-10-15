Trending

Tour de France 2020 route presentation - Gallery

Cycling's brightest stars shine in Paris for the Grand Boucle's unveiling

Chris Froome and Egan Bernal begin their delicate dance toward the 2020 Tour de France
Tour de France 2020 presentation
Tour de France 2020 presentation
Chris Froome and Egan Bernal
Tour de France 2020 presentation
Chris Froome
Tony Gallopin
Romain Bardet
Steven Kruijswijk
Thibaut Pinot
Julian Alaphilippe
Egan Bernal
Joop Zoetemelk and Freddy Maertens
Christian Prudhomme
Chris Froome and Egan Bernal
Chris froome
Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme
Christian Prudhomme
Tour de France 2020 presentation
Jasper Philipsen was on hand for UAE Team Emirates
Stephen Kruijswijk and Chris Froome
Stars of the Tour de France watch the 2020 route unveiling
Stars of the Tour de France at the 2020 route unveiling
Egan Bernal
Caleb Ewan
Caleb Ewan and Julian Alaphilippe
Tour de France 2020 presentation
Cycling's stars shone brightly Tuesday morning in Paris for the 2020 Tour de France route presentation, where race director Christian Prudhomme unveiled an unconventional and mountainous route for next year's Grand Boucle.

Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome joined Team Ineos teammate and 2019 Tour winner Egan Bernal for the festivities, along with general classification rivals Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma).

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) represented the sprinters, although 2020 may prove to be a fairly unfriendly route for the fastmen.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of the presentation.