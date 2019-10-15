Tour de France 2020 route presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 27 Chris Froome and Egan Bernal begin their delicate dance toward the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 Tour de France 2020 presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 27 Tour de France 2020 presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 27 Chris Froome and Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 27 Tour de France 2020 presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 27 Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 27 Tony Gallopin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 27 Romain Bardet (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 27 Thibaut Pinot (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 27 Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 27 Joop Zoetemelk and Freddy Maertens (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 27 Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 27 Chris Froome and Egan Bernal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Chris froome (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 27 Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 27 Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 Tour de France 2020 presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 Jasper Philipsen was on hand for UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Stephen Kruijswijk and Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Stars of the Tour de France watch the 2020 route unveiling (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Stars of the Tour de France at the 2020 route unveiling (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Egan Bernal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Caleb Ewan and Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Tour de France 2020 presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cycling's stars shone brightly Tuesday morning in Paris for the 2020 Tour de France route presentation, where race director Christian Prudhomme unveiled an unconventional and mountainous route for next year's Grand Boucle.

Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome joined Team Ineos teammate and 2019 Tour winner Egan Bernal for the festivities, along with general classification rivals Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma).

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) represented the sprinters, although 2020 may prove to be a fairly unfriendly route for the fastmen.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of the presentation.