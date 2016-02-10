Tom Zirbel's Diamondback Serios TT bike

Image 1 of 11 Zirbel's Diamondback Serios (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 11 A custom touch for Zirbel's bike. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 11 Kenda keeps the rubberside down for the Rally riders. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 11 The SRAM Red front derailleur and the SRAM chain rings. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 11 The bike is outfitted with SRAM Red. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 11 HED Corsair Flat Aero bar (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 7 of 11 Zirbel uses the HED Corsair Flat Aero bar (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 8 of 11 Zirbel's ideal position requires several spacers. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 9 of 11 SRAM supplies the drivetrain and the Speedplay the pedals. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 11 FSA provides the headset. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 11 Tom Zirbel puts his time trial bike through the paces at a recent team camp in California. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe)

Rally Cycling's Tom Zirbel is no stranger to the top step of time trial podiums. The 37-year-old, who is entering his final pro season, has accumulated and impressive number of victories in the race against the clock, and he wants to add a few more as he nears retirement at the end of the season.

The 2013 US pro time trial champion recently told Cyclingnews he expects to win every domestic time trial he lines up for.

"I expect that out of myself, so I still want people to look at me as the guy to beat," he said. "I feel like that's how it should be. So I need to prepare myself for that and get to the point where I am the favourite in every TT. And I think Tour of California has a TT this year that should favour me if it's the same one as a couple of years ago. It's pretty decent for me, so I'm sure that will be on my radar and I'd like to perform well on such a big stage."

Zirbel went into the recent Rally team camp in fine form, even setting a new record on the team's traditional camp time trial course. According to the team's Facebook page, Zirbel beat the course record that had been previously set by Chad Haga, who now rides for Giant-Alpecin.

"Rob Britton set a blistering time of 15:06 to beat previous record of 15:24," the team announced. "Despite his efforts, the day was not to be his as Tom Zirbel stormed the course in a time of 14:57."

Zirbel would also like to win another stars-and-stripes jersey in his last season. He's hoping the time trial course in Winston-Salem will suit a power rider like himself.

"I'll just assume that it's going to be a good course for me," he said. "Just the layout of the land in that area seems pretty good for a power course more than anything, so hopefully they'll find a power course that's fair."

Zirbel further dialed in his time trial bike at the team camp last week, and Cyclingnews was able to get some of the details from the team mechanics. The big man will be putting his machine through its paces on Thursday when Rally Cycling starts the La Méditerranéenne in Spain with a 7km team time trial.

Frame: Diamondback Serios

Fork: Diamondback

Headset: FSA

Stem: Length Diamondback Serios

Handlebar: HED Corsair Flat Aero bar

Tape: SRAM

Front brake: SRAM RED 22

Rear brake: SRAM RED 22

Brake levers: SRAM Red

Front derailleur: SRAM Red 22

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 22

Shift levers: SRAM TT

Cassette: SRAM X-Glide 1190, 11-28

Chain: SRAM RED 22

Crankset: SRAM RED 22 with 55-tooth Time trail ring

Bottom Bracket: SRAM

Pedals: Speedplay Zero

Wheelset: HED Stinger Disc - Rear, Stinger 9 front

Front tyre: Kenda SC tubular

Rear tyre: Kenda SC tubular

Saddle: ISM Adamo podium

Seatpost: Diamondback Serios

Bottle cages: Arundel Carbon

Computer: Lezyne

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 6’4”

Rider's weight: 195 lbs

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 83.2cm

Saddle setback: 12.5cm

Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 66.0cm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 15cm

Head tube length: 16.5cm

Top tube length (effective): centre to centre 60cm (XL Frame)

Total bicycle weight: N/A