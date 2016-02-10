Tom Zirbel's Diamondback Serios TT bike
2013 US time trial champion in final season on Rally Cycling US Continental team
Rally Cycling's Tom Zirbel is no stranger to the top step of time trial podiums. The 37-year-old, who is entering his final pro season, has accumulated and impressive number of victories in the race against the clock, and he wants to add a few more as he nears retirement at the end of the season.
Related Articles
The 2013 US pro time trial champion recently told Cyclingnews he expects to win every domestic time trial he lines up for.
"I expect that out of myself, so I still want people to look at me as the guy to beat," he said. "I feel like that's how it should be. So I need to prepare myself for that and get to the point where I am the favourite in every TT. And I think Tour of California has a TT this year that should favour me if it's the same one as a couple of years ago. It's pretty decent for me, so I'm sure that will be on my radar and I'd like to perform well on such a big stage."
Zirbel went into the recent Rally team camp in fine form, even setting a new record on the team's traditional camp time trial course. According to the team's Facebook page, Zirbel beat the course record that had been previously set by Chad Haga, who now rides for Giant-Alpecin.
"Rob Britton set a blistering time of 15:06 to beat previous record of 15:24," the team announced. "Despite his efforts, the day was not to be his as Tom Zirbel stormed the course in a time of 14:57."
Zirbel would also like to win another stars-and-stripes jersey in his last season. He's hoping the time trial course in Winston-Salem will suit a power rider like himself.
"I'll just assume that it's going to be a good course for me," he said. "Just the layout of the land in that area seems pretty good for a power course more than anything, so hopefully they'll find a power course that's fair."
Zirbel further dialed in his time trial bike at the team camp last week, and Cyclingnews was able to get some of the details from the team mechanics. The big man will be putting his machine through its paces on Thursday when Rally Cycling starts the La Méditerranéenne in Spain with a 7km team time trial.
Frame: Diamondback Serios
Fork: Diamondback
Headset: FSA
Stem: Length Diamondback Serios
Handlebar: HED Corsair Flat Aero bar
Tape: SRAM
Front brake: SRAM RED 22
Rear brake: SRAM RED 22
Brake levers: SRAM Red
Front derailleur: SRAM Red 22
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 22
Shift levers: SRAM TT
Cassette: SRAM X-Glide 1190, 11-28
Chain: SRAM RED 22
Crankset: SRAM RED 22 with 55-tooth Time trail ring
Bottom Bracket: SRAM
Pedals: Speedplay Zero
Wheelset: HED Stinger Disc - Rear, Stinger 9 front
Front tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Rear tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Saddle: ISM Adamo podium
Seatpost: Diamondback Serios
Bottle cages: Arundel Carbon
Computer: Lezyne
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 6’4”
Rider's weight: 195 lbs
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 83.2cm
Saddle setback: 12.5cm
Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 66.0cm
Saddle-to-bar drop: 15cm
Head tube length: 16.5cm
Top tube length (effective): centre to centre 60cm (XL Frame)
Total bicycle weight: N/A
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy