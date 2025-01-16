The peloton's newest bike: The Chinese X-Lab AD9 ridden by XDS Astana
In a unique 'African Champion' colourway no less for Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan
We're busy bringing you as many pro bike shots as we can from the Tour Down Under, which kicks off the brand-new 2025 race season.
A full tech gallery is in the works, and you can already check out the brand-new Uno-X Mobility Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 which is being ridden in the women's race, but now we turn our attention to the newest bike in the WorldTour, one we are all still getting familiar with: the X-Lab AD9.
As well as being a manufacturer, the Chinese X-Lab brand's parent company, XDS Carbon Tech, is also a title sponsor of the newly renamed XDS Astana Team.
This particular bike belongs to Henok Mulubrhan, the 25-year-old Eritrean and three-time African Continental Champion, and X-Lab has given it a custom paint job to honour his title.
It's almost a flip of the team bike's blue and black colour scheme, but the downtube has a lovely white and gold marbling effect which makes you look twice.
Spec-wise, the team are pretty much using the same equipment they did last year when they were racing on Wilier bikes. The Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets remain, as do the Vision Metron 60SL wheels. Handlebars are the Vision Metron integrated model, which, you guessed it, is also unchanged from last year.
One thing that has puzzled us over the last few weeks is a range of press shots showing the X-Lab bikes with both Continental and Vittoria tyres. The team bike is fitted with Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres here, like last year, but we wonder what the mix is about, maybe a swap is coming like the one that has gone on at Alpecin-Deceuninck as they switch from Vittoria to Pirelli.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.