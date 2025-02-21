The best bike locks don't come cheap but the Onguard Pitbull Std U-Lock has a big discount and plenty of bike-security features

The Onguard Pitbull is a diamond-rated protection bike lock with an affordable price – made even better with this 33% saving in this Amazon deal

Top down view og the Onguard Pitbull Std U-Lock
The Onguard Pitbull Std U-Lock has plenty bike security features

Bike theft continues to rise at an alarming rate, and it's more important than ever to always lock up your pride and joy with the best bike lock. According to the Bike Index Annual Bike Report, there was a 15% increase in bike thefts and almost 20,000 bikes reported stolen in the US in 2024. With 40%+ of owners not even reporting the theft of a bike the actual number is significantly higher.

There are tons of bike locks to choose from and making the right choice could make all the difference to your bike being where you left it or being gone forever. Handily we've tested plenty of the bike locks and one of the best budget bike locks that provides a medium level of security is the OnGuard Pitbull STD U-Lock.

Onguard Pitbull Std U-Lock: $62.95 $42.35 at Amazon

Save 33%: Rated by Onguard as ‘Ultimate Security’ – with an 80/100 on its scale, the Pitbull Std U-Lock comes packed with bike protection features. It holds a spot in our best bike locks guide and ticks all the boxes for a medium-security bike lock with a 14mm hardened steel shackle – thick enough to hinder the would-be thief armed with bolt cutters. It also locks on both sides so requires two cuts to break it free. However, it will most likely falter when it comes to the challenge of taking on a portable angle grinder.

Read our Onguard Pitbull Std U-Lock review.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

