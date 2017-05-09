Tejay van Garderen's BMC Teammachine SLR01 – Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Tejay Van Garderen's BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 18 SRM's power meter is paired with the PC-8 head unit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 18 Stem spacers and alloy components for the GC contender (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 18 Component brand provide the cockpit and handlebar tape for the American rider (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 18 A closer look at the brake/gear levers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 18 The latest Shimano Dura-Ace groupset is a predominantly black gloss affair (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 18 A lack of fork rake contributes to the bike's front end responsiveness (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 18 Elite Vico carbon bottle cages are paired with Elite bottles (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 18 American company Powerbar supply the team's nutrition (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 18 Van Garderen opts for a Fizik Aliante VSX saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 18 The BMC Racing team's rider names and nation feature on each of the bike's top tubes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 18 The triple-triangle seat cluster has become synonymous with BMC framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 18 The 25mm Vittoria Corsa tubular gumwall tyres are popular in the WorldTour peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 18 The entire BMC Racing team was running Dura-Ace 9100 series wheels at Romandie (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 18 The American opted for an 11-30T cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 18 Van Garderen was running 175mm cranks (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 18 Van Garderen's drive train is a mix of Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 and 9000 components (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 18 Despite the latest groupset, the team is still running 9000 series Dura-Ace pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Tejay van Garderen has made a promising start to his Giro d'Italia debut as he leads BMC Racing in the Italian Grand Tour. Ahead of the first major test on stage 4 he sits 27th on GC, 23 seconds of the maglia rosa.

Van Garderen's teammate and Tour de France hopeful, Richie Porte, took the overall victory at last month's Tour de Romandie and van Garderen rode in support of the Australian. Cyclingnews took the opportunity to take a closer look at van Garderen's bike during the weeklong Swiss stage race.

The BMC Teammachine SLR01 has remained unchanged for nearly four years and despite this, continues to perform at the highest level. BMC Racing Team's bike for the 2017 season sees an update in groupset and wheels only, with the latest electronic groupset from component giant Shimano.

The Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset is complete all but for the crankset. SRM's power meter is yet to be paired with the latest Dura-Ace crankset and with this, Van Garderen is equipped with 9000 series Dura-Ace cranks. As well as the cranks, the bike is also equipped with Dura-Ace 9000 series pedals.

Van Garderen runs his 175mm cranks alongside 53/39 chainrings and an 11-30T Dura-Ace cassette.

A Fizik Aliante VSX saddle sits atop the Teammachine SLR01 'D' carbon seatpost, whilst 3T supply the cockpit and handlebar tape.

Full specifications



Critical measurements

• Rider height: 1.86m

• Rider weight: 72kg

• Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 775mm

• Seat tube length (c-c): 555mm

• Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 585mm

• Head tube length: 163mm

• Top tube length: 560mm

Complete bike specifications

• Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

• Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

• Brake/gear levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

• Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 11-30T

• Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

• Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with SRM power meter, 53/36T chainrings, 175mm crank length

• Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

• Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 24mm

• Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm

• Handlebars: 3T Tornova Team

• Stem: 3T ARX

• Tape/grips: 3T

• Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

• Saddle: Fizik Aliante VSX

• Seat post: BMC Teammachine SLR01 'D'

• Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

• Computer: SRM PC-8