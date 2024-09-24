State of the nation: Analysing Italy's 2024 Road World Championships teams

Once dominant in the elite men, Italy now relies on the women and under-23 teams for titles

(L-R) Silvia Persico, Elisa Longo Borghini, Elena Cecchini and Elisa Balsamo of Team Italy prior to the Womens Olympic Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Italian Squadra Azzurra once dominated the UCI Road World Championships elite men's race and fought with other historic cycling nations for the rainbow jersey. Sadly, Italy is now just one of many contenders and has not won the men's road race world title for 16 years.

The wider globalisation of the sport in the last two decades has gradually weakened Italian road cycling, with a loss of sponsors, smaller teams, races, and talented riders. The best young Italians usually emigrate to the WorldTour development teams, with no solution in sight, be it from the Italian Federation or elsewhere, to stop the talent drain.

Fortunately, the current generation of women has stepped up, meaning Italy is one of the strongest nations alongside the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia and both Elisa Longo Borghini and Elisa Balsamo are major road race contenders this weekend.

At the same time, Italy once struggled in time trials but Filippo Ganna's talents have given them an alternative form of road success as well, most recently in the form of a silver medal behind Remco Evenepoel last Sunday, with Italian compatriot Edoardo Affini claiming the bronze.

