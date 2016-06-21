Start list for the British national time trial championships
Men's and women's line-ups
Men's start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Parker (PMR@Toachim House)
|2
|Chris Smart (GTR)
|3
|Danny Grieves (GS Metro)
|4
|Dean Penfold
|5
|Daniel Halksworth (Velo Sport Jersey)
|6
|Liam Bromiley (University of Bath Cycling)
|7
|James McLaughlin (Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels)
|8
|Ed Porteus (St Neots CC)
|9
|Christopher Bates (RPD Racing)
|10
|Joshua Teasdale (Prorace Cycling Team)
|11
|James Boyman (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|12
|Alexander Colman (Arrow Cycles)
|13
|Craig Joy (Adalta Race Team)
|14
|George Fox (Wellingborough Cycles Race Team)
|15
|Elliott Porter (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|16
|Robert Moore (Nuun-Sigma Sport-London RT)
|17
|George Atkins (JLT Condor)
|18
|Simon Alexander (Richardsons-Trek RT)
|19
|Kristian House (One Pro Cycling)
|20
|Ashley Cox (CC Luton)
|21
|William Bjergfelt (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|22
|Ioan Smallwood (Cardiff Ajax CC)
|23
|Dean Robson (Nopinz)
|24
|Simon Wilson (Bikehaus by Ridley)
|25
|Mark Christian (Team Wiggins)
|26
|Richard Handley (One Pro Cycling)
|27
|Adam Kenway (Metaltek Kuota Racing Team)
|28
|Steven Burke (Team Wiggins)
|29
|Matt Clinton (Mike Vaughan Cycles)
|30
|Owain Doull (Team Wiggins)
|31
|Daniel Mclay (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)
|32
|Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling)
|33
|Samuel Harrison (Team Wiggins)
|34
|Rhys Howells (Richardsons-Trek RT)
|35
|James Gullen (Pedal Heaven)
|36
|Andrew Tennant (Team Wiggins)
|37
|Lloyd Chapman (Pedal Heaven)
|38
|Ryan Perry (Langdale Lightweights Racing Team)
|39
|Edmund Bradbury (NFTO)
|40
|Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Weller (Army Cycling Race Team)
|2
|Bethany Taylor (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
|3
|Stephanie Mottram
|4
|Sophie Lankford (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
|5
|Sarah King
|6
|Elanor Cadzow (Kinetic Cycles / Welwyn Racing)
|7
|Alice Lethbridge (Starley Racing)
|8
|Amy Hill (Team Rytger)
|9
|Angela Hibbs (Fusion RT Fierlan)
|10
|Crystal Spearman (Nopinz)
|11
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|12
|Corrine Hall (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
|13
|Claire Swoboda (Starley Racing)
|14
|Lynsey Curran (www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk)
|15
|Emma Cockcroft (Bikeshed - Bianchi)
|16
|Nicki Carr (VC Equipe - Flix)
|17
|Nikola Matthews (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
|18
|Neah Evans (Glasgow Wheelers)
|19
|Amy Gornall (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|20
|Megan Barker (Team Breeze)
|21
|Bethany Hayward (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|22
|Elizabeth Stedman (Fusion RT Fierlan)
|23
|Alice Barnes (Drops Cycling Team)
|24
|Chanel Mason (Army Cycling Race Team)
|25
|Hayley Jones (Team Breeze)
|26
|Chloe Fraser (LOINTEK)
|27
|Nicola Juniper (Team Ford Ecoboost)
|28
|Emily Nelson (Team Breeze)
|29
|Alice Cobb (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
|30
|Gabriella Shaw (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|31
|Emily Kay (Team Breeze)
|32
|Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
|33
|Annasley Park (Team Breeze)
|34
|Natalie Grinczer (Team WNT)
|35
|Abigail Dentus (Team Breeze)
|36
|Rebecca Rimmington (Team WNT)
|37
|Danielle Khan (Team Breeze)
|38
|Sophie Coleman (Drops Cycling Team)
|39
|Anna Christian (Wiggle High5)
|40
|Julia Shaw
|41
|Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
|42
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (Servetto Footon)
|43
|Melissa Lowther (Team Breeze)
|44
|Claire Rose (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|45
|Hannah Barnes (Canyon - SRAM)
|46
|Manon Lloyd (Team Breeze)
|47
|Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|48
|Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur)
|49
|Emma Pooley
|50
|Hayley Simmonds
