Start list for the British national time trial championships

Men's and women's line-ups

The men's podium: Edmund Bradbury, Alex Dowsett and Ryan Perry

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
The women's podium: Molly Weaver, Hayley Simmonds and Sarah Storey

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

Men's start list

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Parker (PMR@Toachim House)
2Chris Smart (GTR)
3Danny Grieves (GS Metro)
4Dean Penfold
5Daniel Halksworth (Velo Sport Jersey)
6Liam Bromiley (University of Bath Cycling)
7James McLaughlin (Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels)
8Ed Porteus (St Neots CC)
9Christopher Bates (RPD Racing)
10Joshua Teasdale (Prorace Cycling Team)
11James Boyman (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
12Alexander Colman (Arrow Cycles)
13Craig Joy (Adalta Race Team)
14George Fox (Wellingborough Cycles Race Team)
15Elliott Porter (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
16Robert Moore (Nuun-Sigma Sport-London RT)
17George Atkins (JLT Condor)
18Simon Alexander (Richardsons-Trek RT)
19Kristian House (One Pro Cycling)
20Ashley Cox (CC Luton)
21William Bjergfelt (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
22Ioan Smallwood (Cardiff Ajax CC)
23Dean Robson (Nopinz)
24Simon Wilson (Bikehaus by Ridley)
25Mark Christian (Team Wiggins)
26Richard Handley (One Pro Cycling)
27Adam Kenway (Metaltek Kuota Racing Team)
28Steven Burke (Team Wiggins)
29Matt Clinton (Mike Vaughan Cycles)
30Owain Doull (Team Wiggins)
31Daniel Mclay (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)
32Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling)
33Samuel Harrison (Team Wiggins)
34Rhys Howells (Richardsons-Trek RT)
35James Gullen (Pedal Heaven)
36Andrew Tennant (Team Wiggins)
37Lloyd Chapman (Pedal Heaven)
38Ryan Perry (Langdale Lightweights Racing Team)
39Edmund Bradbury (NFTO)
40Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team)

Women's start list
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Weller (Army Cycling Race Team)
2Bethany Taylor (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
3Stephanie Mottram
4Sophie Lankford (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
5Sarah King
6Elanor Cadzow (Kinetic Cycles / Welwyn Racing)
7Alice Lethbridge (Starley Racing)
8Amy Hill (Team Rytger)
9Angela Hibbs (Fusion RT Fierlan)
10Crystal Spearman (Nopinz)
11Elizabeth-Jane Harris (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
12Corrine Hall (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
13Claire Swoboda (Starley Racing)
14Lynsey Curran (www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk)
15Emma Cockcroft (Bikeshed - Bianchi)
16Nicki Carr (VC Equipe - Flix)
17Nikola Matthews (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
18Neah Evans (Glasgow Wheelers)
19Amy Gornall (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
20Megan Barker (Team Breeze)
21Bethany Hayward (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
22Elizabeth Stedman (Fusion RT Fierlan)
23Alice Barnes (Drops Cycling Team)
24Chanel Mason (Army Cycling Race Team)
25Hayley Jones (Team Breeze)
26Chloe Fraser (LOINTEK)
27Nicola Juniper (Team Ford Ecoboost)
28Emily Nelson (Team Breeze)
29Alice Cobb (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
30Gabriella Shaw (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
31Emily Kay (Team Breeze)
32Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
33Annasley Park (Team Breeze)
34Natalie Grinczer (Team WNT)
35Abigail Dentus (Team Breeze)
36Rebecca Rimmington (Team WNT)
37Danielle Khan (Team Breeze)
38Sophie Coleman (Drops Cycling Team)
39Anna Christian (Wiggle High5)
40Julia Shaw
41Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
42Abby-Mae Parkinson (Servetto Footon)
43Melissa Lowther (Team Breeze)
44Claire Rose (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
45Hannah Barnes (Canyon - SRAM)
46Manon Lloyd (Team Breeze)
47Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
48Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur)
49Emma Pooley
50Hayley Simmonds