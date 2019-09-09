Sena unveils new R1 EVO and EVO 4K smart helmets

Image 1 of 8 The SENA R1 EVO 4K (Image credit: SENA) Image 2 of 8 The SENA R1 EVO 4K (Image credit: SENA) Image 3 of 8 The SENA R1 (Image credit: SENA)

Safe, sleek and featuring Bluetooth integration, Sena's bicycle helmets provide the easiest way to communicate on a bike.

Whether it's music from your smartphone or the FM radio, directions from GPS, or conversation via intercom with other users, Sena's smart helmets guarantee the best HD sound quality in every situation. Built-in speakers are located above the ears, enabling you to listen to the surrounding environment in order to stay safe while on the go.

The sophisticated software from Sena, which has been appreciated by motorcycle riders around the world for years, ensures the best voice and sound quality as well as an intuitive operation. The patented Advanced Noise Control™ technology efficiently filters out wind noise from the frequency spectrum, ensuring that your voice is transmitted with crystal clear clarity to a phone or a connected helmet, even at higher speeds.

Sena R1

Back in 2016, Sena premiered its first foray into cycling helmets. Featuring an integrated communication system, the X1 broke into the industry as the world's first smart cycling helmet.

A few years later, the R1 arrived with an aerodynamic design and improvements across the board. The R1 helmet’s unique technology has helped it earn several awards, including first place at the coveted Bicycle Brand Contest 2018 and the German Design Award 2019.

Sena R1 EVO

Sena is pleased to announce the launch of the R1 EVO, due by the end of 2019. The R1 EVO expands upon the features of the existing helmets with Sena’s patented Mesh Intercom™ Technology, which ensures a stable connection with a virtually limitless amount of users.

With just the press of a button, you can connect to other R1 EVO users. The Mesh technology automatically re-establishes the connection when a cyclist leaves and then re-enters range, all without affecting the connection between other members. Additionally, the helmet features an integrated rear light, providing greater safety by increasing visibility from behind.

Sena R1 EVO 4K

The was first unveiled at Eurobike 2019, representing the perfect combination of camera and communication system. Thanks to the state-of-the-art technology, you can easily record 4K videos, talk to other cyclists via Mesh Intercom, and connect to your smart devices via Bluetooth.

With Sena's Smart Audio Mix™ technology, you can even record audio in real-time while filming the conversation via intercom or overlaying music from your phone directly on to the footage. By connecting your helmet to the Sena Camera App, you can view a preview of your handiwork on the smartphone's screen and also directly download videos and photos thanks to the enabled Wi-Fi.

