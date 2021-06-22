Secure your bike against theft with these unmissable Amazon Prime Day deals

There are few things more gut-wrenching than returning to the spot where you locked your bike, only to find that it’s missing. Fortunately there are plenty of excellent security products on the market that can help you prevent this from ever happening.

From the best bike locks that secure your bike in place, to the best bike GPS trackers you can attach to your frame to help you locate your stolen steed, and tiny security cameras that can help you catch opportunists in the act, if you’re worried about someone making off with your pride and joy, there are ways to prevent bike theft .

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, we here at Cyclingnews have been scouring for the best deals for cyclists. Here we’ve rounded up all the best deals on bike security products, so not only can you keep your bike safe against thieves, but you can save big money while you invest in the equipment you need.

Read on for our pick of the best ways to secure your bike against theft, and the Amazon Prime Day deals that will help you do it.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on bike locks

The first thing you need to do to stop opportunists making off with your bike is to use a hard-wearing bike lock that comes with a Sold Secure rating. Whether you choose a D-lock (or U-lock), a folding lock, a chain lock or a combination lock, the important thing is that it comes with credentials. Here are the best bike locks we’ve found amongst the Amazon Prime Day deals.

Yale YCL3 Maximum Security Chain Lock | 51% off

UK only: £69.99 £34.49

From the maker of household locks, this titanium-enforced hexagonal hardened steel chain lock offers Gold Sold Secure protection and comes with a lifetime guarantee.View Deal

Abus Bordo | up to 31% off

US: $129.99 $89.95 | UK: £99.99 £70.77

If you took up cycling for the first time during the pandemic, you'll want to make sure you secure your bike with one of the best bike locks. This deal on an Abus Bordo folding lock stands out as one of the best to us.

On-Guard 8001 Brute | up to 32% off

US: $74.95 $52.37 | UK: £41.99 £28.73

The On-Guard 9001 Brute might weigh more than 2kg, but with its hardened steel shackle measuring 16.8mm thick, it's Brute by name and brute by nature. At 20.2cm x 11.5cm in size, it's plenty small enough to mount to your frame on the accompanying mount, or it can fit into your rucksack with ease.

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain 1415 & New York Disc Lock | 33% off

US only: $185.95 $124.99

This hefty chain lock from Kryptonite comes complete with the maximum security New York Disc Lock, a combination that should put most would-be thieves off even attempting to steal your bike.View Deal

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain & Strong Hold Above Ground lock | 14% off

UK only: £189.98 $163.31

The UK deal for this hefty chain lock from Kryptonite also includes the brand's Strong Hold Above Ground anchor lock, so you can bolt your bike to the ground for maximum security.View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on bike GPS trackers

Securing a bike GPS tracker to your frame enables you to track your bike’s location when it’s gone missing. Here are some of the best bike GPS trackers deals for Amazon Prime Day.

Invoxia GPS bike tracker | up to 32% off

US: $159.00 $107.38| UK: £159.00 £117.48

A great GPS bike tracker will help you locate your bike after it's been stolen, and is a great way to increase your chance of recovering it. This tracker from Invoxia attaches to your frame and connects to a phone app so you can find your bike any time.

Galeo GPS Bike Tracker | 20% off

US only: $249.99 $199.99

This GPS bike tracker from Galeo features a built-in accelerometer that sends an alert to your phone the moment it senses movement or vibration when your bike's meant to be locked, enabling you to alert the authorities as quickly as possible. It also has a remote-activated audible alarm to scare off potential thieves, and the battery life lasts up to three weeks before needing a recharge.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras

Blink is an Amazon company that produces wireless and weather-resistant HD security cameras. They have motion detection and are ideal for putting up at home to watch over your bike, wherever you store it. Some are made for outdoor use, while others are indoor-specific. Thankfully since it’s Amazon Prime Day, there are deals to be had.

Blink Outdoor wireless security camera | up to 45% off

US: $99.99 $59.99| UK: £99.99 £54.99

Amazon's own brand Blink produces outdoor wireless cameras with an IP65 waterproof rating. Use them to keep an eye on your bikes, shed, garage or your home at all times, from anywhere in the world. You can even speak through the camera via the app, and switch on motion alerts at set times.

Blink Indoor wireless security camera | 44% off

US: $80.00 $49.99| UK: £79.99 £44.99

The Blink Indoor wireless security camera offers the perfect solution for at-home surveillance since it can easily live inside your shed or garage. It has a two-year battery life and operates via WiFi. You can set motion alerts, livestream via the Blink app from anywhere in the world, and make use of the night mode so you can see clearly in the dark. Finally, if you wish, you can speak through the app, to alert any would-be thieves that they're being watched.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on bike anchors

If you’re fortunate enough to have a garage or an enclosed exterior space to store your bike, then investing in some sort of rack that’s bolted in place would be a wise choice. It gives you something secure to lock your bike to and adds another level of protection. Here are some of the best deals we’ve found that make this type of thing more affordable.

Kryptonite Evolution Ground Anchor | 14% off

US only: $69.95 $60.42

This ground anchor from Kryptonite makes it easy for you to lock your bike in place where no other locking point is available. It's a permanent fixture that you can add to your shed or garage, and it's made from special carbon alloy steel that provides increased resistance against cut attacks.View Deal

Kryptonite Stronghold Anchor | 32% off

US only: $97.95 $66.99

For just $6 more you can get an even stronger ground anchor from Kryptonite, which you can attach to solid concrete ground or walls, as well as to truck or trailer beds. At 2mm wider than the Evolution listed above, the Stronghold Anchor provides the ultimate permanent locking point for indoors or out.View Deal

Oxford 10 Ground Anchor | 6% off

UK only: £19.99 £18.75

While it's not a huge discount, every little can help, and the Oxford 10 Ground Anchor is an affordable permanent locking solution that also comes with a Silver Sold Secure rating.View Deal

BIRD Ground Anchor | 24% off

UK only: £16.99 £12.99

Another affordable option for bolt-down locking solutions for use indoors as well as out, comes from BIRD. This simple ground and wall anchor is made from hardened steel and features anti-theft countersunk fixings with ball bearings.View Deal

