Sea Otter 2011: Marzocchi ultralight Corsa 29 cross-country fork

Image 1 of 6 Marzocchi previewed its new Corsa 29 fork at Sea Otter, promising 100mm of travel and a stiff chassis but with just 1,590g (3.5lb) of weight. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 6 Marzocchi plans on using its highly adjustable Micro TST damper for the upcoming Corsa 29. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 6 The one-piece carbon fiber crown saves weight over an equivalent aluminum piece but it should also be stiffer, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 6 The carbon crown's solid bottom won't get plugged with mud but it'll also prevent the use of most fenders, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 6 Marzocchi gives its new Corsa 29 a carbon fiber crown and tapered steerer. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 6 Marzocchi will offer the Corsa 29 exclusively with 15mm thru-axle dropouts. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Marzocchi offered up a sneak preview at the Sea Otter Classic of its new Corsa 29, an ultralight, 80/100mm-travel cross-country fork aimed at the 29er crowd that is set to be released this coming September.

Target weight is just 1,590g (3.5lb) - the same as RockShox's new SID 29 - largely thanks to a new one-piece carbon fiber steerer and crown. The 32mm-diameter aluminum legs are nickel-plated to reduce friction and the cast magnesium lower legs will be offered with 15mm thru-axle dropouts exclusively. Marzocchi plans to fill the structure with an air spring on one side and its TST Micro damper on the other with adjustable rebound, compression, and blowoff threshold. An optional remote lockout lever is also likely to appear this fall.

Projected retail price for the Corsa 29 is a premium US$1,000 but Marzocchi also plans on releasing a second version with steel upper legs for a much more attainable US$599. This version will of course be heavier - though probably not by a huge amount - but the steel stanchions should also boost stiffness, too.

This article originally appeared on BikeRadar.