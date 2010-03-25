Trending

Redlands Classic start list

Time trial start times, March 25, 2010

Elite Women
338Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)10:40:00
328Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)10:40:30
368Gina Grain (Webcor Builders)10:41:00
428Lisa Reeve (Veloforma)10:41:30
358Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.Com/DFT)10:42:00
318Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)10:42:30
337Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)10:43:00
397Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)10:43:30
327Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)10:44:00
367Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders)10:44:30
427Lindsay Fox (Veloforma)10:45:00
377Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)10:45:30
357Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)10:46:00
317Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)10:46:30
336Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)10:47:00
446Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)10:47:30
396Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)10:48:00
326Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)10:48:30
366Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)10:49:00
456Hilary Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)10:49:30
426Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)10:50:00
466Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)10:50:30
416Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)10:51:00
376Leslie Vice (Specialized Mazda Samson)10:51:30
386Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)10:52:00
356Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)10:52:30
316Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)10:53:00
346Kaitlin Michener (Team Nanoblur-Gears)10:53:30
406Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)10:54:00
335Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)10:54:30
445Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)10:55:00
395Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)10:55:30
325Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)10:56:00
365Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)10:56:30
455Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)10:57:00
425Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)10:57:30
465Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)10:58:00
415Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)10:58:30
375Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)10:59:00
385Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)10:59:30
355Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)11:00:00
435Lana Atchley (Herbalife-LaGrange)11:00:30
315Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)11:01:00
345Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)11:01:30
405Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)11:02:00
305Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)11:02:30
334Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)11:03:00
444Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)11:03:30
394Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)11:04:00
324Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)11:04:30
364Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)11:05:00
454Cora Olson (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)11:05:30
424Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)11:06:00
464Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)11:06:30
414Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)11:07:00
374Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)11:07:30
384Mary Jo Ford (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)11:08:00
354Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)11:08:30
434Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)11:09:00
314Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)11:09:30
344Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)11:10:00
404Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)11:10:30
304Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)11:11:00
333Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)11:11:30
443Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)11:12:00
393Yukie Nakamura (Third Pillar)11:12:30
323Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)11:13:00
363Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)11:13:30
453Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)11:14:00
423Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)11:14:30
463Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)11:15:00
413Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)11:15:30
373Sarah Coney (Specialized Mazda Samson)11:16:00
383Tamara Lamb (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)11:16:30
353Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)11:17:00
433Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)11:17:30
313Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)11:18:00
343Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)11:18:30
403Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)11:19:00
303Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)11:19:30
332Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)11:20:00
442Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)11:20:30
392Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)11:21:00
322Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)11:21:30
362Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)11:22:00
452Sarah Caravella (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)11:22:30
422Christina Smith (Veloforma)11:23:00
462Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)11:23:30
412Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)11:24:00
372Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)11:24:30
382Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)11:25:00
352Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)11:25:30
432Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)11:26:00
312Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)11:26:30
342Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)11:27:00
402Julia La Franchise (NOW-MS Society)11:27:30
302Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)11:28:00
331Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)11:28:30
441Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)11:29:00
391Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)11:29:30
321Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)11:30:00
361Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)11:30:30
451Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)11:31:00
421Alice Pennington (Veloforma)11:31:30
461Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)11:32:00
411Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)11:32:30
371Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)11:33:00
381Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)11:33:30
351Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)11:34:00
431Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)11:34:30
311Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)11:35:00
341Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)11:35:30
401Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)11:36:00
301Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)11:36:30

Elite Men
48Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)12:10:00
18Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)12:10:30
98Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)12:11:00
248Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)12:11:30
218Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)12:12:00
228Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)12:12:30
138Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)12:13:00
198Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)12:13:30
78Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)12:14:00
158Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)12:14:30
238Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)12:15:00
208Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)12:15:30
258Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)12:16:00
108Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)12:16:30
68Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)12:17:00
58Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)12:17:30
8Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)12:18:00
47David Boily (Team Spidertech)12:18:30
17Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)12:19:00
97Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)12:19:30
247Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)12:20:00
217Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)12:20:30
147Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)12:21:00
227Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)12:21:30
137Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)12:22:00
197Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)12:22:30
77Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)12:23:00
157Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)12:23:30
87Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)12:24:00
237Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)12:24:30
187Tad Hamilton (Exergy)12:25:00
167Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)12:25:30
177Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife LaGrange)12:26:00
207Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)12:26:30
257Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)12:27:00
107Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)12:27:30
67Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)12:28:00
57Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)12:28:30
38Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)12:29:00
7Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)12:29:30
46Mark Batty (Team Spidertech)12:30:00
106Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)12:30:30
16Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)12:31:00
96Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)12:31:30
246Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)12:32:00
216Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)12:32:30
116Joshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)12:33:00
146Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)12:33:30
226Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)12:34:00
136Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)12:34:30
196Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)12:35:00
76Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)12:35:30
156Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)12:36:00
86Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)12:36:30
236Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)12:37:00
186Chris Hong (Exergy)12:37:30
166Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)12:38:00
176Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)12:38:30
206Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)12:39:00
256Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)12:39:30
66Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)12:40:00
56Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)12:40:30
37Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)12:41:00
6Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)12:41:30
45Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)12:42:00
25Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)12:42:30
15Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)12:43:00
95Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)12:43:30
245Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)12:44:00
215Ozzie Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms)12:44:30
115Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)12:45:00
145Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)12:45:30
225Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)12:46:00
125Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)12:46:30
135Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)12:47:00
195Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)12:47:30
75Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)12:48:00
155Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)12:48:30
85Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)12:49:00
235Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)12:49:30
185Austin Arguello (Exergy)12:50:00
165Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)12:50:30
175Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)12:51:00
205Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)12:51:30
255Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)12:52:00
105Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)12:52:30
65Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)12:53:00
55Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)12:53:30
36Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)12:54:00
5Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)12:54:30
44Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)12:55:00
24Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)12:55:30
14Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)12:56:00
94Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)12:56:30
244Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)12:57:00
214Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)12:57:30
114Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)12:58:00
144Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)12:58:30
224Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)12:59:00
124Will Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar)12:59:30
134Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)13:00:00
194Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)13:00:30
74David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)13:01:00
154Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)13:01:30
84Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)13:02:00
234Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)13:02:30
184Brandon Lynch (Exergy)13:03:00
164James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)13:03:30
174Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)13:04:00
204Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)13:04:30
254Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)13:05:00
104Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)13:05:30
64Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)13:06:00
54Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)13:06:30
34David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)13:07:00
4Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)13:07:30
43Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)13:08:00
23Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)13:08:30
13Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)13:09:00
93Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)13:09:30
243Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)13:10:00
213Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)13:10:30
113Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)13:11:00
143Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)13:11:30
223Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)13:12:00
123David Talbott (Moontoast / Tristar)13:12:30
133Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)13:13:00
193Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)13:13:30
73Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)13:14:00
153William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)13:14:30
83Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)13:15:00
233Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)13:15:30
183Kai Applequist (Exergy)13:16:00
163Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)13:16:30
173Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)13:17:00
203Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)13:17:30
253Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)13:18:00
103Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)13:18:30
63Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)13:19:00
53Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)13:19:30
33Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)13:20:00
3Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)13:20:30
42Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)13:21:00
22Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)13:21:30
12Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)13:22:00
92Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)13:22:30
242Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)13:23:00
212Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)13:23:30
112Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)13:24:00
142Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)13:24:30
222Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)13:25:00
122Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)13:25:30
132Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling)13:26:00
192Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)13:26:30
72Toby Marzot (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)13:27:00
152Omer Kem (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)13:27:30
82Will Dugan (Team Type 1)13:28:00
232Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)13:28:30
182Chris Stuart (Exergy)13:29:00
162Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)13:29:30
172Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)13:30:00
202Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)13:30:30
252Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)13:31:00
102Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)13:31:30
62Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)13:32:00
52Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)13:32:30
32Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)13:33:00
2Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)13:33:30
41Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)13:34:00
21Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)13:34:30
11Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)13:35:00
91Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)13:35:30
241Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)13:36:00
211James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)13:36:30
111Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)13:37:00
141Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)13:37:30
221Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)13:38:00
121Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)13:38:30
131Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling)13:39:00
191Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)13:39:30
71Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)13:40:00
151Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)13:40:30
81Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)13:41:00
231Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)13:41:30
181Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)13:42:00
161Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)13:42:30
171Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)13:43:00
201Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)13:43:30
251Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)13:44:00
101Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)13:44:30
61Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)13:45:00
51Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)13:45:30
31Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)13:46:00
1Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)13:46:30