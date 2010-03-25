Redlands Classic start list
Time trial start times, March 25, 2010
|338
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|10:40:00
|328
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|10:40:30
|368
|Gina Grain (Webcor Builders)
|10:41:00
|428
|Lisa Reeve (Veloforma)
|10:41:30
|358
|Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.Com/DFT)
|10:42:00
|318
|Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|10:42:30
|337
|Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|10:43:00
|397
|Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|10:43:30
|327
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|10:44:00
|367
|Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders)
|10:44:30
|427
|Lindsay Fox (Veloforma)
|10:45:00
|377
|Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|10:45:30
|357
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)
|10:46:00
|317
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|10:46:30
|336
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|10:47:00
|446
|Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|10:47:30
|396
|Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
|10:48:00
|326
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|10:48:30
|366
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|10:49:00
|456
|Hilary Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|10:49:30
|426
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|10:50:00
|466
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|10:50:30
|416
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|10:51:00
|376
|Leslie Vice (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|10:51:30
|386
|Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|10:52:00
|356
|Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
|10:52:30
|316
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|10:53:00
|346
|Kaitlin Michener (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|10:53:30
|406
|Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
|10:54:00
|335
|Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|10:54:30
|445
|Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|10:55:00
|395
|Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
|10:55:30
|325
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|10:56:00
|365
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|10:56:30
|455
|Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|10:57:00
|425
|Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)
|10:57:30
|465
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|10:58:00
|415
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|10:58:30
|375
|Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|10:59:00
|385
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|10:59:30
|355
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
|11:00:00
|435
|Lana Atchley (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|11:00:30
|315
|Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|11:01:00
|345
|Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|11:01:30
|405
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|11:02:00
|305
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|11:02:30
|334
|Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|11:03:00
|444
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|11:03:30
|394
|Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)
|11:04:00
|324
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|11:04:30
|364
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|11:05:00
|454
|Cora Olson (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|11:05:30
|424
|Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
|11:06:00
|464
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|11:06:30
|414
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|11:07:00
|374
|Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|11:07:30
|384
|Mary Jo Ford (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|11:08:00
|354
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
|11:08:30
|434
|Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|11:09:00
|314
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|11:09:30
|344
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|11:10:00
|404
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
|11:10:30
|304
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|11:11:00
|333
|Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|11:11:30
|443
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|11:12:00
|393
|Yukie Nakamura (Third Pillar)
|11:12:30
|323
|Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|11:13:00
|363
|Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
|11:13:30
|453
|Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|11:14:00
|423
|Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
|11:14:30
|463
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|11:15:00
|413
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|11:15:30
|373
|Sarah Coney (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|11:16:00
|383
|Tamara Lamb (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|11:16:30
|353
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
|11:17:00
|433
|Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|11:17:30
|313
|Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|11:18:00
|343
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|11:18:30
|403
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|11:19:00
|303
|Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
|11:19:30
|332
|Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|11:20:00
|442
|Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|11:20:30
|392
|Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
|11:21:00
|322
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|11:21:30
|362
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|11:22:00
|452
|Sarah Caravella (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|11:22:30
|422
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|11:23:00
|462
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|11:23:30
|412
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|11:24:00
|372
|Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|11:24:30
|382
|Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|11:25:00
|352
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
|11:25:30
|432
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|11:26:00
|312
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|11:26:30
|342
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|11:27:00
|402
|Julia La Franchise (NOW-MS Society)
|11:27:30
|302
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|11:28:00
|331
|Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|11:28:30
|441
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|11:29:00
|391
|Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)
|11:29:30
|321
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|11:30:00
|361
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|11:30:30
|451
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|11:31:00
|421
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|11:31:30
|461
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|11:32:00
|411
|Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|11:32:30
|371
|Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|11:33:00
|381
|Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|11:33:30
|351
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|11:34:00
|431
|Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|11:34:30
|311
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|11:35:00
|341
|Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|11:35:30
|401
|Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|11:36:00
|301
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|11:36:30
|48
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|12:10:00
|18
|Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|12:10:30
|98
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|12:11:00
|248
|Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
|12:11:30
|218
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
|12:12:00
|228
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|12:12:30
|138
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
|12:13:00
|198
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|12:13:30
|78
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|12:14:00
|158
|Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|12:14:30
|238
|Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
|12:15:00
|208
|Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|12:15:30
|258
|Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|12:16:00
|108
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
|12:16:30
|68
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|12:17:00
|58
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|12:17:30
|8
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|12:18:00
|47
|David Boily (Team Spidertech)
|12:18:30
|17
|Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|12:19:00
|97
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|12:19:30
|247
|Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)
|12:20:00
|217
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
|12:20:30
|147
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|12:21:00
|227
|Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)
|12:21:30
|137
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
|12:22:00
|197
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|12:22:30
|77
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|12:23:00
|157
|Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|12:23:30
|87
|Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
|12:24:00
|237
|Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
|12:24:30
|187
|Tad Hamilton (Exergy)
|12:25:00
|167
|Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
|12:25:30
|177
|Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife LaGrange)
|12:26:00
|207
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|12:26:30
|257
|Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|12:27:00
|107
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|12:27:30
|67
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|12:28:00
|57
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|12:28:30
|38
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|12:29:00
|7
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|12:29:30
|46
|Mark Batty (Team Spidertech)
|12:30:00
|106
|Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
|12:30:30
|16
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|12:31:00
|96
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|12:31:30
|246
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|12:32:00
|216
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
|12:32:30
|116
|Joshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|12:33:00
|146
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|12:33:30
|226
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|12:34:00
|136
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)
|12:34:30
|196
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|12:35:00
|76
|Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|12:35:30
|156
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|12:36:00
|86
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|12:36:30
|236
|Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
|12:37:00
|186
|Chris Hong (Exergy)
|12:37:30
|166
|Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
|12:38:00
|176
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|12:38:30
|206
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|12:39:00
|256
|Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|12:39:30
|66
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|12:40:00
|56
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|12:40:30
|37
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|12:41:00
|6
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|12:41:30
|45
|Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
|12:42:00
|25
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|12:42:30
|15
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|12:43:00
|95
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|12:43:30
|245
|Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
|12:44:00
|215
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms)
|12:44:30
|115
|Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)
|12:45:00
|145
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|12:45:30
|225
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|12:46:00
|125
|Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)
|12:46:30
|135
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
|12:47:00
|195
|Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|12:47:30
|75
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|12:48:00
|155
|Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|12:48:30
|85
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|12:49:00
|235
|Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)
|12:49:30
|185
|Austin Arguello (Exergy)
|12:50:00
|165
|Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
|12:50:30
|175
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|12:51:00
|205
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|12:51:30
|255
|Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|12:52:00
|105
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|12:52:30
|65
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|12:53:00
|55
|Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|12:53:30
|36
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|12:54:00
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|12:54:30
|44
|Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
|12:55:00
|24
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|12:55:30
|14
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|12:56:00
|94
|Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|12:56:30
|244
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|12:57:00
|214
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
|12:57:30
|114
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|12:58:00
|144
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|12:58:30
|224
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|12:59:00
|124
|Will Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar)
|12:59:30
|134
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|13:00:00
|194
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|13:00:30
|74
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|13:01:00
|154
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|13:01:30
|84
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|13:02:00
|234
|Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
|13:02:30
|184
|Brandon Lynch (Exergy)
|13:03:00
|164
|James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
|13:03:30
|174
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|13:04:00
|204
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|13:04:30
|254
|Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|13:05:00
|104
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|13:05:30
|64
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|13:06:00
|54
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|13:06:30
|34
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|13:07:00
|4
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|13:07:30
|43
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
|13:08:00
|23
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|13:08:30
|13
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|13:09:00
|93
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|13:09:30
|243
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|13:10:00
|213
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
|13:10:30
|113
|Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
|13:11:00
|143
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|13:11:30
|223
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|13:12:00
|123
|David Talbott (Moontoast / Tristar)
|13:12:30
|133
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|13:13:00
|193
|Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|13:13:30
|73
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|13:14:00
|153
|William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|13:14:30
|83
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|13:15:00
|233
|Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
|13:15:30
|183
|Kai Applequist (Exergy)
|13:16:00
|163
|Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
|13:16:30
|173
|Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
|13:17:00
|203
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|13:17:30
|253
|Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|13:18:00
|103
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
|13:18:30
|63
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|13:19:00
|53
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|13:19:30
|33
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|13:20:00
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|13:20:30
|42
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|13:21:00
|22
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|13:21:30
|12
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|13:22:00
|92
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|13:22:30
|242
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|13:23:00
|212
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
|13:23:30
|112
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|13:24:00
|142
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|13:24:30
|222
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|13:25:00
|122
|Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
|13:25:30
|132
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling)
|13:26:00
|192
|Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|13:26:30
|72
|Toby Marzot (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|13:27:00
|152
|Omer Kem (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|13:27:30
|82
|Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
|13:28:00
|232
|Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
|13:28:30
|182
|Chris Stuart (Exergy)
|13:29:00
|162
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|13:29:30
|172
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|13:30:00
|202
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|13:30:30
|252
|Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|13:31:00
|102
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|13:31:30
|62
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|13:32:00
|52
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|13:32:30
|32
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|13:33:00
|2
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|13:33:30
|41
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
|13:34:00
|21
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|13:34:30
|11
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|13:35:00
|91
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|13:35:30
|241
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|13:36:00
|211
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
|13:36:30
|111
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|13:37:00
|141
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|13:37:30
|221
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
|13:38:00
|121
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|13:38:30
|131
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling)
|13:39:00
|191
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|13:39:30
|71
|Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|13:40:00
|151
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|13:40:30
|81
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|13:41:00
|231
|Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
|13:41:30
|181
|Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
|13:42:00
|161
|Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)
|13:42:30
|171
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|13:43:00
|201
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|13:43:30
|251
|Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|13:44:00
|101
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
|13:44:30
|61
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|13:45:00
|51
|Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|13:45:30
|31
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|13:46:00
|1
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|13:46:30
