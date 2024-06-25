Ready for his close-up – Remco Evenepoel and the most eagerly awaited Tour de France debut in a generation

Despite 2022 Vuelta a España win, Belgian remains a work in progress over three weeks

Remco Evenepoel makes his Tour de France debut this week
There hasn’t been a Tour de France debut as anticipated as this one since at least 2008, when the cover of Vélo Magazine’s preview edition was devoted to neophyte Andy Schleck. Before that, you’d probably have to go all the way back to a young Greg LeMond’s maiden Tour in 1984.

Remco Evenepoel has done just about everything in a hurry since he bounded directly from the junior ranks to the WorldTour, but the Soudal-QuickStep racer has been markedly patient about entering the fray at the biggest race of them all, waiting until his fifth professional season to take on the Tour.

