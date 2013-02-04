Race tech video: Hansen pushing the limits for performance

Lotto Belisol rider explains his unique bike set-up
Adam Hansen is not one to follow the norm when it comes to his bike set-up and it's not just his position that makes him different. The Lotto Belisol rider's frame of choice is the Ridley Helium but his decision to ride the Helium over the latest Noah Fast frameset is not unusual. It's the details of his particular ride that make his set-up unique.
Hansen says his position is not something that comes easily. Of course, he's accustomed to the aggressive set-up but remaining comfortable and powerful in such a position takes work – throughout the entire season.
Core stability exercises, using a Bosu Balance Ball, are performed throughout his standard week so the Czech Republic resident can ride in the drops for long periods of time.
His narrow 380mm handlebars and 180mm cranks are just a few of the differences that set him apart from most of his teammates and WorldTour colleagues.
In this video Hansen shows off his 2013 Ridley Helium and explains some of the interesting features of his Lotto Belisol team bike.
