Race tech video: Hansen pushing the limits for performance

Image 1 of 18 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) makes a small attack on Mt Buninyong to try and get things moving (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 18 Check out the difference in handlebar width between the bikes of Lotto-Belisol riders Adam Hansen (left) and Tim Wellens. Note that Wellens is both shorter and lighter than Hansen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 18 Lotto-Belisol sprinter Adam Hansen is running unusually narrow 38cm bars on his Ridley Helium. Wind tunnel testing suggests that narrower bars are faster - and it might be easier for Hansen to fit into gaps with the narrower profile - but we can't help but wonder about the effects on handling. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 18 Adam Hansen's (Lotto Belisol) 2013 Ridley Helium that he used during the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 5 of 18 Rotor 180mm cranks provides Hansen with greater leverage (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 6 of 18 The Lotto Belisol team bikes are fitted with Campagnolo Record EPS groupsets (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 7 of 18 Campagnolo has produced its own chain catcher to keep everything secure (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 8 of 18 Deda Zero 100 bars are Hansen's preferred choice, in 380mm width (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 9 of 18 The Campagnolo EPS levers are mounted in a fairly neutral position (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 10 of 18 Hansen's Deda Pista stem has -30 degree rise so he can get low at the front (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 11 of 18 SRM Powermeters are almost a standard-issue item in the peloton these days (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 12 of 18 (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 13 of 18 The San Marco Concor saddle is pushed right to the end of the rails with an upright seat post mast (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 14 of 18 (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 15 of 18 Nice and neat mounting for Campagnolo battery and 'brain' on Hansen's Lotto Belisol Ridley Helium (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 16 of 18 The Helium frameset allows Hansen to use a range of wheels, with plenty of clearance around the chainstays (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 17 of 18 Pilot for this machine: Adam Hansen (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 18 of 18 Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) during the opening stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adam Hansen is not one to follow the norm when it comes to his bike set-up and it's not just his position that makes him different. The Lotto Belisol rider's frame of choice is the Ridley Helium but his decision to ride the Helium over the latest Noah Fast frameset is not unusual. It's the details of his particular ride that make his set-up unique.

Hansen says his position is not something that comes easily. Of course, he's accustomed to the aggressive set-up but remaining comfortable and powerful in such a position takes work – throughout the entire season.

Core stability exercises, using a Bosu Balance Ball, are performed throughout his standard week so the Czech Republic resident can ride in the drops for long periods of time.

His narrow 380mm handlebars and 180mm cranks are just a few of the differences that set him apart from most of his teammates and WorldTour colleagues.

In this video Hansen shows off his 2013 Ridley Helium and explains some of the interesting features of his Lotto Belisol team bike.