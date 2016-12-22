Pro Bike: Sanne Cant's Stevens Super Prestige
A look at the Belgian champ's custom-painted ride
Sanne Cant claimed victory in the fifth round of the IJsboerke Ladies Trophy last weekend in Antwerp, Belgium last weekend. The 26-year-old Belgian bested Sophie de Boer in the final lap to nab the win riding a custom-painted Stevens Super Prestige.
The Stevens Super Prestige frameset is constructed from Stevens’ SL HMF carbon fibre. The carbon layup is designed to be stiff yet comfortable and the tapered head tube offers responsive steering. The bike is equipped with Shimano RS785 hydraulic carbon brakes, with 160mm rotors.
Whilst Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 supplies the shifting, Cant opts for ROTOR NoQ chainrings and a ROTOR 3D crankset.
The sandy course in Antwerp favoured the 33mm A. Dugast tyres and Cole T38 wheels. As well as the brakes and gearing, Shimano supply the M970 SPD pedals.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at the Belgian champion’s bike.
