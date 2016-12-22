Pro Bike: Sanne Cant's Stevens Super Prestige

Image 1 of 16 Sanne Cant's Stevens Super Prestige (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 2 of 16 A closer look at the front derailleur and chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 3 of 16 Super Prestige chain stays (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 4 of 16 A tidy cockpit for the Belgian (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 5 of 16 Sanne Cant's autograph on the downtube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 6 of 16 Shimano levers on the Stevens Super Prestige (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 7 of 16 Sand specific tread for the sandy Scheldecross Antwerpen course (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 8 of 16 Shimano RS785 hydraulic disc brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 9 of 16 A. Dugast supplies the 33mm tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 10 of 16 Cant rides a 52cm frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 11 of 16 A clean finish on the seatstays (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 12 of 16 Sanne Cant's name and national colours decorate the frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 13 of 16 Cole T38 CX disc wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 14 of 16 ROTOR 44-36 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 15 of 16 The bike features Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a ROTOR crankset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 16 of 16 Shimano M970 pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)

Sanne Cant claimed victory in the fifth round of the IJsboerke Ladies Trophy last weekend in Antwerp, Belgium last weekend. The 26-year-old Belgian bested Sophie de Boer in the final lap to nab the win riding a custom-painted Stevens Super Prestige.

The Stevens Super Prestige frameset is constructed from Stevens’ SL HMF carbon fibre. The carbon layup is designed to be stiff yet comfortable and the tapered head tube offers responsive steering. The bike is equipped with Shimano RS785 hydraulic carbon brakes, with 160mm rotors.

Whilst Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 supplies the shifting, Cant opts for ROTOR NoQ chainrings and a ROTOR 3D crankset.

The sandy course in Antwerp favoured the 33mm A. Dugast tyres and Cole T38 wheels. As well as the brakes and gearing, Shimano supply the M970 SPD pedals.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at the Belgian champion’s bike.