Pro bike: Samuel Sanchez's Orbea Orca Gold

Image 1 of 15 Samuel Sanchez’s unpainted Orbea Orca Gold – it’s a standard squad frame just without the orange paint (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 15 In another deviation from the team issue kit, Sanchez gets Alligator i-Link brake cabling (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 15 The frame-recessed seat clamping mechanism is a sleek feature of the top Orca frames (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 15 Vittoria Corsa Evo SC cotton tubulars are fitted to the Dura-Ace wheels (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 15 Mechanics had trimmed brake cables perfectly on the callipers (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 15 Sanchez matched the FSA stem with the brand’s K-Force Carbon Ergo handlebars, 42cm centre to centre (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 15 Sanchez had the Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 remote climbing switch fitted on the right hand side of the stem – useful when riding on the tops (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 15 The FSA OS-115 stem was a standard 130mm centre-to-centre (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 9 of 15 Shimano Dura-Ace pedals take the power (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 10 of 15 On the mountain stage to Valmorel, Sanchez’s chain-rings were 52-38, with an 11-28 cassette on the back (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 11 of 15 The electronic Shimano Dura-Ace front derailleur is set up for Sanchez’s choice of Osymetric chainring (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 12 of 15 The pair of Elite Sior Evo bottle cages – a titanium skeleton wrapped in carbon – are robust drinks holders (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 13 of 15 Sanchez perches on a 120g Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 14 of 15 Naturally, Sanchez’s bike is equipped with new Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2 11-sp shifting (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 15 of 15 For the mountains, Sanchez used Dura-Ace wheels. Though the decals had been scrubbed off a C24 filled the front dropouts and a C35 the rear. (Image credit: Sam Dansie)

Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Samuel Sanchez had a tough Giro d’Italia. So tough he’s ruled himself out of a tilt at the Tour de France to recover for the Vuelta. He’s looked out of sorts at the Dauphiné too until a superb stage win on stage 7 to Superdévoluy.

He’s riding something special too. We viewed the rider’s special, matt black Orbea Orca at the stage start in Grésy-sur-Aix, to see what kit Sanchez is running in the mountains.



