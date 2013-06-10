Pro bike: Samuel Sanchez's Orbea Orca Gold

Special matt black edition for Euskaltel-Euskadi rider
Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Samuel Sanchez had a tough Giro d’Italia. So tough he’s ruled himself out of a tilt at the Tour de France to recover for the Vuelta. He’s looked out of sorts at the Dauphiné too until a superb stage win on stage 7 to Superdévoluy.
He’s riding something special too. We viewed the rider’s special, matt black Orbea Orca at the stage start in Grésy-sur-Aix, to see what kit Sanchez is running in the mountains.
