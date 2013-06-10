Trending

Pro bike: Samuel Sanchez's Orbea Orca Gold

Special matt black edition for Euskaltel-Euskadi rider

Image 1 of 15

Samuel Sanchez’s unpainted Orbea Orca Gold – it’s a standard squad frame just without the orange paint

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 2 of 15

In another deviation from the team issue kit, Sanchez gets Alligator i-Link brake cabling

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 3 of 15

The frame-recessed seat clamping mechanism is a sleek feature of the top Orca frames

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 4 of 15

Vittoria Corsa Evo SC cotton tubulars are fitted to the Dura-Ace wheels

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 5 of 15

Mechanics had trimmed brake cables perfectly on the callipers

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 6 of 15

Sanchez matched the FSA stem with the brand’s K-Force Carbon Ergo handlebars, 42cm centre to centre

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 7 of 15

Sanchez had the Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 remote climbing switch fitted on the right hand side of the stem – useful when riding on the tops

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 8 of 15

The FSA OS-115 stem was a standard 130mm centre-to-centre

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 9 of 15

Shimano Dura-Ace pedals take the power

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 10 of 15

On the mountain stage to Valmorel, Sanchez’s chain-rings were 52-38, with an 11-28 cassette on the back

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 11 of 15

The electronic Shimano Dura-Ace front derailleur is set up for Sanchez’s choice of Osymetric chainring

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 12 of 15

The pair of Elite Sior Evo bottle cages – a titanium skeleton wrapped in carbon – are robust drinks holders

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 13 of 15

Sanchez perches on a 120g Selle Italia SLR Kit Carbonio Flow

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 14 of 15

Naturally, Sanchez’s bike is equipped with new Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2 11-sp shifting

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Image 15 of 15

For the mountains, Sanchez used Dura-Ace wheels. Though the decals had been scrubbed off a C24 filled the front dropouts and a C35 the rear.

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)

Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Samuel Sanchez had a tough Giro d’Italia. So tough he’s ruled himself out of a tilt at the Tour de France to recover for the Vuelta. He’s looked out of sorts at the Dauphiné too until a superb stage win on stage 7 to Superdévoluy.

He’s riding something special too. We viewed the rider’s special, matt black Orbea Orca at the stage start in Grésy-sur-Aix, to see what kit Sanchez is running in the mountains.