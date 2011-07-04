Pro Bike: Philippe Gilbert's Canyon Aeroad

Image 1 of 24 Three guesses for the national colors of Belgium (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 24 Campagnolo has provided Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with its top-end mechanical group. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 24 (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 24 Omega Pharma-Lotto's slick number holders are built into the seatpost clamp on the Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 24 Philippe Gilbert's (Omega Pharma-Lotto) new Campagnolo/SRM crank is capped with Look K (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 24 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) uses dual-pivot brake calipers front and rear instead of the usual Campagnolo configuration. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 24 The Campagnolo Super Record rear derailleur is rife with carbon fiber. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 24 Canyon uses a very compact rear end on its Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 24 Rear brake cable routing is fairly tight on Philippe Gilbert's (Omega Pharma-Lotto) Canyon Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 24 A Selle Italia Flite TT Team Edition saddle is mounted atop Canyon's own VCLS carbon fiber seatpost with adjustable setback. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 24 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has not one but two custom painted Canyon Aeroad CF bikes to use in this year's Tour de France, both with checkerboard motifs reflecting his 'Fast Phil' nickname. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 24 Canyon focused on minimizing frontal area on its Aeroad CF, using a slightly downsized (relative to its Ultimate CF SLX model) and hourglass-profiled head tube. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 24 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will be looking for stage glory at this year's Tour de France aboard his new custom Canyon Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 24 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) uses a classic bend on his Canyon Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 24 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is running a Berner carbon fiber cage on his Campagnolo Super Record rear derailleur with dual oversized pulleys that are said to reduce drivetrain friction. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 24 Press-fit bottom bracket bearing cups are used in Canyon's Aeroad CF frame. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 24 A rubber sleeve protects the faceplate from wear (and probably quiets things down a bit, too). (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 24 Two Tacx Tao Carbon bottle cages hold bidons at the ready. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 24 Omega Pharma-Lotto's unique chain watchers are stoutly secured beneath the water bottle cage. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 24 The carbon fiber Ritchey handlebar is clamped in a carbon-wrapped Ritchey stem. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 24 SRM's new Campagnolo-based power meter makes an appearance on the Canyon Aeroad CF of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto). (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 24 Canyon's Aeroblade SL fork features an interchangeable 'chip' system that allows for two different fork rakes. Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has opted for the faster handling setup here. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 24 New Belgian national road champion Phillippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets a pair of custom painted Canyons for this year's Tour de France. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 24 "Fast Phil" is indeed living up to his moniker this season. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews)

Omega Pharma-Lotto riders have their choice of bikes from team sponsor Canyon and despite the Ultimate CF SLX model being the stiffest and lightest in the range, some of them have chosen the Aeroad CF instead - including new Belgian national champion Philippe Gilbert.

True, the Aeroad CF's presumably lower drag may theoretically be faster in some situations. As compared to the Ultimate CF form, the Aeroad sports a slimmed down head tube, deeper and narrower-profile tubing through the down tube, seat stays, and fork blades, plus generally smoother lines throughout. According to one of the team mechanics, though, most of the converts simply cite that bike's softer ride to ease the burden of long days in the saddle.

Gilbert's machine has undergone a number of changes since we last looked at it back at the team camp in January. Gilbert now gets not one, but two custom painted frames with a racy checkerboard motif that plays off of his "Fast Phil" moniker - one in the black, red, and yellow hues of Belgium and another in a more subdued black, silver, and light blue.

Components have been upgraded, too, from the previous Campagnolo Record 11 groups to the full-blown Super Record version on both bikes, plus SRM's new Campagnolo-compatible power meter on Gilbert's primary machine. Key items of note include the twin dual-pivot brake calipers for more stopping power - most Campagnolo-equipped bikes use a single-pivot rear brake - and a more durable steel and titanium-cogged rear cassette instead of the standard full-titanium Super Record cluster.

Gilbert has even jumped on the most recent pro-level upgrade bandwagon on his primary bike, which has now been fitted with a still-exotic Berner carbon fiber rear derailleur cage with hugely oversized upper and lower pulleys that supposedly decrease drivetrain friction.

Omega Pharma-Lotto team riders have their choice of a number of Mavic wheels, too, and Gilbert's bikes were both equipped with the company's light, speedy, and versatile Cosmic Carbone Ultimate, all wrapped with 22mm-wide Continental Competition Pro Limited Allroundtubulars. Ritchey again provides the classic-bend carbon bar and carbon-wrapped forged aluminum stem, seating duties are handled by Selle Italia's comparatively cushy Flite TT Team Edition saddle, and Look supplies its KéO Blade pedals.

Finishing things off are a pair of Tacx Tao Carbon bottle cages, a custom chain watcher that mounts in between the seat tube and water bottle cage, SRM's Power Control 7 computer head (not pictured), and a Cane Creek headset with custom Acros top caps.

Total weight for Gilbert's primary bike as pictured is 7.02kg (15.48lb).

Frame: Canyon Aeroad CF, 56cm

Fork: Canyon Aeroblade SL, 44mm rake

Headset: Cane Creek integrated, tapered 1 1/8-to-1 1/4in

Stem: Ritchey WCS Carbon 4-Axis, 12cm x -6°

Handlebars: Ritchey WCS Classic, 42cm (c-c)

Tape/grips: Ritchey cork

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record D-Skeleton, dual-pivot w/ Mavic carbon-specific pads by SwissStop

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record D-Skeleton, dual-pivot w/ Mavic carbon-specific pads by SwissStop

Brake levers: Campagnolo Super Record Ergopower Ultra-Shift 11s

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record 11s

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record 11s w/ Berner cage

Shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record Ergopower Ultra-Shift 11s

Cassette: Campagnolo Record 11s, 11-25T

Chain: Campagnolo Record 11s

Crankset: SRM Campagnolo Super Record, 172.5mm, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: Campagnolo Ultra-Torque OS-Fit

Pedals: Look KéO Blade

Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Carbone Ultimate

Front tire: Continental Competition Pro Limited Allround tubular, 22mm

Rear tire: Continental Competition Pro Limited Allround tubular, 22mm

Saddle: Selle Italia Flite TT Team Edition

Seat post: Canyon VCLS Aero Post

Bottle cages: Tacx Tao Carbon (2)

Computer: SRM Power Control 7

Other accessories: custom chain catcher

Critical measurements:

Rider's height: 1.79m (5' 10")

Rider's weight: 72kg (159lb)

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 780mm

Saddle setback (ask mechanic): 75mm

Seat tube length, c-t: 552mm

Seat tube length, c-c: 520mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 587mm

Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 115mm

Head tube length: 150mm

Top tube length: 560mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.02kg (15.48lb)

