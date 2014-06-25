Pro bike: Katrin Leumann's Ghost HTX Lector 29er

Image 1 of 12 Swiss national champion Katrin Leumann proudly weighs her super light Ghost HTX 29er (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 2 of 12 A 32T SRAM XX1 X-Sync chainring keeps Leumann moving (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 3 of 12 At just 7.9kg (17.38lb), you'll struggle to find a lighter 29er hardtail on the World Cup circuit (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 4 of 12 A Tune Princess Skylite front hub and matched skewer is just the start... (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 5 of 12 German-made AX Lightness SRC CC 29” Clincher rims are claimed to weigh just 325g apiece. Fancy of pair of these 1200g wheels? That’ll be €2,799 (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 6 of 12 Carbon fork crown, carbon steerer tube, carbon frame, carbon stem, carbon handlebar and an alloy Tune headset (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 7 of 12 With so many amazing riders coming from Switzerland, Katrin Leumann must feel very proud wearing the national champ livery (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 8 of 12 Curvy, flexible seatstays are claimed to offer a great level of comfort (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 9 of 12 A large 10-42T SRAM XX1 cassette is all the gearing most World Cup riders need (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 10 of 12 AX Lightness Sprint saddle and Europa seatpost weigh approximately 199g together! That's perhaps half the weight of most 'lightweight' combos (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 11 of 12 Likewise, this AX Lightness Rigid stem and Hera handlebar combo weigh approximately 175g together (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 12 of 12 SRAM 11-speed gripshift for Leumann (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing)

Katrin Leumann, who's represented Switzerland in two Olympic Games, is one of those riders who's always in the mix, and has a fun, approachable and easy-going nature off the bike, yet still manages to fly under the media radar.

Previously a preschool teacher, Leumann turned full-time professional cyclist in 2012, leading to her 2013 Swiss National titles in both cross country and cyclo-cross. Currently ranked 14th in the 2014 cross country World Cup rankings, Leumann is just eight points shy of Julie Bresset, the current World Champion.

As a Ghost Factory Racing rider, Leumann has mostly German sponsors that resemble a 'weightweenies.com' dream spec list, as evidenced by her 7.9kg (17.38lb) total bike weight. This is nearly a full kilogram lighter than fellow Swiss rider Jolanda Neff's Giant/Liv Obsess, despite the larger frame and 29in wheel size.

At the heart of Leumann's bike is a Ghost Lector HTX 29er frame; this high-modulus carbon 29er chassis has a superlight listed weight of just 940g. Flexible seatstays claim to help ride comfort, further aided by a slim 27.2mm seatpost. Obviously all the latest features are present and correct, including a tapered head tube, chainstay mounted post-mount brake and internal cable routing.

One sponsor of the team, AX Lightness, is a Formula 1 component manufacturer; it offers a range of appropriately drool-worthy cycling components. Most of these German AX Lightness and Tune parts are built for the serious racer only, with rider weight limits listed between 85 and 100kg for each one.

AX Lightness SRC CC 29" Clincher rims are claimed to weigh just 325g apiece. Fancy of pair of these wheels? That'll be €2,799

The carbon wheels with bright blue hubs are what first caught our attention. Using a 325g AX Lightness tubeless-ready rim and Tune Prince/Princess Skyline hubs, we estimate these wheels to weigh about 1,240g for the 29er pair. Their quoted price – €2,799 – only underlines this wheelset's exclusivity.

Furthering the AX Lightness component theme is a €590, 75g stem; €269, 100g handlebar; €298, 130g seatpost; €298, 69g full-carbon saddle; and lastly a €69, 15g bottle cage. This would be one expensive bike to crash!

In addition to the hubs, Tune provides some very light titanium/carbon quick release skewers, a tapered headset and a barely-there seat clamp.

The rest of the build is finished off with a – comparatively unremarkable – SRAM XX1 single ring groupset, matched SRAM XX brakes and a RockShox SID XX World Cup 100mm fork.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Ghost Lector HTX, size 19"

Fork: RockShox SID XX World Cup, 100mm, quick release

Headset: Tune Bubi Tapered

Stem: AX Lightness Rigid, 100mm

Handlebar: AX Lightness Hera, 645mm width

Tape: ESI Racers Edge

Front brake: SRAM XX, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: SRAM XX, 160mm rotor

Brake levers: SRAM XX

Rear derailleur: SRAM XX1

Shift levers: SRAM XX1, Gripshift

Cassette: SRAM XX1, 10-42T

Chain: SRAM XX1

Crankset: SRAM XX1, 32T chainring, 175mm

Bottom bracket: SRAM Press-fit

Pedals: Crankbrothers Egg Beater 11

Hubs: Tune Princess Skyline QR front, Prince rear QR

Skewers: Tune DC16/17

Rims: AX Lightness SRC CC 29" Clincher

Front tyre: Schwalbe Racing Ralph, Evo, 2.1", set up tubeless

Rear tyre: Schwalbe Racing Ralph, Evo, 2.1", set up tubeless

Saddle: AX Lightness Sprint

Seatpost: AX Lightness Europa, 27.2mm, straight

Bottle cages: AX Lightness Nasdorowje

Extras: Mio computer (not included in weight)

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.74m (5ft 7in)

Rider's weight: 53kg (117lb)

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 730mm

Seat tube length (c-t): 480mm

Tip of saddle to midpoint of bar: 520mm

Head tube length: 135mm

Top tube length (effective): 605mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.9kg (17.38lb)