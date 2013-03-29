Pro bike: Fabian Cancellara's Radioshack-Leopard Trek Domane 6-Series

Image 1 of 29 Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) prefers the uncannily smooth ride of Trek's IsoSpeed-equipped Domane 6-Series year-round, not just for the cobbled classics. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 29 Production Trek Domane frames use a replaceable rear derailleur hanger but Fabian Cancellara's (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) machine uses a one-piece dropout for improved crash durability and shifting performance. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 29 The UCI is indeed cracking down on teams filing down the lawyer tabs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 29 Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) is sticking with his tried-and-true Trek Domane 6-Series for Sunday's Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 29 Is it Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) or Tony Montana? Depends on the day, we suppose. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 29 Fabian Cancellara's (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) trademark plaque decorates the stem on his Trek Domane 6-Series for Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 29 With a paint job like this, it's no surprise that Fabian Cancellara is looking to win. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 29 Sure, Trek offers this paint job through its custom Project One program but there's only person who can truly pull it off. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 29 New Shimano Dura-Ace ST-9000 STI Dual Control levers are mounted high on Bontrager RL Anatomic bars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 29 Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) has long preferred mechanical drivetrains over electronic ones for the cobbled classics. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 29 Here's another one for the SLAMTHATSTEM crowd. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 29 The Trek Domane 6-Series fork blades feature an exaggerated rake to help promote flex over rough surfaces. Backswept dropouts maintain a standard rake, though. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 29 Supple 25mm-wide FMB Paris-Roubaix are glued to Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 carbon tubular wheels. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 29 Tidy cable routing courtesy of Nokon's aluminum housing and team mechanic Roger Theel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 29 The pointy end of Fabian Cancellara's (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) Trek Domane 6-Series. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 29 Further adding to the remarkable comfort of Fabian Cancellara's (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) Trek Domane 6-Series are the spindly seat stays. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 29 The Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 rear hub features a 'stacked' driveside spoke flange. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 29 Sorry, folks, there's no motor in here. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 29 The team uses inexpensive Trek BAT cages for their firm hold. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 29 175mm-long Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 crankarms are equipped with 53/39T chainrings here. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 29 Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) puts the power down through a pair of Speedplay Zero pedals. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 29 The German-made Berner rear derailleur cage features enormous pulleys that are claimed to decrease drivetrain friction. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 29 A Bontrager DuoTrap wireless speed and cadence sensor is housed inside the non-driveside chain stay. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 29 A stainless steel number plate holder is sandwiched between the Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 brake caliper and brake bridge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 29 The built-in chain catcher on the Trek Domane 6-Series might come in handy when it comes time to hit the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 29 There will be no mistaking the model of this bike in a finish line shot. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 29 The Shimano cartridge holders are filled with SwissStop Black Prince carbon-specific pads. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 28 of 29 Fabian Cancellara's (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25T 11-speed cassette features five titanium cogs to save weight. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 29 of 29 The Bontrager Team Issue saddle features a very traditional shape and solid titanium rails for durability. (Image credit: James Huang)

This article first appeared on Bike Radar.

Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Leopard-Trek) is looking for redemption at this year's Tour of Flanders and isn't taking any chances equipment-wise. 'Spartacus' will tackle the Flemish cobbles aboard his tried-and-true Trek Domane 6-Series.

While most of his teammates opt for the uncannily smooth-riding Domane only for the Belgian classics – otherwise using Trek's more aggressive Madone model – Cancellara is unique in that he prefers it year-round. As it's barely heavier and supposedly just as efficient in terms of power transfer, though, it's perhaps surprising that more teammates don't follow suit – particularly given that Trek even produces a special geometry with a shorter head tube, too.

As we've noted in years past, Cancellara's setup for the Ronde is only slightly different from his everyday race configuration with no changes aside from the 25mm-wide FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular tires instead of the usual Schwalbes. The rear derailleur is equipped with Berner's ultra-oversized carbon fiber cage and pulleys, too, while the driveside dropout is a one-piece unit instead of having the bolt-on replaceable hanger of the consumer version.

Otherwise, Cancellara's Domane uses a straightforward build, including a complete Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 mechanical group instead of the electronic one we showed you just a few days ago. The Swiss rider is said to prefer the cable-actuated lever's longer throws over Di2 buttons when things get bumpy.

The Bontrager label is found on nearly everything else, including the 50mm-deep Aeolus 5 D3 carbon wheels, 140mm-long Race XXX Lite stem, Team Issue saddle, and 44cm-wide anatomic-bend aluminum Race Lite handlebar. Filling in the rest of the gaps are Nokon aluminum housing throughout, SwissStop's latest Black Prince carbon-specific pads, titanium-spindled Speedplay Zero pedals, and a single wrap of standard Bontrager cork tape.

Actual weight as pictured is 7.50kg (16.53lb).

See also this video of Cancellara's E3 Harelbeke-winning machine.



Complete bike specifications:

Frame: Trek Domane 6-Series, 58cm 'pro' fit:

Fork: Trek IsoSpeed full carbon:

Headset: Cane Creek Forty, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2" tapered:

Stem: Bontrager Race XXX Lite, 140mm x -7°: include length in cm, center-to-center

Handlebars: Bontrager RL Anatomic, 44cm (center-to-center): include width in cm, center-to-center

Tape/grips: Bontrager cork:

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ SwissStop Black Prince carbon-specific pads:

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ SwissStop Black Prince carbon-specific pads:

Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000:

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace FD-9000:

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace RD-9000 w/ Berner pulleys and cage:

Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000:

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T:

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000:

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, 175mm, 53/39T:

Bottom bracket: Trek BB90 integrated w/ Enduro XD-15 bearings:

Pedals: Speedplay Zero Titanium:

Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 tubular:

Front tire: FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular, 25mm:

Rear tire: FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular, 25mm:

Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue:

Seat post: Bontrager Ride Tuned Carbon seatmast:

Bottle cages: Trek BAT Cage (2):

Computer: SRM PowerControl 7:

Other accessories: Nokon cables and housing:

Critical measurements:

Rider's height: 1.86m (6' 1")

Rider's weight: 82kg (181lb)

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 780mm

Saddle setback (ask mechanic): 90mm

Seat tube length, c-t: 500mm

Seat tube length, c-c: 485mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 620mm

Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 110mm

Head tube length: 150mm

Top tube length: 567mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.50kg (16.53lb) w/o computer