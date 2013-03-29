Pro bike: Fabian Cancellara's Radioshack-Leopard Trek Domane 6-Series
Smooth-riding Trek Domane for Spartacus at Ronde van Vlaanderen
Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Leopard-Trek) is looking for redemption at this year's Tour of Flanders and isn't taking any chances equipment-wise. 'Spartacus' will tackle the Flemish cobbles aboard his tried-and-true Trek Domane 6-Series.
While most of his teammates opt for the uncannily smooth-riding Domane only for the Belgian classics – otherwise using Trek's more aggressive Madone model – Cancellara is unique in that he prefers it year-round. As it's barely heavier and supposedly just as efficient in terms of power transfer, though, it's perhaps surprising that more teammates don't follow suit – particularly given that Trek even produces a special geometry with a shorter head tube, too.
As we've noted in years past, Cancellara's setup for the Ronde is only slightly different from his everyday race configuration with no changes aside from the 25mm-wide FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular tires instead of the usual Schwalbes. The rear derailleur is equipped with Berner's ultra-oversized carbon fiber cage and pulleys, too, while the driveside dropout is a one-piece unit instead of having the bolt-on replaceable hanger of the consumer version.
Otherwise, Cancellara's Domane uses a straightforward build, including a complete Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 mechanical group instead of the electronic one we showed you just a few days ago. The Swiss rider is said to prefer the cable-actuated lever's longer throws over Di2 buttons when things get bumpy.
The Bontrager label is found on nearly everything else, including the 50mm-deep Aeolus 5 D3 carbon wheels, 140mm-long Race XXX Lite stem, Team Issue saddle, and 44cm-wide anatomic-bend aluminum Race Lite handlebar. Filling in the rest of the gaps are Nokon aluminum housing throughout, SwissStop's latest Black Prince carbon-specific pads, titanium-spindled Speedplay Zero pedals, and a single wrap of standard Bontrager cork tape.
Actual weight as pictured is 7.50kg (16.53lb).
See also this video of Cancellara's E3 Harelbeke-winning machine.
Complete bike specifications:
Frame: Trek Domane 6-Series, 58cm 'pro' fit:
Fork: Trek IsoSpeed full carbon:
Headset: Cane Creek Forty, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2" tapered:
Stem: Bontrager Race XXX Lite, 140mm x -7°: include length in cm, center-to-center
Handlebars: Bontrager RL Anatomic, 44cm (center-to-center): include width in cm, center-to-center
Tape/grips: Bontrager cork:
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ SwissStop Black Prince carbon-specific pads:
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ SwissStop Black Prince carbon-specific pads:
Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000:
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace FD-9000:
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace RD-9000 w/ Berner pulleys and cage:
Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000:
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T:
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000:
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, 175mm, 53/39T:
Bottom bracket: Trek BB90 integrated w/ Enduro XD-15 bearings:
Pedals: Speedplay Zero Titanium:
Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 tubular:
Front tire: FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular, 25mm:
Rear tire: FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular, 25mm:
Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue:
Seat post: Bontrager Ride Tuned Carbon seatmast:
Bottle cages: Trek BAT Cage (2):
Computer: SRM PowerControl 7:
Other accessories: Nokon cables and housing:
Critical measurements:
Rider's height: 1.86m (6' 1")
Rider's weight: 82kg (181lb)
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 780mm
Saddle setback (ask mechanic): 90mm
Seat tube length, c-t: 500mm
Seat tube length, c-c: 485mm
Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 620mm
Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 110mm
Head tube length: 150mm
Top tube length: 567mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.50kg (16.53lb) w/o computer
