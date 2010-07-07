Pro bike: A tasteful green machine for points leader Thor Hushovd
Norwegian champion unveils custom painted Cervélo S3
Custom painted bikes are nothing new in the Tour de France with riders wanting to tout their own personal style or status as leader in a particular competition. Cervélo TestTeam has expected provided star sprinter Thor Hushovd with one today as well in honor of his green jersey and unlike some other ones we've seen, this one is decidedly understated and subtle.
Hushovd's Cervélo S3 sports just a handful of green highlights on the frame plus a smattering of matching green accessories including the SRAM Red brake hoods, Zipp 404 and 808 rim decals, Speedplay Zero pedals, and accent graphics on the Rotor 3D crankarms and 3T Rotundo Pro traditional-bend handlebar.
Taken in total, there's no mistaking whose bike this is or what jersey competition Hushovd is wearing but it's certainly less over-the-top and - dare we say it - even elegant. In fact, if Hushovd manages to carry the jersey all the way into Paris we wouldn't be surprised if Cervélo were to offer this as a limited edition to consumers.
From a mechanical standpoint there are no differences whatsoever from his usual S3 with the same deep-section aero tubes, deceptively spindly seat stays to maintain a good ride quality (team riders used this bike on the cobbles yesterday, too), and identical build kit.
One thing worth nothing, though: team race engineer Damon Rinard tells us that pedal sponsor Speedplay offers three different inserts for its Zero clipless pedals so that riders can tune the release tension to their liking. According to Rinard, the Cervélo women's team mostly chooses the softest option (similar to the company's 'Light Action' model) but not surprisingly, Hushovd opts for the stiffest setting.
