Pro bike: A tasteful green machine for points leader Thor Hushovd

Image 1 of 7 Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) set off on Stage 4 with this tastefully decorated Cervelo in honor of the points jersey he claimed after winning the day before. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 7 Rotor had a set of green-accented 3D cranks at the ready for Cervelo TestTeam sprinter Thor Hushovd. Speedplay also gets into the game with extra stiffly-sprung Zero pedals. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 7 Hushovd's green machine is decidedly more subtle than some other celebratory bikes we've seen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 7 Cervelo easily could have gone over the top with Hushovd's rig but decided to go the elegant route with just a few hints of green here and there. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 7 SRAM clearly had these hoods already set to go before the start of this year's Tour. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 7 Even though we're only a few stages in, the points competition is looking all but settled with Hushovd enjoying a commanding lead. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 7 Zipp decorates Hushovd's 404 and 808 carbon tubulars with bright green decals. (Image credit: James Huang)

Custom painted bikes are nothing new in the Tour de France with riders wanting to tout their own personal style or status as leader in a particular competition. Cervélo TestTeam has expected provided star sprinter Thor Hushovd with one today as well in honor of his green jersey and unlike some other ones we've seen, this one is decidedly understated and subtle.

Hushovd's Cervélo S3 sports just a handful of green highlights on the frame plus a smattering of matching green accessories including the SRAM Red brake hoods, Zipp 404 and 808 rim decals, Speedplay Zero pedals, and accent graphics on the Rotor 3D crankarms and 3T Rotundo Pro traditional-bend handlebar.

Taken in total, there's no mistaking whose bike this is or what jersey competition Hushovd is wearing but it's certainly less over-the-top and - dare we say it - even elegant. In fact, if Hushovd manages to carry the jersey all the way into Paris we wouldn't be surprised if Cervélo were to offer this as a limited edition to consumers.

From a mechanical standpoint there are no differences whatsoever from his usual S3 with the same deep-section aero tubes, deceptively spindly seat stays to maintain a good ride quality (team riders used this bike on the cobbles yesterday, too), and identical build kit.

One thing worth nothing, though: team race engineer Damon Rinard tells us that pedal sponsor Speedplay offers three different inserts for its Zero clipless pedals so that riders can tune the release tension to their liking. According to Rinard, the Cervélo women's team mostly chooses the softest option (similar to the company's 'Light Action' model) but not surprisingly, Hushovd opts for the stiffest setting.