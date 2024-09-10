Primož Roglič's Vuelta a España victory was inevitable - Philippa York's analysis

By
published

Ben O'Connor was courageous and defiant but the Slovenian was always going to win his fourth Vuelta

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't surprising  that the Vuelta a España ended with Primož Roglič on the top step of the podium.

When Ben O’Connor took the race lead on stage six with a winning breakaway attack,  only Roglič remained as a serious threat and he began the daily process of wearing the Australian down. 

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 