Preview: Vuelta a España stage 1 team time trial
Who can steal the march in the general classification?
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
It is perhaps fitting that such an unpredictable race has developed the tradition of beginning with such an unpredictable discipline. For the fifth season in succession, the Vuelta a España gets underway with a team time trial, and while the Jerez de la Frontera test gives the general classification contenders the opportunity to make some early gains, it will shed little light on the precise state of their form.
