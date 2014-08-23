Preview: Vuelta a España stage 1 team time trial

Image 1 of 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep put in a hugely impressive team time trial effort. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Team Sky were too strong in the team time trial and beat all their rivals (Image credit: Sirotti)

It is perhaps fitting that such an unpredictable race has developed the tradition of beginning with such an unpredictable discipline. For the fifth season in succession, the Vuelta a España gets underway with a team time trial, and while the Jerez de la Frontera test gives the general classification contenders the opportunity to make some early gains, it will shed little light on the precise state of their form.



