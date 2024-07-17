Plateau de Beille: Pantani vs Pogačar what difference did modern bike tech make?

By
published

Just how much of Pogačar’s 3:30 advantage can be attributed to developments in bike tech and cycling clothing?

Marco Pantani and Tadej Pogacar on the Plateau de Beille
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 15 of this year’s Tour de France has been one for the history books as far as climbing performances are concerned. The final Hors Category climb of the stage up to the finish at Plateau de Beille saw Tadej Pogačar drop Jonas Vingegaard, win alone and so tighten his grip on the yellow jersey.

This performance was so good that it has been described by some as the greatest climbing performance in Tour de France history. Pogačar set a new record time on Plateau de Beille - beating the previous record held by Marco Pantani by three minutes and thirty seconds. 

Alex Hunt