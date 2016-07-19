Pierre Rolland's custom Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod
A close look at the Frenchman's Tour de France machine
Pierre Rolland currently sits in 17th place after stage 16 at the 2016 Tour de France. The race is heading into Rolland’s favoured hunting ground in the Alps this week, but it will take something special from the Frenchman to make the top ten for a fourth time in his career. Rolland is currently sitting over 13 minutes behind Chris Froome and nearly eight minutes behind tenth place Fabio Aru (Astana).
Rolland rolled into Normandy nearly three weeks ago on a custom painted, Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod. Adorning the bright green of the Cannondale-Drapac team, the bike also features his daughter’s name on the top tube and homage to his famous victories on Alpe d’Huez in 2011 and La Toussurie in 2012 along either side of the stem.
Equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing and brakes, a SRM powermeter, Mavic Cosmic Ultimate wheels and finished with FSA and Fizik components.
The Frenchman opts for 53-39 teeth on the FSA chainrings combined with an 11-28 cassette at the back of the bike. Rolland’s setup also includes Shimano Dura-Ace pedals, a Garmin Edge computer and a FSA headset.
