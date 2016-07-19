Pierre Rolland's custom Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod

Image 1 of 14 Pierre Rolland's custom painted Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 14 A closer look at the finish of the custom paint (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 14 Mavic Cosmic Ultimate wheels on the custom Cannondale (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 14 The bike is equipped with an 11-28 cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 14 Shimano Dura-Ace brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 14 The Frenchman opts for a Garmin Edge 520 computer (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 14 The SuperSix is renowned for being stiff and light weight (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 14 Rolland has his daughter's name on the top tube for some extra inspiration (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 14 The stem pays homage to Rolland's past Tour de France victories (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 14 The frame is painted in the distictive green of Canondale-Drapac (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 14 FSA K-Force and Fizik Arione seatpost-saddle combo (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 14 Cannondale in-house cranks and FSA 53-39 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 14 SRM provide the Cannondale-Drapac team with powermeters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 14 The Cannondale is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace shifting (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Pierre Rolland currently sits in 17th place after stage 16 at the 2016 Tour de France. The race is heading into Rolland’s favoured hunting ground in the Alps this week, but it will take something special from the Frenchman to make the top ten for a fourth time in his career. Rolland is currently sitting over 13 minutes behind Chris Froome and nearly eight minutes behind tenth place Fabio Aru (Astana).

Rolland rolled into Normandy nearly three weeks ago on a custom painted, Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod. Adorning the bright green of the Cannondale-Drapac team, the bike also features his daughter’s name on the top tube and homage to his famous victories on Alpe d’Huez in 2011 and La Toussurie in 2012 along either side of the stem.

Equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing and brakes, a SRM powermeter, Mavic Cosmic Ultimate wheels and finished with FSA and Fizik components.

The Frenchman opts for 53-39 teeth on the FSA chainrings combined with an 11-28 cassette at the back of the bike. Rolland’s setup also includes Shimano Dura-Ace pedals, a Garmin Edge computer and a FSA headset.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the Frenchman’s bike.