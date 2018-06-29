Trending

Pierre Rolland's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod - Gallery

Simple, all-carbon setup for French super-domestique

Pierre Rolland's Cannndale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
FSA provides Rolland with a K-Force carbon seat post

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
Rolland opts for a Prologo Nago C3 NACK saddle

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
The team use carbon Tacx Ciro bottle cages

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
Despite switching to bright pink kit for the 2018 season, EF-Drapac retain their black and green bikes

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rim brakes provide the stopping power front and rear

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
Rolland's Cannondale is paired with Vision Metron 40 SL tubular wheels

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
During stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine, Rolland ran an 11-30 Shimano Ultegra cassette

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
The bike is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 rear derailleur

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
Matching the other Shimano components are the Dura-Ace R9100 pedals

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
As usual, the EF-Drapac bikes are equipped with Cannondale's propriatary crankset with SRM power meter

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
Rolland's name and national flag adorn the top tube of the Cannondale

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
Each EF-Drapac rider used a Cannondale SuperSix on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
EF-Drapac are one of a few WorldTour teams to use Shimano Ultegra cassettes

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
Neat adhesives from Vision prevent any valve rattle, while Rolland's tyres and wheels are both labelled up for the French rider

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)
Rolland opts for an integrated carbon cockpit as opposed to a standard stem and handlebar combination

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Pierre Rolland was announced in EF Education First-Drapac's Tour de France squad to support Rigoberto Uran's overall general classification challenge. The Frenchman will line-up in Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile to start his tenth consecutive Tour de France.

The Frenchman has three top-10 finishes at the race, two stage victories, as well as a white jersey on his palmares, but will be focused on Uran bettering his second-place finish from last year's race in 2018.

While EF Education First-Drapac switched from green argyle to bright pink jerseys for the 2018 season, the team have retained the classic green and black Cannondale design on their all-round race bikes, the Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod.

The simple, understated frameset is paired with all-carbon finishing kit from FSA, Vision and Prologo, while 40mm carbon wheels - also from Vision - are paired with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.

Shimano provides the team bikes with Dura-Ace R9100 series components for shifting and braking, while Cannondale's proprietary SISL crankset is paired with an SRM power meter.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Pierre Rolland's bike.

Frame: Cannondale SuperSix Evo BallisTec Hi-Mod
Fork: Cannondale SuperSix EVO SAVE BallisTec Hi-Mod

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Ultegra
Crankset: Cannondale SISL with SRM power meter
Bottom bracket: BB30
Wheelset: Vision Metron 40 SL tubular
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Vision Metron 5D, integrated
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Nago C3 NACK
Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro