Pierre Rolland's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod - Gallery

Pierre Rolland was announced in EF Education First-Drapac's Tour de France squad to support Rigoberto Uran's overall general classification challenge. The Frenchman will line-up in Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile to start his tenth consecutive Tour de France.

The Frenchman has three top-10 finishes at the race, two stage victories, as well as a white jersey on his palmares, but will be focused on Uran bettering his second-place finish from last year's race in 2018.

While EF Education First-Drapac switched from green argyle to bright pink jerseys for the 2018 season, the team have retained the classic green and black Cannondale design on their all-round race bikes, the Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod.

The simple, understated frameset is paired with all-carbon finishing kit from FSA, Vision and Prologo, while 40mm carbon wheels - also from Vision - are paired with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.

Shimano provides the team bikes with Dura-Ace R9100 series components for shifting and braking, while Cannondale's proprietary SISL crankset is paired with an SRM power meter.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Pierre Rolland's bike.

Frame: Cannondale SuperSix Evo BallisTec Hi-Mod

Fork: Cannondale SuperSix EVO SAVE BallisTec Hi-Mod

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Ultegra

Crankset: Cannondale SISL with SRM power meter

Bottom bracket: BB30

Wheelset: Vision Metron 40 SL tubular

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Vision Metron 5D, integrated

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Prologo Nago C3 NACK

Seat post: FSA K-Force Light

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro