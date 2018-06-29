Pierre Rolland's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod - Gallery
Simple, all-carbon setup for French super-domestique
Pierre Rolland was announced in EF Education First-Drapac's Tour de France squad to support Rigoberto Uran's overall general classification challenge. The Frenchman will line-up in Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile to start his tenth consecutive Tour de France.
The Frenchman has three top-10 finishes at the race, two stage victories, as well as a white jersey on his palmares, but will be focused on Uran bettering his second-place finish from last year's race in 2018.
While EF Education First-Drapac switched from green argyle to bright pink jerseys for the 2018 season, the team have retained the classic green and black Cannondale design on their all-round race bikes, the Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod.
The simple, understated frameset is paired with all-carbon finishing kit from FSA, Vision and Prologo, while 40mm carbon wheels - also from Vision - are paired with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.
Shimano provides the team bikes with Dura-Ace R9100 series components for shifting and braking, while Cannondale's proprietary SISL crankset is paired with an SRM power meter.
Frame: Cannondale SuperSix Evo BallisTec Hi-Mod
Fork: Cannondale SuperSix EVO SAVE BallisTec Hi-Mod
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Ultegra
Crankset: Cannondale SISL with SRM power meter
Bottom bracket: BB30
Wheelset: Vision Metron 40 SL tubular
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Vision Metron 5D, integrated
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Nago C3 NACK
Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
