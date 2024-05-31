Nathan Haas blog: 'Who is responsible if sh*t hits the fan' in gravel teams?

Australian reflects on the implications of gravel becoming professional in the absence of federation oversight

Unbound Gravel participants encountered massive amounts of mud in the first 10 miles of the course in 2023
Just as riders got caught in sticky mud of Unbound, it's possible to get bogged in the off the bike aspects of gravel as well (Image credit: Life Time)

I spent a decade on WorldTour teams and two years before that on a Continental level. When I began my career as a gravel professional, I was excited but also scared and overwhelmed at times with how to manage all of the relationships, partnerships, and business elements that are taken care of by a team.

I had stumbling blocks, and I'm sure I've crossed a few people from certain companies the wrong way, without any intention, but generally, I've loved learning how to essentially manage my own business and forge ahead as a privateer. Two and half years ago when I began this journey, this was really the only option but in a matter of years, now the norm is as much to be on a gravel team as it is to be a privateer.

Nathan Haas

Nathan Haas turned his back on the WorldTour to dive into world of gravel. After a decade at the top echelon of professional road racing, the Australian is answered the off-road call in 2022, teaming up with Colnago to race and ride as a privateer on the burgeoning global gravel scene. He'll be documenting his experiences for Cyclingnews along the way, in his own inimitable style.