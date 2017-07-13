Nacer Bouhanni's punchy new Orbea Orca Aero for the Tour de France
French sprinter stays in the fight with Basque brand
Cofidis sprinter Nacer Bouhanni is racing on a brand new Orbea Orca Aero, the first aero road machine from the Basque brand, at the Tour de France.
The Orca Aero, as the name implies, is an aerodynamically faster version of the longstanding Orca race bike, with elongated profiles on the down tube and seatpost, and a sculpted seat tube reminiscent of a Cervélo S5 or a Canyon Aeroad.
The French sprinter boxed growing up and still trains in the ring in the off season. 'Fight' is part of both his personal logo and a marketing campaign of his bike sponsor Orbea ("Ride. Fight. Win."). Sometimes his background comes back to bite him, however, and Bouhanni was fined on Tuesday for throwing a punch in the closing kilometers of stage 10.
Cofidis is racing on a mix of FSA and Shimano components, with wheels and cockpit pieces from FSA sister-brand Vision.
But perhaps the most striking part of his bike is the one that isn't there; like Direct Energie's Thomas Voeckler, Bouhanni is racing with only a single bottle cage.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Bouhanni's Orbea Orca Aero, and and be sure to visit Cyclingnews.com for complete coverage of the 2017 Tour de France.
You can't tape up bars any further than that. The boxing glove, 'fight' and NB initials form Bouhanni's personal logo
