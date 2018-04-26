Hagens Berman Axeon's Specialized Allez Sprint Comp - Gallery
Aluminium still king for Axel Merckx's Pro Continental outfit
An entire generation of professional cyclists have now grown up, raced on, and perhaps even retired using exclusively carbon road bikes. However, US Pro Continental outfit Hagens Berman Axeon are showing that you don't need the latest and greatest carbon bike in 2018 by riding Specialized's Allez Sprint Comp frameset to victories in Europe and the US already this season.
Initially the Trek-Livestrong development team in 2009, Hagens Berman Axeon has evolved to one of the top developmental squads in the sport with alumni including Taylor Phinney, Ben King, Sam Bewley, Alex Dowsett, Ian Boswell, Jasper Stuyven, Tao Geoghegan-Hart, Logan Owen, Neilson Powless, Chris Lawless, and Jhonatan Narvarez, all of whom now race at the WorldTour level.
Headed up by former professional Axel Merckx since the team's inception, now in its 10th year, the team has shown a longevity that perhaps puts bigger and wealthier WorldTour teams to shame, and a continued success in its objective to consistently develop WorldTour riders.
Previously racing on bikes from Trek and Cipollini, the team is on Specialized framesets for the third consecutive season in 2018, and while the Hagens Berman Axeon squad have previously raced on S-Works Tarmac full carbon framesets, they've have switched to the aluminium Allez Sprint Comp this year in a move to make the sport appear more accessible for younger, aspiring racers.
Hagens Berman Axeon pair the framesets with a full SRAM Red eTap groupset and Zipp provides the 454 NSW wheels and cockpit components, while Specialized also supply the team with tubular tyres and saddles.
Click or swipe through the above gallery of 22-year-old American Sean Bennett's Allez Sprint Comp from the Tour of the Gila.
Frame: Specialized Allez Sprint Comp E5 DSW
Fork: S-Works FACT full carbon, size specific taper
Front brake: SRAM Red
Rear brake: SRAM Red
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette/chain: SRAM
Crankset: SRAM Red with Quarq power meter, 53/39 chainrings
Wheelset: Zipp 454 NSW
Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
Handlebars: Zipp Service Course SL
Stem: Zipp SL Speed
Pedals: Speedplay
Saddle: S-Works Power
Seat post: Specialized Venge Aero seatpost
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
