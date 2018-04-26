Hagens Berman Axeon's Specialized Allez Sprint Comp - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Hagens Berman Axeon's Specialized Allez Sprint Comp (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 22 A look at the cassette and rear-end of the drivetrain (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 22 The SRAM Red crankset is equipped with a Quarq power meter (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 22 Alongside the carbon forks, the frame also uses a propietary carbon seat post from the Venge frameset (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 22 Bold decals from Specialized and Zipp standout on the bike (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 22 A closer look at the SRAM Red eTap levers (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 22 Bennett opts for 26mm S-Works Turbo tubular tyres (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 22 Subtle decals on the top tube give a nod to the D'Aluisio Smartweld (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 22 The team's bikes commemorate former rider Chad Young, who died following a crash at the 2017 Tour of the Gila aged 21 (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 22 Hagens Berman Axeon pair their frames with colour-coordinated Speedplay pedals (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 22 The frame features an orange/yellow fade paint design (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 22 Young American Sean Bennett made top-tens at Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders U23 races earlier this season (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 22 The frame's gear cable guides are redundant when running a wireless electronic groupset (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 22 A look at the SRAM Red eTap wireless electronic rear derailleur (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 22 SRAM Red eTap components include batteries for each component and so are more bulky than some other electronic shifters (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 22 The bike also runs brakes from the SRAM Red line-up (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 22 Here you can see the welding of the aluminium tubes (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 22 Specialized dub the welding as D'Aluisio Smartweld Sprint Technology after Specialized's long-time design engineer (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 22 While the frame is aluminium, Specialized pair the Allez with carbon forks (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 22 The team run Zipp 454 NSW wheels with biomimicry technology (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 22 Hagens Berman Axeon run cockpit components from Zipp and Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computers (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 22 Bennett opts for the popular S-Works Power saddle (Image credit: Pat Malach/Immediate Media)

An entire generation of professional cyclists have now grown up, raced on, and perhaps even retired using exclusively carbon road bikes. However, US Pro Continental outfit Hagens Berman Axeon are showing that you don't need the latest and greatest carbon bike in 2018 by riding Specialized's Allez Sprint Comp frameset to victories in Europe and the US already this season.

Initially the Trek-Livestrong development team in 2009, Hagens Berman Axeon has evolved to one of the top developmental squads in the sport with alumni including Taylor Phinney, Ben King, Sam Bewley, Alex Dowsett, Ian Boswell, Jasper Stuyven, Tao Geoghegan-Hart, Logan Owen, Neilson Powless, Chris Lawless, and Jhonatan Narvarez, all of whom now race at the WorldTour level.

Headed up by former professional Axel Merckx since the team's inception, now in its 10th year, the team has shown a longevity that perhaps puts bigger and wealthier WorldTour teams to shame, and a continued success in its objective to consistently develop WorldTour riders.

Previously racing on bikes from Trek and Cipollini, the team is on Specialized framesets for the third consecutive season in 2018, and while the Hagens Berman Axeon squad have previously raced on S-Works Tarmac full carbon framesets, they've have switched to the aluminium Allez Sprint Comp this year in a move to make the sport appear more accessible for younger, aspiring racers.

Hagens Berman Axeon pair the framesets with a full SRAM Red eTap groupset and Zipp provides the 454 NSW wheels and cockpit components, while Specialized also supply the team with tubular tyres and saddles.

Click or swipe through the above gallery of 22-year-old American Sean Bennett's Allez Sprint Comp from the Tour of the Gila.

Frame: Specialized Allez Sprint Comp E5 DSW

Fork: S-Works FACT full carbon, size specific taper

Front brake: SRAM Red

Rear brake: SRAM Red

Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap

Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Cassette/chain: SRAM

Crankset: SRAM Red with Quarq power meter, 53/39 chainrings

Wheelset: Zipp 454 NSW

Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular

Handlebars: Zipp Service Course SL

Stem: Zipp SL Speed

Pedals: Speedplay

Saddle: S-Works Power

Seat post: Specialized Venge Aero seatpost

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt