Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro – Gallery
A look at Astana's aero offering for 2017
Argon 18 joins the WorldTour peloton in 2017, providing bikes to the Astana team. The model line-up includes the Gallium Pro, E-118 Next and the aero road Nitrogen Pro. Luis Leon Sanchez and his Astana teammates debuted the aero race bike at the Tour Down Under last month.
The Nitrogen Pro is equipped with Vision Metron wheels paired with Schwalbe Pro ONE HT and a hybrid groupset of Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting, a FSA K-Force Light crankset and TRP aerodynamic brakes. The brakes are designed in a similar vein to v-brakes, but with the brake calliper able to sit flush with the back of the fork for less turbulence as the air runs over the forks. The rear brake is a similar design and sits flush with the outer edge of the seat stays.
As the only WorldTour team equipped with FSA groupset components, we were expecting at least some of the Astana riders to be riding the latest FSA WE groupset later in the season.
The Nanotech HM8003 tubing of the aerodynamic frame results in a similarly shaped bladed Argon 18 ASP-5100 seat post, whilst the stem is an alloy 125mm FSA OS 99.
A custom Prologo Zero C3 CPC saddle in Astana team colours and Prologo handlebar tape complete the bike.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro, size M
Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro
Headset: FSA
Stem: FSA OS 99 alloy, 125mm
Handlebar: FSA Energy, 400m
Tape: Prologo
Front brake: TRP Front Linear Spring
Rear brake: TRP RC Linear Spring
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Ultegra, 11 speed
Crankset: FSA K-Force Light, 53-39T 175mm
Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max
Wheelset: Vision Metron
Tyres: Schwalbe Pro ONE HT tubular
Saddle: Prologo Zero C3 CPC, custom
Seatpost: Argon 18 ASP-5100
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.87m
Rider's weight: 74kg
Saddle height from BB: 795mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 720mm
Head tube length: 141mm
Top tube length (effective): 556mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.01kg
