Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro – Gallery

Image 1 of 22 A closer look at the front brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 22 Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 22 Electrical tape marks the seat post height (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 22 Standard sized chainrings for Sanchez (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 22 The front brake is tucked behind the fork for added aerodynamic performance (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 22 The handlebar tape is supplied by Italian brand Prologo (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 22 Colour coordinated Tacx Deva bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 22 A profile view of the carbon fiber Prologo Zero C3 CPC (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 22 Even the seat post measurements are coordinated to the frame's colour design (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 22 A look at the seatstays and seattube shape (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 22 A few wraps of electrical tape keeps the gear and brake cables tidy (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 22 FSA K-Force light cranks (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 22 Ultegra cassettes are a lot more common in the WorldTour peloton than you might think (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 22 Vision wheels are partnered with Schwalbe Pro One HT tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 22 Sanchez tapes his handlebars quite close to the stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 22 Prologo Zero C3 CPC in Astana team colours (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 22 A look at the non-driveside cranks (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 22 Look Keo pedals for Sanchez (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 22 cantilever brakes on Dan Chabanov's Richard Sachs bike. (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 22 The Di2 gear cable runs along the inside of the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Argon 18 joins the WorldTour peloton in 2017, providing bikes to the Astana team. The model line-up includes the Gallium Pro, E-118 Next and the aero road Nitrogen Pro. Luis Leon Sanchez and his Astana teammates debuted the aero race bike at the Tour Down Under last month.

The Nitrogen Pro is equipped with Vision Metron wheels paired with Schwalbe Pro ONE HT and a hybrid groupset of Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting, a FSA K-Force Light crankset and TRP aerodynamic brakes. The brakes are designed in a similar vein to v-brakes, but with the brake calliper able to sit flush with the back of the fork for less turbulence as the air runs over the forks. The rear brake is a similar design and sits flush with the outer edge of the seat stays.

As the only WorldTour team equipped with FSA groupset components, we were expecting at least some of the Astana riders to be riding the latest FSA WE groupset later in the season.

The Nanotech HM8003 tubing of the aerodynamic frame results in a similarly shaped bladed Argon 18 ASP-5100 seat post, whilst the stem is an alloy 125mm FSA OS 99.

A custom Prologo Zero C3 CPC saddle in Astana team colours and Prologo handlebar tape complete the bike.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro, size M

Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Headset: FSA

Stem: FSA OS 99 alloy, 125mm

Handlebar: FSA Energy, 400m

Tape: Prologo

Front brake: TRP Front Linear Spring

Rear brake: TRP RC Linear Spring

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Ultegra, 11 speed

Crankset: FSA K-Force Light, 53-39T 175mm

Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max

Wheelset: Vision Metron

Tyres: Schwalbe Pro ONE HT tubular

Saddle: Prologo Zero C3 CPC, custom

Seatpost: Argon 18 ASP-5100

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.87m

Rider's weight: 74kg

Saddle height from BB: 795mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 720mm

Head tube length: 141mm

Top tube length (effective): 556mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.01kg