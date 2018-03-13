LottoNL-Jumbo showcase Bianchi Aquila at Tirreno-Adriatico - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 The celeste colourway is iconic to the Italian brand (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 2 of 18 Jos van Emden and Primoz Roglic were the only riders on the team racing aboard the freshly painted Bianchis (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 3 of 18 The PRO wheels are paired with Vittoria tubular tyres (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 4 of 18 Roglic is known to run a non-production 58T outer chainring from Shimano (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 5 of 18 A small decal on the base bars helps identify the bike as Roglic's (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 6 of 18 Roglic fits his computer in between the handlebar extensions (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 7 of 18 Here you can see the hidden front brake (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 8 of 18 Flat base bars also help cut through the wind (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 9 of 18 A small amount of padding for the forearms on the handlebar extensions (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 10 of 18 Truncated frame tubing is designed to improve aerodynamics (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 11 of 18 A look at Primoz Roglic's cockpit setup (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 12 of 18 Vision provide the basebars and extensions for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 13 of 18 The bikes have full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupsets and PRO wheels (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 14 of 18 A look at the non-drive side of the Bianchi Aquila (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 15 of 18 The cockpit is equipped with colour coordinated celeste handlebar tape (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 16 of 18 The fork/head tube has a removable cover to access the hidden front brake (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 17 of 18 The Bianchi Aquilas are hand-painted in Italy (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 18 of 18 One of the most recognisable head tube badges in cycling (Image credit: Bianchi)

LottoNL-Jumbo riders Jos van Emden and Primoz Roglic raced the final stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico aboard specially painted Bianchi Aquila CV time trial bikes. The two riders placed second and ninth respectively on the stage.

The Dutch squad usually race on their Italian time trial bikes in black with celeste decals but for the final stage of the Italian one-week stage race, the team's two main time trial protagonists were equipped with special hand-painted framesets.

In the iconic celeste made famous by the Italian frame builder, Roglic and van Emden's frames also feature black patterning over the celeste base colour on the top tube and seat tube of the frameset.

LottoNL-Jumbo pair their Bianchi framesets with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series electronic groupsets and use wheels from Shimano's sister brand PRO.

Primoz Roglic, who took silver at the men's elite time trial world championships last autumn, runs a 58T outer chainring.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at Van Emden's and Roglic's bikes.

Frame: Bianchi Aquila CounterVail in special edition celeste for Tirreno-Adriatico

Fork: Bianchi Aquila CounterVail



