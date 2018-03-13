LottoNL-Jumbo showcase Bianchi Aquila at Tirreno-Adriatico - Gallery
Hand-painted celeste editions of Italian time trial model
LottoNL-Jumbo riders Jos van Emden and Primoz Roglic raced the final stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico aboard specially painted Bianchi Aquila CV time trial bikes. The two riders placed second and ninth respectively on the stage.
The Dutch squad usually race on their Italian time trial bikes in black with celeste decals but for the final stage of the Italian one-week stage race, the team's two main time trial protagonists were equipped with special hand-painted framesets.
In the iconic celeste made famous by the Italian frame builder, Roglic and van Emden's frames also feature black patterning over the celeste base colour on the top tube and seat tube of the frameset.
LottoNL-Jumbo pair their Bianchi framesets with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series electronic groupsets and use wheels from Shimano's sister brand PRO.
Primoz Roglic, who took silver at the men's elite time trial world championships last autumn, runs a 58T outer chainring.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at Van Emden's and Roglic's bikes.
Frame: Bianchi Aquila CounterVail in special edition celeste for Tirreno-Adriatico
Fork: Bianchi Aquila CounterVail
