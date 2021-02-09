Lauretta Hanson's Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc
Hanson picked aerodynamics over weight for the Santos Festival of Cycling
Lauretta Hansen's third season with Trek Segafredo got off to a unique start in 2021. Instead of riding in Adelaide with last year's Tour Down Under champ Ruth Winder, the Aussie worked as a domestique for TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank's Sarah Gigante, who would go on to win the general classification with the Team Garmin Australia national team.
- Sarah Gigante's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Disc
- Luke Durbridge's new Bianchi Oltre XR4: Gallery
- Shimano's neutral service bikes: What's under the blue paint?
The Aussie has had a rough introduction to the World Tour following a concussion at the 2019 Tour of Norway, which took her out for the remainder of the season, and then, of course, the truncated 2020 season; Hanson will most definitely be keen to pin on a number in 2021.
With many of the Trek men's and women's riders opting for the lightweight yet aero Emonda, Hanson still reached for the brand's Madone to rip around the roads surrounding Adelaide. We borrowed Hanson's bike following the third stage, which saw the women's peloton ascending the infamous Willunga hill for the first time, which is why there are low profile Aeolus RSL 37 wheels bolted between the stays. It's an interesting combination, but given only the last 3.5km of the stage are actual climbing, it does make sense to prioritise aerodynamics over grams.
- Trek Emonda SLR review
- Trek road bikes: Overview of the range
Having said that, we may also be completely overthinking the equipment choice here, because Hanson is the only Trek-Segafredo rider to race the Santos Festival of Cycling. The Madone may well have been the only bike she had available in Australia (it's also not the latest version made of OCLV 800 carbon), without the team apparatus and travelling service course in the country for the race.
Nonetheless, her bike was still shod with a full SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain. At the front, the South Australian was spinning the brand's 48/35t one-piece chainrings complete with the integrated Quarq D-Zero power meter and matched with a 10-33t cassette at the back.
Hanson's cockpit also comes from Trek, with the integrated two-piece VR-FC OCLV carbon bar and stem, which keeps the brake hose hidden from the wind but sidesteps some of the adjustability headaches that come along with one-piece integrated systems.
Placed atop the IsoSpeed decoupled aero seat mast is a Bontrager Aeolus saddle slammed all the way back on its carbon rails. The final piece of the puzzle are, of course, the 25mm Pirelli PZero Velo tubular tyres.
Tech Spec: Lauretta Hanson’s Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc
- Frameset: Trek Madone SLR
- Front brake: SRAM Red eTap AXS hydraulic disc
- Rear brake: SRAM Red eTap AXS hydraulic disc
- Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Cassette: SRAM RED XG-1290, 10-33
- Chain: SRAM RED AXS
- Crankset: SRAM RED AXS Power Meter, 48/35
- Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB
- Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus RSL 37
- Tyres: Pirelli PZero Velo
- Handlebars: Madone adjustable aero VR-CF, OCLV Carbon
- Handlebar tape: Bontrager Supertack Perf Tape
- Stem: Madone adjustable aero VR-CF, OCLV Carbon
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Saddle: Bontrager Aeolus Pro
- Seat post: Madone integrated seatmast and cap
- Bottle cages: Bontrager XXX
- Rider height: 1.68 m
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.