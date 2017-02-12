Trending

Laurent Didier's Trek Emonda SLR Race Shop Limited – Gallery

A detailed look at the Trek-Segafredo team's lightweight racer

Laurent Didier's Trek Emonda SLR

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Colour coordinated cable housing and decals

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Bontrager Race Lite alloy handlebars

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
The famous Trek Bat Cage bottles cages

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
The seattube is integrated into the frame with the saddle attached to a seat mast clamp

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Bontrager Team Issue saddle

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
A look at the profile of the saddle

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Bontrager DuoTrap cadence sensor

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Laurent Didier's cockpit

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
The brake and gear cables are kept together with white shrink wrap

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
The bike is fitted with a chain catcher

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifters

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Each rider looks after their own computer

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
The SRM PC-8 headunit matches the bike

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
A look at the front brake

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
The Shimano Dura-Ace crankset is paired with a SRM powermeter

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
The Bontrager aeolus wheels are paired with Veloflex Roubaix tubular tyres

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Gumwall tyres may not suit everyone's taste, but they certainly stand out

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount rear brake

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
One of the neatest race number holders in the peloton

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
A look at the bottom bracket area

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Didier opts for climbing shifter buttons on the handlebar tops

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Bontrager provide the stem

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
A look inside the chainstays

(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Laurent Didier begins his eighth season in the WorldTour and his sixth with the various incarnations of the Trek-Segafredo outfit. Trek-Segafredo began the season on the same bikes as 2016, and we took a look at the Luxembourger domestique's Emonda at the Tour Down Under.

Didier rides a 60cm frame equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 groupset. The 175mm cranks are paired with 53-39 chainrings and equipped with a SRM powermeter. The colour-coordinated build is a predominantly red design, with bold white decals and gumwall tyres.

Trek's component brand Bontrager provide the stem, handlebars, handlebar tape, saddle and the Aeolus 5 wheels are partnered with 25mm Veloflex Roubaix tubular tyres.

The Emonda features an integrated seat mast, which is cut to length and completed with a Bontrager Ride Tuned carbon seat mast cap.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the bike. 

Frame: Trek Emonda SLR Race Shop Limited, size 60
Fork: Trek Emonda full carbon
Stem: Bontrager, 120mm
Handlebar: Bontrager Race Lite alloy, 420mm
Tape: Bontrager Gel Cork handlebar tape
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39T, 175mm crank length
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5
Tyres: Veloflex Roubaix 25mm
Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue
Seatpost: Bontrager Ride Tuned carbon seat mast cap
Bottle cages: Trek Bat Cage

Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.89m
Rider's weight: 68kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 800mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 740mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.08kg 