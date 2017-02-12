Laurent Didier's Trek Emonda SLR Race Shop Limited – Gallery

A detailed look at the Trek-Segafredo team's lightweight racer
Laurent Didier begins his eighth season in the WorldTour and his sixth with the various incarnations of the Trek-Segafredo outfit. Trek-Segafredo began the season on the same bikes as 2016, and we took a look at the Luxembourger domestique's Emonda at the Tour Down Under.
Didier rides a 60cm frame equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 groupset. The 175mm cranks are paired with 53-39 chainrings and equipped with a SRM powermeter. The colour-coordinated build is a predominantly red design, with bold white decals and gumwall tyres.
Trek's component brand Bontrager provide the stem, handlebars, handlebar tape, saddle and the Aeolus 5 wheels are partnered with 25mm Veloflex Roubaix tubular tyres.
The Emonda features an integrated seat mast, which is cut to length and completed with a Bontrager Ride Tuned carbon seat mast cap.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the bike.
Frame: Trek Emonda SLR Race Shop Limited, size 60 Fork: Trek Emonda full carbon Stem: Bontrager, 120mm Handlebar: Bontrager Race Lite alloy, 420mm Tape: Bontrager Gel Cork handlebar tape Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39T, 175mm crank length Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 Tyres: Veloflex Roubaix 25mm Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue Seatpost: Bontrager Ride Tuned carbon seat mast cap Bottle cages: Trek Bat Cage
Critical measurements Rider's height: 1.89m Rider's weight: 68kg Saddle height from bottom bracket: 800mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 740mm Total bicycle weight: 7.08kg
