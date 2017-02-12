Laurent Didier's Trek Emonda SLR Race Shop Limited – Gallery

Image 1 of 26 Laurent Didier's Trek Emonda SLR (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 26 Colour coordinated cable housing and decals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 26 Bontrager Race Lite alloy handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 26 The famous Trek Bat Cage bottles cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 26 The seattube is integrated into the frame with the saddle attached to a seat mast clamp (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 26 Bontrager Team Issue saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 26 A look at the profile of the saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 26 Bontrager DuoTrap cadence sensor (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 26 Laurent Didier's cockpit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 26 The brake and gear cables are kept together with white shrink wrap (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 26 The bike is fitted with a chain catcher (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 26 Each rider looks after their own computer (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 26 The SRM PC-8 headunit matches the bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 26 A look at the front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 26 The Shimano Dura-Ace crankset is paired with a SRM powermeter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 26 The Bontrager aeolus wheels are paired with Veloflex Roubaix tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 26 Gumwall tyres may not suit everyone's taste, but they certainly stand out (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount rear brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 26 One of the neatest race number holders in the peloton (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 26 A look at the bottom bracket area (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 26 Didier opts for climbing shifter buttons on the handlebar tops (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 26 Bontrager provide the stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 26 A look inside the chainstays (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Laurent Didier begins his eighth season in the WorldTour and his sixth with the various incarnations of the Trek-Segafredo outfit. Trek-Segafredo began the season on the same bikes as 2016, and we took a look at the Luxembourger domestique's Emonda at the Tour Down Under.

Didier rides a 60cm frame equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 groupset. The 175mm cranks are paired with 53-39 chainrings and equipped with a SRM powermeter. The colour-coordinated build is a predominantly red design, with bold white decals and gumwall tyres.

Trek's component brand Bontrager provide the stem, handlebars, handlebar tape, saddle and the Aeolus 5 wheels are partnered with 25mm Veloflex Roubaix tubular tyres.

The Emonda features an integrated seat mast, which is cut to length and completed with a Bontrager Ride Tuned carbon seat mast cap.

Frame: Trek Emonda SLR Race Shop Limited, size 60

Fork: Trek Emonda full carbon

Stem: Bontrager, 120mm

Handlebar: Bontrager Race Lite alloy, 420mm

Tape: Bontrager Gel Cork handlebar tape

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53-39T, 175mm crank length

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5

Tyres: Veloflex Roubaix 25mm

Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue

Seatpost: Bontrager Ride Tuned carbon seat mast cap

Bottle cages: Trek Bat Cage

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.89m

Rider's weight: 68kg

Saddle height from bottom bracket: 800mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 740mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.08kg