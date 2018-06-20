Larry Warbasse's 3T Strada in custom colours for US national champion - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Larry Warbasse's 3T Strada in custom colours for the US national road race champion (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 20 Disc brakes result in neat looking carbon rims, with full stickers and no brake track (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 20 The main area of custom design for Warbasse's bike is around the bottom bracket area (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 20 The team pairs their bikes with SRAM Force HRD shift/brake levers (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 20 The team use SRAM Force 1 mechanical rear derailleurs, which a clutch system to prevent chain slack (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 20 Aqua Blue Sport use tyres from Pirelli (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 20 The 3T Strada frameset has a seat tube which hugs the rear wheel for improved aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 20 The race bikes have become known for their unusual 1X drivetrain and disc brake only option (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 20 SRAM provides the team with drivetrain components, including power meters from Quarq (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 20 Aqua Blue Sport celebrate their Irish heritage with a shamrock on the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 20 Tiny star/stripe detailing features to the rear of the seat tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 20 A look at the fork thru-axles, also note the decals denoting CeramicSpeed wheel bearings (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 20 Larry Warbasse runs Speedplay pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 20 Warbasse runs a 130mm alloy stem (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 20 A look at the aero front profile of the 3T Strada (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 20 The US flag also features on the inside of the fork legs (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 20 A closer look at the custom detailing around Warbasse's bottom bracket (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 20 Aqua Blue Sport opt for Elite Vico Carbon bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 20 Larry Warbasse runs a brightly coloured Selle San Marco Shortfit saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 20 Warbasse's name adorns the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Larry Warbasse took Aqua Blue Sport's first team victory at last year's Tour de Suisse before following it up a week later at the US national road race championships.

Switching from Ridley bikes to the unusual 3T Strada for the 2018 season, UK-based custom paint specialists Fat Creations unveiled Warbasse's frameset, which commemorates his national title, back in January.

The 3T Strada is only available with a 1X drivetrain system and disc brakes, with Aqua Blue Sport the only team in the top two rungs of cycling - WorldTour or Pro Continental - who have adopted the technology exclusively.

The decision was met with some criticism when announced and while complications are associated with the drivetrain components, team riders have suggested the technology has been costing the team results.

As the frame can only take 1X drivetrain components, options are limited. At last week's Tour de Suisse - where Warbasse's bike was photographed - Mark Christian, who also rides for Aqua Blue Sport, complained that a mechanical cost the British rider the best result of his career after a suspected rear derailleur failure.

The frameset is paired with a mechanical SRAM Force groupset, which also provides the hydraulic disc brakes and levers. A SRAM Force 1 rear derailleur includes a clutch system to reduce chain slack.

3T also provides the team with cockpit components and wheels, which are paired with Pirelli tyres.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Larry Warbasse's custom 3T Strada.

Frame: 3T Strada Team in custom colours for US national road race champion

Fork: 3T Fundi Team in custom colours for US national road race champion

Front brake: SRAM Force hydraulic disc with 160mm rotors

Rear brake: SRAM Force hydraulic disc with 160mm rotors

Brake/shift levers: SRAM Force HRD Shift-Brake control

Front derailleur: N/A

Rear derailleur: SRAM Force 1 Rear Derailleur

Cassette: SRAM, 9-32t

Crankset: Quarq power meter with SRAM 44T chainring

Wheelset: 3T Discus C60

Tyres: Pirelli P Zero Velo

Handlebars: 3T, 400mm

Stem: 3T ARX Team, 130mm 6-degrees

Pedals: Speedplay

Saddle: Selle San Marco Shortfit

Seat post: 3T Charlie Sqaero Strada

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Critical measurements

Rider height: 1.83m

Saddle height (from BB centre to saddle top): 750mm

Tip of saddle nose to centre of bars: 615mm