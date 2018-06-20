Larry Warbasse's 3T Strada in custom colours for US national champion - Gallery
Stars-and-stripes design on 1X drivetrain, disc brake frameset
Larry Warbasse took Aqua Blue Sport's first team victory at last year's Tour de Suisse before following it up a week later at the US national road race championships.
Switching from Ridley bikes to the unusual 3T Strada for the 2018 season, UK-based custom paint specialists Fat Creations unveiled Warbasse's frameset, which commemorates his national title, back in January.
The 3T Strada is only available with a 1X drivetrain system and disc brakes, with Aqua Blue Sport the only team in the top two rungs of cycling - WorldTour or Pro Continental - who have adopted the technology exclusively.
The decision was met with some criticism when announced and while complications are associated with the drivetrain components, team riders have suggested the technology has been costing the team results.
As the frame can only take 1X drivetrain components, options are limited. At last week's Tour de Suisse - where Warbasse's bike was photographed - Mark Christian, who also rides for Aqua Blue Sport, complained that a mechanical cost the British rider the best result of his career after a suspected rear derailleur failure.
The frameset is paired with a mechanical SRAM Force groupset, which also provides the hydraulic disc brakes and levers. A SRAM Force 1 rear derailleur includes a clutch system to reduce chain slack.
3T also provides the team with cockpit components and wheels, which are paired with Pirelli tyres.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Larry Warbasse's custom 3T Strada.
Frame: 3T Strada Team in custom colours for US national road race champion
Fork: 3T Fundi Team in custom colours for US national road race champion
Front brake: SRAM Force hydraulic disc with 160mm rotors
Rear brake: SRAM Force hydraulic disc with 160mm rotors
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Force HRD Shift-Brake control
Front derailleur: N/A
Rear derailleur: SRAM Force 1 Rear Derailleur
Cassette: SRAM, 9-32t
Crankset: Quarq power meter with SRAM 44T chainring
Wheelset: 3T Discus C60
Tyres: Pirelli P Zero Velo
Handlebars: 3T, 400mm
Stem: 3T ARX Team, 130mm 6-degrees
Pedals: Speedplay
Saddle: Selle San Marco Shortfit
Seat post: 3T Charlie Sqaero Strada
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Critical measurements
Rider height: 1.83m
Saddle height (from BB centre to saddle top): 750mm
Tip of saddle nose to centre of bars: 615mm
