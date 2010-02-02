Trending

Ladies Tour of Qatar Start List

2010 participants

1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
4Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
5Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
6Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
11Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
12Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
13Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
14Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
15Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
16Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
21Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
22Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
23Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
24Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
25Carly Light (Aus) Australia
26Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
31Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
32Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
33Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
34Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
35Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
36Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
41Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
42Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
43Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
44Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
45Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
46Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
51Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
52Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
53Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
54Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
55Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
56Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
61Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
62Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
63Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
64Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
65Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
66Amber Rais (USA) US National Team
71Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
72Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
73Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
74Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
75Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
76Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
81Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
82Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
83Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
84Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
85Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
86Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
91Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
92Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
93Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
94Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
95Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
96Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
101Sophie Creux (Fra) France
102Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
103Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
104Florence Girardet (Fra) France
105Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
106Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
111Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
112Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
113Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
114Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
115Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
116Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
121Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
122Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland
123Nadège Matthey De L'Endroit (Swi) Switzerland
124Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
125Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
126Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
131Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
132Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
133Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
134Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
135Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
136Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
141Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
142Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
143Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
144Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
145Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
146Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN