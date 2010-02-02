Ladies Tour of Qatar Start List
2010 participants
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|4
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|5
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|11
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|12
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
|13
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|14
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|15
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|16
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|21
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|22
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|23
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|24
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|25
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|26
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|31
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|32
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|33
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|34
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|35
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|36
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|41
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|42
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|43
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|44
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|45
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|46
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
|51
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|52
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|53
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|55
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|56
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
|62
|Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
|63
|Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
|64
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|65
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|66
|Amber Rais (USA) US National Team
|71
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|72
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|73
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|74
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|75
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|76
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|81
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|82
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|83
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|84
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|85
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|86
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|91
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|92
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|93
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|94
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|95
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|96
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|101
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|102
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|103
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|104
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|105
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|106
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
|111
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|112
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|113
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|114
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|115
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|116
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|121
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|122
|Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland
|123
|Nadège Matthey De L'Endroit (Swi) Switzerland
|124
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|125
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|126
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|131
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|132
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|133
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|134
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|135
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|136
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|141
|Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
|142
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|143
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|144
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
|145
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|146
|Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
