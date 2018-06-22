Jesus Herrada's Kuota Khan in custom colours for Spanish national champs - Gallery
Striking design for Cofidis rider
French Pro Continental team Cofidis switched from Orbea bikes to Kuota for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Also switching teams at the start of the season was Spanish road race national champion, Jesus Herrada, who moved to the French squad after seven seasons at the WorldTour level with Movistar Team.
Herrada won his second national road race title in Soria last June, edging out Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) by five seconds. To celebrate the victory, Kuota didn't hold back in designing an eye-catching yellow and red frameset for Herrada when he signed for Cofidis in January.
Cofidis pair their Italian Kuota frames with groupsets, wheels, cockpit components and saddles from the Italian brands Campagnolo, Deda and Selle San Marco, respectively.
Cofidis are one of the few professional teams to use tyres from Michelin, while the French link continues with Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Jesus Herrada's custom Kuota Khan.
Frame: Kuota Khan in custom colours for Spanish national champion
Fork: Kuota Khan in custom colours for Spanish national champion
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS with CeramicSpeed OSPW system
Cassette: Campagnolo Record
Crankset: SRM Campagnolo, 53/39
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50
Tyres: Michelin Power Competition Service Course
Handlebars: Deda Superleggero
Stem: Deda Zero
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Selle San Marco Aspide
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
