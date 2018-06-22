Jesus Herrada's Kuota Khan in custom colours for Spanish national champs - Gallery

Image 1 of 11 Jesus Herrada's Kuota Khan in custo colours for the Spanish national road race champion (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 11 A look at the front end of Herrada's custom bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 11 Cofidis customise their Campagnolo Super Record rear derailleurs with CeramicSpeed's OSPW system (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 11 The red and yellow frameset also has Herrada's name in decals on the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 11 Carbon rim specific brake pads double up as colour coordinated accessories for the red and yellow custom frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 11 Deda provides Cofidis with their cockpit components (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 11 Herrada opts for a colour-coordinated Selle San Marco Aspide saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 11 A close look at the Campagnolo Super Record rear brake (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 11 Herrada's bike is equipped with Tacx Deva bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 11 French tyres for the French Pro Continental team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 11 Campagnolo SRM power meter cranksets for the French Pro Continental team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

French Pro Continental team Cofidis switched from Orbea bikes to Kuota for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Also switching teams at the start of the season was Spanish road race national champion, Jesus Herrada, who moved to the French squad after seven seasons at the WorldTour level with Movistar Team.

Herrada won his second national road race title in Soria last June, edging out Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) by five seconds. To celebrate the victory, Kuota didn't hold back in designing an eye-catching yellow and red frameset for Herrada when he signed for Cofidis in January.

Cofidis pair their Italian Kuota frames with groupsets, wheels, cockpit components and saddles from the Italian brands Campagnolo, Deda and Selle San Marco, respectively.

Cofidis are one of the few professional teams to use tyres from Michelin, while the French link continues with Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Jesus Herrada's custom Kuota Khan.

This podcast is brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello, and Floyds of Leadville. You can find the provisional start list for the 2018 Tour de France, here.

Frame: Kuota Khan in custom colours for Spanish national champion

Fork: Kuota Khan in custom colours for Spanish national champion

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS with CeramicSpeed OSPW system

Cassette: Campagnolo Record

Crankset: SRM Campagnolo, 53/39

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

Tyres: Michelin Power Competition Service Course

Handlebars: Deda Superleggero

Stem: Deda Zero

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Selle San Marco Aspide

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva