Trending

Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro – Gallery

Astana’s all round race machine for 2018

Image 1 of 20

Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 20

Sanchez opts for a 130mm stem

Sanchez opts for a 130mm stem
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 20

K-Edge have become the go-to computer mount brand in the WorldTour peloton

K-Edge have become the go-to computer mount brand in the WorldTour peloton
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 20

A look at the front brake on the Gallium Pro

A look at the front brake on the Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 20

Sanchez runs an FSA K-Force seatpost with 32mm of setback

Sanchez runs an FSA K-Force seatpost with 32mm of setback
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 20

Prologo provide Sanchez with their Zero 2 CPC Airing Nack saddle

Prologo provide Sanchez with their Zero 2 CPC Airing Nack saddle
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 20

Blacked-out S-Works Turbo tyres for the Spaniard

Blacked-out S-Works Turbo tyres for the Spaniard
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 20

Sanchez runs deep carbon Corima S+ 58 wheels

Sanchez runs deep carbon Corima S+ 58 wheels
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 20

The Gallium Pro has internal cable routing through the top tube of the frame

The Gallium Pro has internal cable routing through the top tube of the frame
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 20

Astana are using Garmin Edge 1030 computers with K-Edge mounts for the 2018 season

Astana are using Garmin Edge 1030 computers with K-Edge mounts for the 2018 season
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 20

Perfectly taped handlebars are topped with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 shifters

Perfectly taped handlebars are topped with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 shifters
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 20

Shifting is provided by Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers and derailleurs

Shifting is provided by Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers and derailleurs
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 20

Astana run FSA K-Force Light cranksets fitted with a Power2Max power meter

Astana run FSA K-Force Light cranksets fitted with a Power2Max power meter
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 20

Standard 53/39 gearing for Sanchez

Standard 53/39 gearing for Sanchez
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 20

Astana were the only WorldTour team running Shimano Ultegra cassettes at the Tour Down Under

Astana were the only WorldTour team running Shimano Ultegra cassettes at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 20

Subtle, black Tacx Deva bottle cages for the Astana team

Subtle, black Tacx Deva bottle cages for the Astana team
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 17 of 20

Identification stickers on the frame keeps things simple for mechanics

Identification stickers on the frame keeps things simple for mechanics
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 18 of 20

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series brakes front and rear for Sanchez

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series brakes front and rear for Sanchez
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 19 of 20

Astana run Look Keo pedals

Astana run Look Keo pedals
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 20 of 20

A look at the rear hub on Sanchez' Corima wheels

A look at the rear hub on Sanchez' Corima wheels
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

For the second consecutive season, Astana Pro Team will race on Canadian brand Argon 18 framesets, following more than five seasons with Specialized.

Related Articles

Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro – Gallery

Luis Leon Sanchez renews with Astana - News Shorts

The Kazakh-registered team have the choice of Nitrogen Pro aero specific frames, E-119 time trial frames and Gallium Pro all-round race frames, which Spanish veteran Luis Leon Sanchez opted to race on for the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under.

The 34-year-old Sanchez is spending his fourth season with the Astana team and his 15th as a professional in 2018.

Astana equip their Argon 18 frames with a mixed groupset including Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series and FSA K-Force Light components. FSA also provides the cockpit and seatpost for Sanchez's bike.

Sanchez pairs his Corima 58 S+ wheels with S-Works Turbo 26mm tubular tyres, which have been blacked-out with a marker pen to prevent any sponsorship issues.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Sanchez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro.

  • Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro, size M
  • Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28
  • Crankset: FSA K-Force Light with Power2Max power meter, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm cranks
  • Wheels: Corima S+ 58
  • Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
  • Handlebars: FSA Extra Light, 400mm
  • Stem: FSA OS-99, 130mm
  • Tape/grips: Prologo Onetouch
  • Pedals: Look Keo
  • Saddle: Prologo Zero 2 CPC Airing Nack
  • Seat post: FSA K-Force, 32mm setback
  • Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
  • Computer: Garmin Edge 1030
  • Other accessories: K-Edge out front mount

Critical measurements

  • Rider’s height: 1.87m
  • Saddle height from BB (c-t): 795mm
  • Seat tube length (c-t): 530mm
  • Tip of saddle nose to handlebars: 610mm
  • Top tube length (c-c): 559mm
  • Total bicycle weight: 7.21kg