Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro – Gallery
Astana’s all round race machine for 2018
For the second consecutive season, Astana Pro Team will race on Canadian brand Argon 18 framesets, following more than five seasons with Specialized.
The Kazakh-registered team have the choice of Nitrogen Pro aero specific frames, E-119 time trial frames and Gallium Pro all-round race frames, which Spanish veteran Luis Leon Sanchez opted to race on for the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under.
The 34-year-old Sanchez is spending his fourth season with the Astana team and his 15th as a professional in 2018.
Astana equip their Argon 18 frames with a mixed groupset including Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series and FSA K-Force Light components. FSA also provides the cockpit and seatpost for Sanchez's bike.
Sanchez pairs his Corima 58 S+ wheels with S-Works Turbo 26mm tubular tyres, which have been blacked-out with a marker pen to prevent any sponsorship issues.
- Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro, size M
- Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28
- Crankset: FSA K-Force Light with Power2Max power meter, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm cranks
- Wheels: Corima S+ 58
- Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
- Handlebars: FSA Extra Light, 400mm
- Stem: FSA OS-99, 130mm
- Tape/grips: Prologo Onetouch
- Pedals: Look Keo
- Saddle: Prologo Zero 2 CPC Airing Nack
- Seat post: FSA K-Force, 32mm setback
- Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
- Computer: Garmin Edge 1030
- Other accessories: K-Edge out front mount
Critical measurements
- Rider’s height: 1.87m
- Saddle height from BB (c-t): 795mm
- Seat tube length (c-t): 530mm
- Tip of saddle nose to handlebars: 610mm
- Top tube length (c-c): 559mm
- Total bicycle weight: 7.21kg
