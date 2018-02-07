Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro – Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 20 Sanchez opts for a 130mm stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 20 K-Edge have become the go-to computer mount brand in the WorldTour peloton (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 20 A look at the front brake on the Gallium Pro (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 20 Sanchez runs an FSA K-Force seatpost with 32mm of setback (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 20 Prologo provide Sanchez with their Zero 2 CPC Airing Nack saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 20 Blacked-out S-Works Turbo tyres for the Spaniard (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 20 Sanchez runs deep carbon Corima S+ 58 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 20 The Gallium Pro has internal cable routing through the top tube of the frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 20 Astana are using Garmin Edge 1030 computers with K-Edge mounts for the 2018 season (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 20 Perfectly taped handlebars are topped with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 20 Shifting is provided by Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers and derailleurs (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 20 Astana run FSA K-Force Light cranksets fitted with a Power2Max power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 20 Standard 53/39 gearing for Sanchez (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 20 Astana were the only WorldTour team running Shimano Ultegra cassettes at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 20 Subtle, black Tacx Deva bottle cages for the Astana team (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 20 Identification stickers on the frame keeps things simple for mechanics (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 20 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series brakes front and rear for Sanchez (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 20 Astana run Look Keo pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 20 A look at the rear hub on Sanchez' Corima wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

For the second consecutive season, Astana Pro Team will race on Canadian brand Argon 18 framesets, following more than five seasons with Specialized.

The Kazakh-registered team have the choice of Nitrogen Pro aero specific frames, E-119 time trial frames and Gallium Pro all-round race frames, which Spanish veteran Luis Leon Sanchez opted to race on for the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under.

The 34-year-old Sanchez is spending his fourth season with the Astana team and his 15th as a professional in 2018.

Astana equip their Argon 18 frames with a mixed groupset including Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series and FSA K-Force Light components. FSA also provides the cockpit and seatpost for Sanchez's bike.

Sanchez pairs his Corima 58 S+ wheels with S-Works Turbo 26mm tubular tyres, which have been blacked-out with a marker pen to prevent any sponsorship issues.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Sanchez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro.

Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro, size M

Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28

Crankset: FSA K-Force Light with Power2Max power meter, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm cranks

Wheels: Corima S+ 58

Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular

Handlebars: FSA Extra Light, 400mm

Stem: FSA OS-99, 130mm

Tape/grips: Prologo Onetouch

Pedals: Look Keo

Saddle: Prologo Zero 2 CPC Airing Nack

Seat post: FSA K-Force, 32mm setback

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Computer: Garmin Edge 1030

Other accessories: K-Edge out front mount

