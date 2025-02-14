'I was always going to be that young girl to them' – Niamh Fisher-Black's clean slate for growth at Lidl-Trek

By
published

24-year-old from New Zealand discusses leaving SD Worx-Protime and developing as a person and rider as GC challenge beckons

WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 18 Niamh FisherBlack of Team Lidl Trek leads the peloton during the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 115km stage from Unley to Willunga Hill 370m on January 18 2025 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Niamh Fisher-Black at the head of the peloton for Lidl-Trek on stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under to the top of Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images)

Niamh Fisher-Black was just 20 when she joined the world’s top team, a squad full of big names, big ambitions and also plenty of the best in the world to learn from.

Though, after four seasons with SD Worx-Protime the rider from New Zealand is chasing something different, and decided the best place to do it was in the fresh pastures of Lidl-Trek.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More about womens cycling
A view from above of a pressure-mapping graph overlaid on a saddle

Cycling's most sensitive issue - Why saddle discomfort is one of the most pressing, and silent, barriers to entry for female cyclists
GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 13 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ SUEZ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 9th Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 1 a 112km stage from Alzira to Gandia on February 13 2025 in Gandia Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Setmana Valenciana: Demi Vollering takes stage 1 with 18km solo ride
icebike

Narrow bars go mainstream, new Vittoria tyres, and more affordable carbon wheels: Six tech snippets from iceBike
See more latest