'I showed that I had the raw power' - Laurence Pithie confident of Classics boost after breakthrough season

22-year-old Kiwi talks leaving Groupama-FDJ for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and becoming a regular contender in the Cobbled Classics

Laurence Pithie at Gent-Wevelgem in front of Mathieu van der Poel
While Laurence Pithie was undoubtedly a breakthrough star at the Classics last season, he knows that just a matter of kilometres and small mistakes prevented him from reaching the podium of several top one-day races. In 2025, after joining Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, he insisted he'll be "back with a vengeance".

At Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, it was 70km from the line where he dropped from the Wout van Aert-led quartet that eventually fought out the win. Gent-Wevelgem saw him get closer, with just one repetition of the Kemmelberg and 34km remaining when Mads Pedersen and Mathieu van der Poel left him behind. 

