I ruined my gravel bike by trying to make it ‘progressive’ - Don’t make the same mistake as me!

Leave race setups to the pros, you’ll have more fun on a normal gravel bike

Progressive Gravel Bike
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The bulk of my job here at Cyclingnews is to test things. There’s spotting pro tech and being an eagle-eyed race reporter, trying to work out what X rider is using at Y race and if it’s significant, but mostly it’s seeing if certain tech innovations are actually any good. Often, this takes the form of new product releases, which get tested in isolation, but sometimes it’s simply a case (to paraphrase) of mucking about and finding out what happens. 

Given how much gravel race bikes have changed in recent years I decided I wanted to see what happens to what is a relatively ‘normal’ gravel bike - my long term Fairlight Secan 2.5 - if I modified it to include all the on-trend race components: Very wide tyres, narrow bars, and suspension forks. I’ve tried each in isolation, and they have their merits, but ultimately, despite it being faster, I am going to retire this setup as soon as I get five minutes to swap it back to a more factory spec. In short, unless you’re racing (and I mean actually racing, not coming 456th in a gravel sportive), then leave the crazy setups to the pros; you’ll have more fun, I promise. 

Image 1 of 5
Progressive Gravel Bike
New wheels, seatpost, bars, stem, forks and tyres all in an effort to go faster. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
Progressive Gravel Bike
It looks a little mad, and it is fast, but I wouldn't actually recommend you do all this to your own bike. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

