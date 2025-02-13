'I just want to be myself' - Primož Roglič on the drive to keep winning and improving at 35

By
published

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe chief of sport Aldag says Slovenian is 'still sharp as a razor blade' as he looks to rediscover top form at Giro-Tour double in 2025

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič seldom needs a moment to think when he fields questions from the media. He's well-known for being concise, sharp and able to end pre- and post-race interviews with a clever quip before focusing back on what he's employed to do – win races.

However, with a new season comes another annual media day and a rare chance to pick the brain of the fascinating character Roglič in a longer interview. After answering what the Slovenian press wanted to know for 40 minutes and allowing the anglophone media to substitute in, the question which made Roglič take a breath and ponder the longest was "What would you say motivates you the most to be successful, to win?"

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More features
How contract law and UCI governance can clash when it comes to pro riders

Pro Cycling’s Contract Dilemma – Can the UCI maintain stability without breaking EU law?
Fergus Browning and Zac Marriage, riding for the ARA Australian Cycling team, work together in the break on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under

The unsigned riders that made a mark this Australian summer season
How contract law and UCI governance can clash when it comes to pro riders

Pro Cycling’s Contract Dilemma – Can the UCI maintain stability without breaking EU law?
See more latest