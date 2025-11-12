How it's made: A behind-the-curtain look at Zipp's Indianapolis carbon wheel factory

In the industrial sprawl north of Indianapolis, in the heart of the American Midwest, a few miles north of the iconic oval Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a monolithic warehouse bears the giant red logo of US component manufacturing giant SRAM. Beside it is the more modest logo of its sister brand Zipp.

It's an ironic order of importance, as inside this vast, hangar-like space is one of the few places outside Asia making carbon bike components at scale. It’s here that Zipp’s Ride Ready SW and NSW wheelsets are made.

“You can come up with the greatest ideas, but if somebody can’t make it in a reasonable time and with a reasonable skill set, it’s not a great design,” says Ruan Trouw, SRAM's Factory Engineering Manager, as we stand on the factory floor.

“We’ll typically set a lead time depending on current demand, but we strive to get it done the same day the order is placed – as long as it comes in at a reasonable time. We’ll move those orders through as they come; like you saw on the hour-by-hour chart, we plan the whole day based on customer orders. But for Ride Ready, they essentially jump the line – we get those rims to that specific cell and start building those wheels all the way through to boxing.”

Below, we outline as much as we can of the production from start to finish, and it all begins in giant freezers…

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

The Zipp facility's checkered facade is a nod to the speedway, which acts as a sporting centre of gravity for this whole region.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

The Zipp 2001 is a piece of bike design history, and continues to have a cult following. The frame is just one part of a rich museum of SRAM and Zipp components decorating the facility here in Indianapolis.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

Industrial fridges house the pre-impregnated (commonly known as 'pre-preg') carbon fibre sheets ahead of wheel manufacturing.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

“We cut the raw unidirectional into specific shapes, lay them up on tables with the called-for orientations, then cut those sheets into strips," Trouw says.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

Those sheets are cut into strips, which move to flow cells where operators hand-place them at specific stations

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

The strips are then put into a specific layup pattern. This is essentially the recipe of the wheel, before it's cooked.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

“Strips get handed down into the cells, the operators have specific spots. It’s broken out into small assembly-line type chunks of work. Each operator will place carbon and pass it along,” Trouw explains.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

“From there, [the rim] goes into a press and gets moulded," Trouw explains. Zipp uses heat-press moulding to heat and then cure the carbon. Everything is carefully measured and modelled to finite accuracy.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

“Once they’re out of the press, we have to go through a deflash process," Trouw explains. "So all of your split lines on the tools will leave a flash line of resin. We have to remove that resin.”

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

“Once that’s removed, we’ll start with the valve hole first. First drill a valve hole, and then the valve hole is what helps us also locate spoke holes. And so it’ll go into a machine to drill spoke holes.”

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

“After that, we clean up the rim, remove the bladder, and then as it goes into kind of a final check state," Trouw explains.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

"Then that will get fed with the rims down a few different manufacturing lines," Trouw says. "If it gets printed, [it goes to the] printing station first. If it’s a decal rim, it will end up going to wheel build first, and then get decaled."

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

There are endearing component flourishes across the factory floor. A set of handlebars to steer a trolley, or a section of carbon rim used for a sealant-adding station.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

From the market area, rims are matched with hubs, spokes, nipples, and decals in a kitting process before heading to the build lines.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Zipp/ Jake Rytlewski)

“Printed rims go to wheel build after printing, where they’re laced, built, and finally boxed,” Trouw says.

Images of Zipp&#039;s manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

The Zipp factory is a shrine to the brand's manufacturing and racing heritage. The walls are literally lined with disc wheels.

