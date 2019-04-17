Hour Record: Retro bikes gallery

Image 1 of 20 Chris Boardman attempts the Hour Record in the eventually banned superman position (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Hour Record bike (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 Thomas Dekker attempts the Hour Record on a Koga TeeTeeTrack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 Rohan Dennis' BMC Trackmachine TR01 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 20 Jack Bobridge had a failed attempt on a Cervelo T4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 20 Matthias Brandle's Scott Plasma 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 20 Jens Voigt's Trek Speed Concept (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 20 Eddy Merckx attempts the Hour Record before carbon fibre, disc wheels and aero helmets were integrated into the sport (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 Miguel Indurain's Pinarello Espada (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 Fausto Coppi attempts the Hour Record (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 Vittoria Bussi breaks women's Hour Record by 27 metres (Image credit: Endura) Image 12 of 20 Chris Boardman's Corima hour record bike from 1993 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 20 Evelyn Stevens set a new UCI Hour Record of 47.980 kilometres (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 14 of 20 Tom Zirbel's Hour Record Diamondback Serios time trial bike (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 15 of 20 Victor Campenaerts' Ridley Arena 2019 Hour Record (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 16 of 20 Ernesto Colnago with Eddy Merckx as he prepares to test his Hour Record bike on the Vigorelli track (Image credit: Cicli Colnago) Image 17 of 20 Even nearly 20 years later, the Lotus Sport 110 still looks sleek, modern, and undeniably fast (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 20 British cyclist Graeme Obree races in his famous superman position (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 20 Alex Dowsett's Canyon bike for the Hour Record (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 20 Moser on the Vigorelli track in Milan during his 1986 record attempt (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Hour Record dates back to the late 19th Century, when, after several attempts in the United States and the United Kingdom, Henri Desgrange – who went on to establish the Tour de France – set a record in Paris following the newly formed International Cycling Association.

The Hour Record went on to be continually broken throughout the 20th Century at velodromes around the world by the likes of Guiseppe Olmo, Fausto Coppi, Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Francesco Moser for the men’s record.

In the 1990s, Graeme Obree and Chris Boardman began experimenting with bike positions and designs in an effort to improve aerodynamics. The UCI, however, eventually outlawed the radical bikes and positioning made famous by the duo, and in 1997 the UCI brought in new rules restricting competitors to traditional equipment.

Following a decline in popularity of the Hour Record, possibly due to the stringent rules in place from the sport’s governing body, the UCI updated the rulings to replicate modern regulations for track pursuit bikes and also adhering to other UCI regulations including the biological passport.

Since the unification of the Hour Record rules in 2014, the mark has been broken six times by Jens Voigt, Matthias Brandle, Rohan Dennis, Alex Dowsett, Bradley Wiggins and, most recently, Victor Campenaerts.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the Hour Record bikes throughout history.