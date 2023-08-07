Glory in Glasgow - Inside the World Championships 2023 men's road race
Some of the most stunning images from the men's race in Glasgow from photographer Chris Auld
Mathieu van der Poel’s solo victory in the elite men’s road race at the Glasgow World Championships will longer long in the memory, but the event cannot be distilled solely to the Dutchman’s virtuoso display in the finale.
From start to finish, this was an event of rare attrition, with contenders and challengers falling by the wayside even before the peloton hit the technical finishing circuit in Glasgow, with the intermittent rain only adding to the drama.
Some lofty names dropped out of contention relatively early, with Jasper Philipsen and two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe among those to lose their chances long before the finish. As anticipated, the star-studded Belgian squad of defending champion Remco Evenepoel dictated much of the terms of engagement, but not even they could bend this unruly race to their will.
Alberto Bettiol’s long-range effort helped to create what proved to be the winning break, with Van der Poel joined by eternal rival Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogačar and Mads Pedersen in a group of remarkable depth.
With two laps to go, the race seemed too close to call, only for Van der Poel to go into overdrive. Not even a crash and a broken shoe could deny the Dutchman as he soloed to a remarkable victory while Van Aert, Pogačar and Pedersen did battle behind.
Chris Auld was on hand to capture the day’s action, and this is the pick of his photography from a most dramatic elite men’s road race.
What’s in a Cyclingnews subscription? We use our subscription fees to be able to keep producing all our usual great content as well as more premium pieces like this one. Find out more here.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.