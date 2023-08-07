Glory in Glasgow - Inside the World Championships 2023 men's road race

Images from the elite men's Road Race at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Mathieu van der Poel’s solo victory in the elite men’s road race at the Glasgow World Championships will longer long in the memory, but the event cannot be distilled solely to the Dutchman’s virtuoso display in the finale.

From start to finish, this was an event of rare attrition, with contenders and challengers falling by the wayside even before the peloton hit the technical finishing circuit in Glasgow, with the intermittent rain only adding to the drama.

Some lofty names dropped out of contention relatively early, with Jasper Philipsen and two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe among those to lose their chances long before the finish. As anticipated, the star-studded Belgian squad of defending champion Remco Evenepoel dictated much of the terms of engagement, but not even they could bend this unruly race to their will.

Alberto Bettiol’s long-range effort helped to create what proved to be the winning break, with Van der Poel joined by eternal rival Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogačar and Mads Pedersen in a group of remarkable depth.

With two laps to go, the race seemed too close to call, only for Van der Poel to go into overdrive. Not even a crash and a broken shoe could deny the Dutchman as he soloed to a remarkable victory while Van Aert, Pogačar and Pedersen did battle behind.

Chris Auld was on hand to capture the day’s action, and this is the pick of his photography from a most dramatic elite men’s road race.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

With expectations high for a Belgian win, fans were out in force across Glasgow

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The early breakaway established itself after 20km of racing

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Defending Champion Remco Evenepoel's racing machine in Glasgow

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Great Britain leads the breakaway over a climb in front of local crowds

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Fans line the road race circuit and cheer for contenders as Julian Alaphilippe surges on course

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A group forms in the elite men's road race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Riders out on course along the Glasgow circuit

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

New Zealand's Laurence Pithie makes a mark on the elite men's race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

As the rain begins to pour down, fans get a close glimpse of John Degenkolb in action

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The USA is among the day's moves as Neilson Powless finishes 11th

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Rivals keep a close eye on Evenepoel as the rain begins to come down on the field

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Evenepoel grits his teeth as he pushes the pace

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The powerful Belgium team leads the select group during the men's race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Fans cheer for Belgium as a rider begins a long climb on the circuit

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Rain causes havoc on the local circuit as a rider goes down in the men's road race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Riders tackle one of the many hills on the Glasgow city circuit

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The intermittent rain only added to the difficulties on a brutal day of racing

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A Belgian fan gets into the local Scottish spirit

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Reigning champion Remco Evenepoel battles to stay in contention

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Out front, Mathieu van der Poel put on a stunning display of power

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Fans cheer on Van der Poel as he soloes to his first road Worlds title

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van der Poel was peerless over the final 22km after attacking an elite lead group

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

He had time to savour his win, beating Wout van Aert by 1:37

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It was an emotional win for Van der Poel and the Netherlands, who hadn't won the men's race since 1985

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The spoils of victory – the famous rainbow bands and a big gold medal

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A rainbow-clad Van der Poel takes it in on the podium

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

He was joined by runner-up Van Aert and bronze medallist Tadej Pogačar on the podium

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Love from the fans on a momentous day of racing in Glasgow

