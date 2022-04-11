Giro di Sicilia 2022 start list

By published

Riders racing the Italian stage race

Vincenzo Nibali in the Giro di Sicilia winner's jersey
Vincenzo Nibali in the Giro di Sicilia winner's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali will defend his title in the Giro di Sicilia, racing on home soil with his Astana Qazaqstan team. The race begins in Milazzo on Tuesday.

The four-stage race culminates with the stage to the top of Mount Etna on Friday.

Astana Qazaqstan Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
2Valerio Conti (Ita)
3Juan Lopez Moreno (Col)
4Antonio Nibali (Ita)
5Simone Velasco (Ita)
6Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz)
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz)

Bardiani CSF Faizane'
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
12Luca Covili (Ita)
13Omar El Gouzi (Ita)
14Filippo Fiorelli (Ita)
15Alessio Nieri (Ita)
16Luca Rastelli (Ita)
17Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)

Biesse-Carrera
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Andrea Garosio (Ita)
22Michael Belleri (Ita)
23Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita)
24Carloalberto Giordani (Ita)
25Mattias Nordal (Den)
26Lorenzo Roda (Ita)
27Martin Svrcek (Svk)

Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Shimano
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Nelson Soto Martinez (Col)
32Yeisson Ferney Casallas Rincon (Col)
33German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col)
34Andres Libardo Mancipe Puin (Col)
35Rafael Steven Pineda Pineda (Col)
36Edgar Andres Pinzon Villalba (Col)
37Cristian David Rico Lemus (Col)

Cycling Team Friuli ASD
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41Fran Miholjevic (Cro)
42Davide De Cassan (Ita)
43Andrea Debiasi (Ita)
44Matteo Donegà (Ita)
45Gabriele Petrelli (Ita)
46Edoardo Sandri (Ita)
47Chih Hao Tu (Tpe)

D'Amico um Tools
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
51Matteo Furlan (Ita)
52Jhonatan Steven Chaves Torres (Col)
53Andrea Ghislanzoni (Ita)
54Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)
56Simone Roganti (Ita)
57Mattia Viel (Ita)

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
61Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu)
62Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col)
63Mattia Bais (Ita)
64Gabriele Benedetti (Ita)
65Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col)
66Andrii Ponomar (Ukr)
67Simone Ravanelli (Ita)

EF Education-Nippo Development Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
71Fabio Christen (Swi)
72Welay Berhe (Eth)
73Yusuke Kadota (Jpn)
74Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
75Atsushi Oka (Jpn)
76Yugi Tsuda (Jpn)

Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
81Vincenzo Albanese (Ita)
82Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa)
83Alex Martin Gutierrez (Spa)
84David Martin Romero (Spa)
85Edward Ravasi (Ita)
86Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa)
87Diego Rosa (Ita)

Giotti Victoria Savini Due
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Emil Dima (Rom)
92Adriano Brogi (Ita)
93Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita)
94Davide Finatti (Ita)
95Jozsef-Attila Malnasi (Rom)
96Alessandro Monaco (Ita)
97Gergely Szarka (Hun)

Human Powered Health
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
101Kristian Aasvold (Nor)
102Stephen Bassett (USA)
103Pier Andre Cote (Can)
104Keegan Swirbul (USA)
105Gage Hecht (USA)
106August Jensen (Nor)
107Ben King (USA)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
111Louis Meintjes (RSA)
112Simone Petilli (Ita)
113Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
114Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
115Corne van Kessel (Ned)
116Boy van Poppel (Ned)
117Georg Zimmermann (Ger)

MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
121Paul Double (GBr)
122Francesco Carollo (Ita)
123Paul Wright (NZl)
124Guido Draghi (Ita)
125Daan Hoeks (Ned)
126Maximilian Stedman (GBr)
127Daniel Savini (Ita)

Italian National Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
131Damiano Caruso (Ita)
132Giovanni Carboni (Ita)
133Nicola Conci (Ita)
134Alessandro Fedeli (Ita)
135Matteo Malucelli (Ita)
136Christian Scaronni (Ita)
137Alessandro Verre (Ita)

Team Corratec
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Dusan Rajovic (Srb)
142Matteo Amella (Ita)
143Davide Baldaccini (Ita)
144Stefano Gandin (Ita)
145Giulio Masotto (Ita)
146Marco Murgano (Ita)
147Veljko Stojnic (Srb)

Team Qhubeka
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
151Luca Coati (Ita)
152Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth)
153Efrem Araya (Eri)
154Travis Stedman (RSA)
155Nicholas Dlamini (RSA)
156Jacopo Menegotto (Ita)
157Alessandro Iacchi (Ita)

Trek-Segafredo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
161Matteo Moschetti (Ita)
162Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa)
163Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa)
164Kenny Elissonde (Fra)
165Emils Liepins (Lat)
166Jacopo Mosca (Ita)

Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
171Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita)
172Federico Burchio (Ita)
173Raul Colombo (Ita)
174Lorenzo Ginestra (Ita)
175Riccardo Lucca (Ita)
176Eric Paties Montagner (Ita)
177Francesco Zandri (Ita)

Zalf Euromobile Fior
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
181Riccardo Verza (Ita)
182Edoardo Faresin (Ita)
183Davide Cattelan (Ita)
184Federico Guzzo (Ita)
185Simone Raccani (Ita)
186Cristian Rocchetta (Ita)
187Matteo Zurlo (Ita)

