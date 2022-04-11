Giro di Sicilia 2022 start list

Vincenzo Nibali will defend his title in the Giro di Sicilia, racing on home soil with his Astana Qazaqstan team. The race begins in Milazzo on Tuesday.

The four-stage race culminates with the stage to the top of Mount Etna on Friday.

Astana Qazaqstan Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) 3 Juan Lopez Moreno (Col) 4 Antonio Nibali (Ita) 5 Simone Velasco (Ita) 6 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz)

Bardiani CSF Faizane' Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 12 Luca Covili (Ita) 13 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) 14 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) 15 Alessio Nieri (Ita) 16 Luca Rastelli (Ita) 17 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)

Biesse-Carrera Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 21 Andrea Garosio (Ita) 22 Michael Belleri (Ita) 23 Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) 24 Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) 25 Mattias Nordal (Den) 26 Lorenzo Roda (Ita) 27 Martin Svrcek (Svk)

Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Shimano Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 31 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) 32 Yeisson Ferney Casallas Rincon (Col) 33 German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col) 34 Andres Libardo Mancipe Puin (Col) 35 Rafael Steven Pineda Pineda (Col) 36 Edgar Andres Pinzon Villalba (Col) 37 Cristian David Rico Lemus (Col)

Cycling Team Friuli ASD Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 41 Fran Miholjevic (Cro) 42 Davide De Cassan (Ita) 43 Andrea Debiasi (Ita) 44 Matteo Donegà (Ita) 45 Gabriele Petrelli (Ita) 46 Edoardo Sandri (Ita) 47 Chih Hao Tu (Tpe)

D'Amico um Tools Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 51 Matteo Furlan (Ita) 52 Jhonatan Steven Chaves Torres (Col) 53 Andrea Ghislanzoni (Ita) 54 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita) 56 Simone Roganti (Ita) 57 Mattia Viel (Ita)

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 61 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) 62 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) 63 Mattia Bais (Ita) 64 Gabriele Benedetti (Ita) 65 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) 66 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) 67 Simone Ravanelli (Ita)

EF Education-Nippo Development Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 71 Fabio Christen (Swi) 72 Welay Berhe (Eth) 73 Yusuke Kadota (Jpn) 74 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) 75 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) 76 Yugi Tsuda (Jpn)

Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 81 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) 82 Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) 83 Alex Martin Gutierrez (Spa) 84 David Martin Romero (Spa) 85 Edward Ravasi (Ita) 86 Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) 87 Diego Rosa (Ita)

Giotti Victoria Savini Due Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 91 Emil Dima (Rom) 92 Adriano Brogi (Ita) 93 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) 94 Davide Finatti (Ita) 95 Jozsef-Attila Malnasi (Rom) 96 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) 97 Gergely Szarka (Hun)

Human Powered Health Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 101 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) 102 Stephen Bassett (USA) 103 Pier Andre Cote (Can) 104 Keegan Swirbul (USA) 105 Gage Hecht (USA) 106 August Jensen (Nor) 107 Ben King (USA)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 111 Louis Meintjes (RSA) 112 Simone Petilli (Ita) 113 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) 114 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) 115 Corne van Kessel (Ned) 116 Boy van Poppel (Ned) 117 Georg Zimmermann (Ger)

MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 121 Paul Double (GBr) 122 Francesco Carollo (Ita) 123 Paul Wright (NZl) 124 Guido Draghi (Ita) 125 Daan Hoeks (Ned) 126 Maximilian Stedman (GBr) 127 Daniel Savini (Ita)

Italian National Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 131 Damiano Caruso (Ita) 132 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) 133 Nicola Conci (Ita) 134 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) 135 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) 136 Christian Scaronni (Ita) 137 Alessandro Verre (Ita)

Team Corratec Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 141 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) 142 Matteo Amella (Ita) 143 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) 144 Stefano Gandin (Ita) 145 Giulio Masotto (Ita) 146 Marco Murgano (Ita) 147 Veljko Stojnic (Srb)

Team Qhubeka Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 151 Luca Coati (Ita) 152 Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) 153 Efrem Araya (Eri) 154 Travis Stedman (RSA) 155 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) 156 Jacopo Menegotto (Ita) 157 Alessandro Iacchi (Ita)

Trek-Segafredo Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 161 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) 162 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) 163 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) 164 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) 165 Emils Liepins (Lat) 166 Jacopo Mosca (Ita)

Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 171 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) 172 Federico Burchio (Ita) 173 Raul Colombo (Ita) 174 Lorenzo Ginestra (Ita) 175 Riccardo Lucca (Ita) 176 Eric Paties Montagner (Ita) 177 Francesco Zandri (Ita)