Giro di Sicilia 2022 start list
By Cyclingnews published
Riders racing the Italian stage race
Vincenzo Nibali will defend his title in the Giro di Sicilia, racing on home soil with his Astana Qazaqstan team. The race begins in Milazzo on Tuesday.
The four-stage race culminates with the stage to the top of Mount Etna on Friday.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita)
|3
|Juan Lopez Moreno (Col)
|4
|Antonio Nibali (Ita)
|5
|Simone Velasco (Ita)
|6
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz)
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|12
|Luca Covili (Ita)
|13
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita)
|14
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita)
|15
|Alessio Nieri (Ita)
|16
|Luca Rastelli (Ita)
|17
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Andrea Garosio (Ita)
|22
|Michael Belleri (Ita)
|23
|Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita)
|24
|Carloalberto Giordani (Ita)
|25
|Mattias Nordal (Den)
|26
|Lorenzo Roda (Ita)
|27
|Martin Svrcek (Svk)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col)
|32
|Yeisson Ferney Casallas Rincon (Col)
|33
|German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col)
|34
|Andres Libardo Mancipe Puin (Col)
|35
|Rafael Steven Pineda Pineda (Col)
|36
|Edgar Andres Pinzon Villalba (Col)
|37
|Cristian David Rico Lemus (Col)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Fran Miholjevic (Cro)
|42
|Davide De Cassan (Ita)
|43
|Andrea Debiasi (Ita)
|44
|Matteo Donegà (Ita)
|45
|Gabriele Petrelli (Ita)
|46
|Edoardo Sandri (Ita)
|47
|Chih Hao Tu (Tpe)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Matteo Furlan (Ita)
|52
|Jhonatan Steven Chaves Torres (Col)
|53
|Andrea Ghislanzoni (Ita)
|54
|Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)
|56
|Simone Roganti (Ita)
|57
|Mattia Viel (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu)
|62
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col)
|63
|Mattia Bais (Ita)
|64
|Gabriele Benedetti (Ita)
|65
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col)
|66
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr)
|67
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Fabio Christen (Swi)
|72
|Welay Berhe (Eth)
|73
|Yusuke Kadota (Jpn)
|74
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
|75
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn)
|76
|Yugi Tsuda (Jpn)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita)
|82
|Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa)
|83
|Alex Martin Gutierrez (Spa)
|84
|David Martin Romero (Spa)
|85
|Edward Ravasi (Ita)
|86
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa)
|87
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Emil Dima (Rom)
|92
|Adriano Brogi (Ita)
|93
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita)
|94
|Davide Finatti (Ita)
|95
|Jozsef-Attila Malnasi (Rom)
|96
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita)
|97
|Gergely Szarka (Hun)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor)
|102
|Stephen Bassett (USA)
|103
|Pier Andre Cote (Can)
|104
|Keegan Swirbul (USA)
|105
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|106
|August Jensen (Nor)
|107
|Ben King (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Louis Meintjes (RSA)
|112
|Simone Petilli (Ita)
|113
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|114
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|115
|Corne van Kessel (Ned)
|116
|Boy van Poppel (Ned)
|117
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Paul Double (GBr)
|122
|Francesco Carollo (Ita)
|123
|Paul Wright (NZl)
|124
|Guido Draghi (Ita)
|125
|Daan Hoeks (Ned)
|126
|Maximilian Stedman (GBr)
|127
|Daniel Savini (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Damiano Caruso (Ita)
|132
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita)
|133
|Nicola Conci (Ita)
|134
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita)
|135
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita)
|136
|Christian Scaronni (Ita)
|137
|Alessandro Verre (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb)
|142
|Matteo Amella (Ita)
|143
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita)
|144
|Stefano Gandin (Ita)
|145
|Giulio Masotto (Ita)
|146
|Marco Murgano (Ita)
|147
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Luca Coati (Ita)
|152
|Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth)
|153
|Efrem Araya (Eri)
|154
|Travis Stedman (RSA)
|155
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA)
|156
|Jacopo Menegotto (Ita)
|157
|Alessandro Iacchi (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita)
|162
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa)
|163
|Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa)
|164
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra)
|165
|Emils Liepins (Lat)
|166
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita)
|172
|Federico Burchio (Ita)
|173
|Raul Colombo (Ita)
|174
|Lorenzo Ginestra (Ita)
|175
|Riccardo Lucca (Ita)
|176
|Eric Paties Montagner (Ita)
|177
|Francesco Zandri (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Riccardo Verza (Ita)
|182
|Edoardo Faresin (Ita)
|183
|Davide Cattelan (Ita)
|184
|Federico Guzzo (Ita)
|185
|Simone Raccani (Ita)
|186
|Cristian Rocchetta (Ita)
|187
|Matteo Zurlo (Ita)
