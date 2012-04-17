Gallery: A look back at La Flèche Wallonne

Image 1 of 62 Zulle, Pantani and Bartoli go head-to-head in 1997 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 62 Lance Armstrong looks beastly on his way to his 1996 win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 62 Riccardo Riccò (Saunier Duval - Prodir) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 62 Aleksandr Sheffr finished third for Saeco in 2003 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 62 Michael Boogerd (Rabobank) in 2003 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 62 2003 and Carlos Sastre (CSC) leads the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 62 Jan Ullrich chats alongside Alexander Vinokourov (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 62 Bartoli was past his best in 2004 but here he leads Tyler Hamilton (Phonak) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 62 Michele Bartoli (Fassa Bortolo) in 2003 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 62 Michele Bartoli looks before the 1997 start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 62 Lance Armstrong with Axel Merckx (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 62 Lance Armstrong with Axel Merckx (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 62 Lance Armstrong signed for Cofidis before being diagnosed with cancer. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 62 1997 Paris Roubaix winner, Guesdon, with Armstrong at the start of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 62 Frank Vandenbroucke spent the 2004 season with Fassa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 62 A young Marco Pinotti on the attack in 2004 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 62 Thomas Dekker in his old Rabobank colours (2006 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 62 Alberto Contador before he'd won the Tour. The year, 2006 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 62 Philippe Gilbert in FDJ colours in 2006 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 62 Garzelli and Voeckler ride side by side in 2006 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 62 Santiago Botero riding for Phonak in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 62 Jens Voigt in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 62 The main contenders line up in 2011 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 62 The 2011 Fleche Wallonne podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 62 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 62 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) finishes in 2011 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 62 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the 2011 edition of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 62 Oscar Camenzind (Phonak) in 2004 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 62 A young Jurgen Van Den Broeck in US Postal colors in 2004 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 62 Lance Armstrong made an appearance in 1997 when still for Cofidis. He would never race for the French team He would never race for the French team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 62 Marco Pantani at the start of the race in 1997 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 62 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) becomes the second winner of the race in 2006 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 62 Michele Bartoli (MG) in 1997 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 62 Francisco Mancebo in his pre-Puerto days (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 62 Niki Sörensen driving on the front for CSC in the Ardennes. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 62 Michele Bartoli (Fassa Bortolo) makes his signature move on the Mur. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 62 Maxime Monfort at the front for HTC in last year's race. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 62 You really tend to feel the Mur in your legs on the third ascent of 'The Wall'. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 62 Rebellin wins in 2009 for Selle-Italia. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 62 Arroyo fights with Rodriguez in the finale. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 62 Igor Astarloa won one of the fastest editions of the arrow in history. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 62 Andy Schleck rode well in the Ardennes before his breakout in the Giro. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 62 Is it possible? Kirchen grabs the biggest win of his career as Evans goes into the red behind. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 62 Yarolslav Popovych leads Cadel Evans up the start of the Mur as eventual winner Kim Kirchen sits ready to pounce. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 62 In case you forget the climb you're on... (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 62 Mattias Kessler at the finish in 2008 - it would prove to be one of the last races for the German rider. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 62 Davide Rebellin blasts away on his way to winning in 2008. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 62 Who else but Bartoli, this time for CSC, gapping the field behind him. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 62 Michael 'Boogie man' Boogerd tries to keep the wheel of Bartoli on the Mur. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 62 Former world champion Cadel Evans makes his breakthrough classics win in 2010. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 62 Three now extinct teams - T-Mobile, Liberty-Seguros and Gerolsteiner - make the final infamous turn on the Mur. (Image credit: AFP) Image 55 of 62 Bartoli pushing for the finish in the race he loved. (Image credit: AFP) Image 56 of 62 The colours of the peloton seem far more resplendent come Spring. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 62 Team High Road rider Kim Kirchen wins in 2008 with a dominant sprint in the final 200m. This win helped the then sponsorless team continue. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 62 Alejandro Valverde dispatched his rivals in 2006. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 62 Giro d'Italia winner Danilo Di Luca wins a damp edition of La Flèche Wallonne in '05. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 62 Lance Armstrong in his Cofidis colours just before the Texan began his treatment for cancer. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 62 Tyler Hamilton makes a face for the camera. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 62 Swiss rider Alex Zulle contends with Michele Bartoli and Marco Pantani in 1997. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The 2012 edition of La Flèche Wallonne should be a cracker with no clear favourite for Wednesday's race. The infamous Mur de Huy will undoubtedly create carnage for some tired legs after the hilly parcours and whoever wins will have to time their move perfectly.

The team at Cyclingnews has put together a gallery of some of the great images of the past 16 years. It gives some perspective to the history of the race - and to the legends who have made the race great in the past.

There were animators like Michele Bartoli, who despite only winning the race once in 1999, could always be counted on to make the racing exciting.

There's plenty more in there so have a look, and enjoy all of Cyclingnews coverage of La Flèche Wallonne by clicking here.