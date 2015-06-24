French national championships time trial start lists
Provisional elite men and women's starters as of June 24, 2015
Start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
|2
|Anthony Roux (FDJ)
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Etixx - Quick Step)
|4
|Jean-Christophe Pèraud (Ag2r La Mondiale)
|5
|Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
|6
|Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
|7
|Johan Le Bon (FDJ)
|8
|Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
|10
|Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale)
|11
|Florian Sénéchal (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
|12
|Damien Gaudin (Ag2r La Mondiale)
|13
|Romain Sicard (Team Europcar)
|14
|Yoann Paillot (Team Marseille 13 Ktm)
|15
|Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ)
|16
|Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling)
|17
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Veranclassic - Ekoi)
|18
|Nicolas Baldo (Team Vorarlberg)
|19
|Arnaud Gerard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
|20
|Amael Moinard (BMC Racing Team)
|21
|Jerome Mainard (Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre)
|22
|Alexis Guerin (AWT Greenway)
|23
|Sébastien Turgot (Ag2r La Mondiale)
|24
|Jerome Cousin (Team Europcar)
|25
|Pierre Henri Lecuisinier (FDJ)
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
|27
|Kevin Lebreton (Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre)
|28
|Bryan Nauleau (Team Europcar)
|29
|Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
|30
|Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)
|31
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
|32
|Julien Morice (Team Europcar)
|33
|Mathieu Le Lavandier (CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard)
|34
|Romain Guillemois (Team Europcar)
|35
|Kevin Fouache (Uc Nantes Atlantique)
|36
|Jeremy Defaye (S.C.Olympique De Dijon)
|37
|Samuel Leroux (Eseg Douai)
|38
|Yann Botrel (Brest Iroise Cycl.2000)
|39
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (VCCA Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux)
|40
|Romain Bacon (V.C. Vaulx En Velin)
|41
|Marc Fournier (CC Nogent / Oise)
|42
|Dylan Kowalski (Vc Rouen 76)
|43
|Thomas Rostollan (A.V.C.Aix En Provence)
|44
|Emilien Benoit Berges (Gsc Blagnac Velo Sport 31)
|45
|Pierre Lebreton (Ussa Pavilly Barentin)
|46
|Antoine Leplingard (Vendee U Pays De La Loire)
|47
|Martin Rapin (Sojasun Espoir Acnc)
|48
|Aurelien Moulin (Oceane Top 16)
|49
|Alexis Dulin (VCCA Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux)
|50
|François Lamiraud (V.C. Vaulx En Velin)
|51
|Florian Maitre (Vendee U Pays De La Loire)
|52
|Adrien Thomas (Region Centre)
|53
|Guillaume Hutin (Champagne-Ardenne)
|54
|Victor Gousset (Bourgogne)
|55
|Louis Pijourlet (Rhone Alpes)
|56
|Anthony Perez (Provence)
|57
|Mathieu Dumont (Aquitaine)
|58
|Aurelien Daniel (Bretagne)
|59
|Paul Ourselin (Pays De La Loire)
|60
|Rémi Cavagna (Auvergne)
|61
|Nans Peters (Chambery Cyclisme Formation)
|62
|Jayson Rousseau (Guadeloupe)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
|2
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Wiggle Honda)
|3
|Aude Biannic (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|4
|Elise Delzenne (Velocio - Sram)
|5
|Edwige Pitel (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)
|6
|Amelie Rivat (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|7
|Mélodie Lesueur (Lointek Team)
|8
|Marjolaine Bazin (Poitou-Charentes)
|9
|Severine Eraud (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|10
|Anabelle Dreville (Picardie)
|11
|Joanne Duval (Pays De La Loire)
|12
|Manon Souyris (Languedoc Roussillon)
|13
|Soline Lamboley (Lointek Team)
|14
|Pauline Verhoeven (Poitou-Charentes)
|15
|Charlotte Bravard (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|16
|Mathilde Favre (Rhone Alpes)
|17
|Coralie Demay (Bretagne)
|18
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Provence)
|19
|Margot Dutour (Aquitaine)
|20
|Sandrine Bideau (Region Centre)
|21
|Laura Perry (Franche Comte)
|22
|Fanny Leleu (Normandie)
|23
|Iris Sachet (Pays De La Loire)
|24
|Eugénie Duval (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|25
|Fanny Zambon (Rhone Alpes)
|26
|Helene Gerard (Bretagne)
|27
|Marion Sicot (Region Centre)
|28
|Marine Strappazzon (Franche Comte)
|29
|Jeannie Longo (Rhone Alpes)
|30
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Region Centre)
|31
|Emilie Rochedy (Rhone Alpes)
