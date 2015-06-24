Trending

French national championships time trial start lists

Provisional elite men and women's starters as of June 24, 2015

Start list

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
2Anthony Roux (FDJ)
3Maxime Bouet (Etixx - Quick Step)
4Jean-Christophe Pèraud (Ag2r La Mondiale)
5Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
6Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
7Johan Le Bon (FDJ)
8Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
9Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
10Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale)
11Florian Sénéchal (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
12Damien Gaudin (Ag2r La Mondiale)
13Romain Sicard (Team Europcar)
14Yoann Paillot (Team Marseille 13 Ktm)
15Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ)
16Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling)
17Thomas Vaubourzeix (Veranclassic - Ekoi)
18Nicolas Baldo (Team Vorarlberg)
19Arnaud Gerard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
20Amael Moinard (BMC Racing Team)
21Jerome Mainard (Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre)
22Alexis Guerin (AWT Greenway)
23Sébastien Turgot (Ag2r La Mondiale)
24Jerome Cousin (Team Europcar)
25Pierre Henri Lecuisinier (FDJ)
26Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
27Kevin Lebreton (Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre)
28Bryan Nauleau (Team Europcar)
29Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
30Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)
31Pierre Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
32Julien Morice (Team Europcar)
33Mathieu Le Lavandier (CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard)
34Romain Guillemois (Team Europcar)
35Kevin Fouache (Uc Nantes Atlantique)
36Jeremy Defaye (S.C.Olympique De Dijon)
37Samuel Leroux (Eseg Douai)
38Yann Botrel (Brest Iroise Cycl.2000)
39Sébastien Fournet Fayard (VCCA Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux)
40Romain Bacon (V.C. Vaulx En Velin)
41Marc Fournier (CC Nogent / Oise)
42Dylan Kowalski (Vc Rouen 76)
43Thomas Rostollan (A.V.C.Aix En Provence)
44Emilien Benoit Berges (Gsc Blagnac Velo Sport 31)
45Pierre Lebreton (Ussa Pavilly Barentin)
46Antoine Leplingard (Vendee U Pays De La Loire)
47Martin Rapin (Sojasun Espoir Acnc)
48Aurelien Moulin (Oceane Top 16)
49Alexis Dulin (VCCA Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux)
50François Lamiraud (V.C. Vaulx En Velin)
51Florian Maitre (Vendee U Pays De La Loire)
52Adrien Thomas (Region Centre)
53Guillaume Hutin (Champagne-Ardenne)
54Victor Gousset (Bourgogne)
55Louis Pijourlet (Rhone Alpes)
56Anthony Perez (Provence)
57Mathieu Dumont (Aquitaine)
58Aurelien Daniel (Bretagne)
59Paul Ourselin (Pays De La Loire)
60Rémi Cavagna (Auvergne)
61Nans Peters (Chambery Cyclisme Formation)
62Jayson Rousseau (Guadeloupe)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
2Audrey Cordon Ragot (Wiggle Honda)
3Aude Biannic (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
4Elise Delzenne (Velocio - Sram)
5Edwige Pitel (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)
6Amelie Rivat (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
7Mélodie Lesueur (Lointek Team)
8Marjolaine Bazin (Poitou-Charentes)
9Severine Eraud (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
10Anabelle Dreville (Picardie)
11Joanne Duval (Pays De La Loire)
12Manon Souyris (Languedoc Roussillon)
13Soline Lamboley (Lointek Team)
14Pauline Verhoeven (Poitou-Charentes)
15Charlotte Bravard (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
16Mathilde Favre (Rhone Alpes)
17Coralie Demay (Bretagne)
18Magdalena De Saint Jean (Provence)
19Margot Dutour (Aquitaine)
20Sandrine Bideau (Region Centre)
21Laura Perry (Franche Comte)
22Fanny Leleu (Normandie)
23Iris Sachet (Pays De La Loire)
24Eugénie Duval (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
25Fanny Zambon (Rhone Alpes)
26Helene Gerard (Bretagne)
27Marion Sicot (Region Centre)
28Marine Strappazzon (Franche Comte)
29Jeannie Longo (Rhone Alpes)
30Thérésa Hoebanckx (Region Centre)
31Emilie Rochedy (Rhone Alpes)